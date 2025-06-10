The Original Ice Cream Truck Frozen Treat That Paved The Way For Choco Tacos And Bomb Pops

A fleet of one dozen Good Humor bar ice cream trucks had already been selling this new frozen fare for several years before Burt was finally granted an official patent in 1923. He attempted to open up a Good Humor plant in Chicago, but, after refusing to pay protection money to a local organized crime group, a portion of his fleet was destroyed. By 1936, training was put in place for Good Humor truck drivers to learn the finer points of frozen novelty delivery, and in 1950, a feature film called "The Good Humor Man," which starred Jack Carson, graced the silver screen.

By 1960, Good Humor's product line had expanded beyond its signature ice cream bars to a staggering 85 different ice cream products. It was between the 1950s and '60s that ice cream trucks were at the height of popularity. As a sign of the times, in 1978, Good Humor sold its fleet of ice cream trucks and pivoted to maintaining its presence in grocery stores.

By 1989, Unilever had purchased Good Humor along with Gold Bond Ice Cream, and later, Breyer's Ice Cream in 1993. While the fan-favorite trucks are more a relic of the past, the memories of these delicious treats can be relived in store-bought form from your local frozen section. Without the pioneering efforts of Harry Burt and his Good Humor bars, the celebrated ice cream trucks and all the best ice cream brands might never have existed as we know them today.