The Original Ice Cream Truck Frozen Treat That Paved The Way For Choco Tacos And Bomb Pops
If your childhood summers were filled with frozen desserts and ice cream novelties, then chances are you can still search your memories to hear the ding of your neighborhood ice cream truck. Much more than a mere indulgence dessert, the ice cream truck was synonymous with summertime fun. Though these mobile purveyors of delightful desserts aren't as prevalent as they once were, and, sadly, now the beloved Choco Taco has been discontinued, it's worth taking a look back at the brand behind this frozen paradise on wheels. Going back over a hundred years ago, the very first ice cream truck took to the streets thanks to Youngstown, Ohio's very own Harry Burt, confectioner extraordinaire and creator of the original Good Humor bar.
A confectioner and ice cream delivery man, Burt's invention of a chocolate-covered ice cream bar on a stick revolutionized the sale of frozen treats by combining the convenience of a lollipop stick with the amusement of a mess-free ice cream bar protected beneath a chocolate shell. Dressed in a white uniform reminiscent of a "chauffeur," Good Humor truck drivers sold these new ice cream bars right out of their refrigerated trucks. This new business model and tasty treat gained popularity as a local novelty and eventually went on to become an icon of American culture.
A history of frozen delights
A fleet of one dozen Good Humor bar ice cream trucks had already been selling this new frozen fare for several years before Burt was finally granted an official patent in 1923. He attempted to open up a Good Humor plant in Chicago, but, after refusing to pay protection money to a local organized crime group, a portion of his fleet was destroyed. By 1936, training was put in place for Good Humor truck drivers to learn the finer points of frozen novelty delivery, and in 1950, a feature film called "The Good Humor Man," which starred Jack Carson, graced the silver screen.
By 1960, Good Humor's product line had expanded beyond its signature ice cream bars to a staggering 85 different ice cream products. It was between the 1950s and '60s that ice cream trucks were at the height of popularity. As a sign of the times, in 1978, Good Humor sold its fleet of ice cream trucks and pivoted to maintaining its presence in grocery stores.
By 1989, Unilever had purchased Good Humor along with Gold Bond Ice Cream, and later, Breyer's Ice Cream in 1993. While the fan-favorite trucks are more a relic of the past, the memories of these delicious treats can be relived in store-bought form from your local frozen section. Without the pioneering efforts of Harry Burt and his Good Humor bars, the celebrated ice cream trucks and all the best ice cream brands might never have existed as we know them today.