These 11 Discontinued Blue Bell Ice Cream Flavors Are Sure To Spark Nostalgia
When it's hot out — or when you need a frozen dessert that tastes rich and refreshing simultaneously — ice cream is the ultimate snack. It's sweet and creamy, with an easy-to-eat texture that'll make you want to go back for spoonful after spoonful. Although there are seemingly countless ice cream brands to choose from at most grocery stores, Blue Bell might just be one of the most iconic. The brand's old-timey branding and long list of unique flavors make it a favorite among ice cream lovers all over the country. There are a ton of Blue Bell ice cream flavors you can snag from the frozen section of the grocery store today, but some of your favorites might be missing. Blue Bell has discontinued many of its most iconic flavors (even some especially beloved varieties) over the years.
We're taking a walk down memory lane with an ice cream cone in hand to revisit some of Blue Bell's most interesting discontinued flavors. Maybe you've tried some of these in the past, or perhaps you've missed your moment with these flavors forever. Who knows? If you're really lucky, some of these flavors may come back someday. Either way, true Blue Bell fans are sure to experience some nostalgia after going through this list.
Triple Chocolate
There are people out there who like chocolate and who might want a taste of it in their ice cream. These are the ice cream eaters who are most likely to pick flavors like chocolate chip and Moose Tracks. They might want some chocolate in the mix, but they don't necessarily want it to be the only flavor they taste. Then there are those who can really, truly embrace chocolate, and they want it in every inch of their ice cream. These are the types of people that Blue Bell's Triple Chocolate ice cream seems designed to appeal to. It was made with a blend of plain chocolate and white chocolate ice cream with a rich, chocolatey syrup to bring it all together. Unfortunately, though, the flavor has been discontinued.
One customer took to Facebook to complain about the fact that they could no longer find this flavor in stores. They said it seemed like a popular flavor, and they couldn't figure out why Blue Bell had decided to discontinue it. And it seems like they're not alone in missing the brand's Triple Chocolate ice cream — a Redditor also asked whether other ice cream fans remembered the flavor. They said that Blue Bell's Homemade in the Shade flavor reminded them of the defunct Triple Chocolate.
Creole Cream Cheese
If you're not from Louisiana or haven't spent much time there, then chances are good that you've never heard of (or at least never tried) Creole cream cheese. No, it's not cream cheese that contains Creole seasonings. Rather, it's a type of cheese typically made in Louisiana that's somewhat similar to cottage cheese but with a smoother texture. With both acidity and sweetness, it has a distinct tang that's even more interesting than what you might think of as standard cream cheese. And because Blue Bell has a penchant for coming out with unusual flavors, it made its very own Creole Cream Cheese ice cream that has since been discontinued.
Unfortunately, there are more than a few Blue Bell customers who have been saddened by its exit from the brand's lineup. A Facebook user took to the platform to ask why Blue Bell had to discontinue this particular flavor. In the comments, others shared the original poster's dismay. Another Facebook commenter said that they miss this flavor so much, and others mentioned how much they missed it as well. It was featured in a Blue Bell tournament where customers could vote for their favorite discontinued flavors to come back, but it ultimately didn't win.
Strawberry Cheesecake
There's nothing we love more than a dessert mashup, and apparently, Blue Bell feels the same way. The brand once created a flavor called Strawberry Cheesecake, which featured a cheesecake-flavored ice cream base with strawberries and actual cheesecake pieces mixed in. It also featured a strawberry sundae sauce to make things even sweeter and fruitier. But these days, you won't be able to find this flavor at the grocery store since it's been discontinued.
This is a flavor that Redditors really seem to miss. In a thread about another discontinued cheesecake flavor, a commenter said that they miss Blue Bell's Strawberry Cheesecake, claiming that it was one of their favorites. Another commenter talked about how much they loved the flavor when they were pregnant. And still others count it among the brand's best flavors. This doesn't seem like a flavor that's too wild or novel, so maybe Blue Bell will bring it back someday.
Key Lime Pie
We're staying on theme with the dessert mashups here, and now, Blue Bell's now-defunct Key Lime Pie is in the spotlight. It's probably just what you're thinking: The base is made to taste like key lime pie, with that signature tanginess balanced with just enough sugar to keep things tasting sweet and not too tart. It also contained little graham pieces to evoke the texture of an actual pie. To give the ice cream that light airiness that key lime pie is known for, the brand also added a whipped cream swirl. Basically, if you're a fan of the original dessert, chances are good that you probably would've liked this stuff too ... at least, before it was discontinued.
Blue Bell fans are apparently still dreaming about the flavor, posting on Facebook that they want it to come back. One Facebook user said that they had tried the flavor once in Florida but hadn't come across it since. They asked where they could find it, but at the time of writing, nobody had responded, likely because it has, in fact, been nixed from the brand's ice cream flavor lineup. For now, you'll have to find key lime pie-flavored ice cream from a different brand ... or you can learn to make an actual key lime pie at home.
Mocha Madness
If you're the kind of person who's always trying to decide whether you want to enjoy a bowl of ice cream or an after-dinner cup of coffee, then Blue Bell's now-defunct Mocha Madness ice cream was right up your alley. It all started with a base of coffee-flavored ice cream, dotted with both pecan pieces and chocolate chips for a unique, crunchy texture. There was also a caramel swirl in the mix, which presumably added an extra layer of sticky sweetness to the existing flavor combo. Some taste testers enjoyed it — even those who weren't normally very big fans of coffee.
This was a flavor featured in Blue Bell's The Great Scoop Revival Flavor Tournament, where it went up against a long list of other discontinued flavors. Unfortunately, though, it didn't end up winning, indicating that customers would've rather had other flavors come back instead. For those of us who really love coffee, it still feels like a loss. At least we can still find Blue Bell's standard coffee ice cream, even if it doesn't have the crunchy, nutty bits that we crave.
Lemon Bliss
Although there are plenty of people who love a really rich, chocolatey ice cream, there are others who prefer lighter, fruitier flavors, and Blue Bell's Lemon Bliss was designed to appeal to the latter. It was originally released back in 2013 with a lemon ice cream base that was enhanced by the inclusion of vanilla sandwich cookies. With a nice balance of tang and sweetness, it sounds like a flavor match made in heaven, especially for those looking for a refreshing ice cream option that still tastes decadent.
Lemon Bliss is no longer around, though. It got a second shot for the same tournament so many of these other flavors were featured in, but suffered the same fate as most and wasn't brought back into the Blue Bell lineup. A Redditor took to the platform to let other ice cream lovers know that Blue Bell was holding this tournament in 2024, and they specifically called out Lemon Bliss as the flavor they wanted to come back the most. A commenter responded, "I'd probably kill a man for some Lemon Bliss." Clearly, the comment was meant as a joke to underscore just how much they wanted to taste the flavor again. While we wouldn't go that far, we totally understand the need to resort to hyperbole when it comes to describing your favorite Blue Bell flavor.
Cherry Amaretto Cordial
Love a fruity ice cream? Then Blue Bell's Cherry Amaretto Cordial could've been (or perhaps was) one of your favorite flavors. The amaretto ice cream was combined with maraschino cherries for a unique fruitiness that leaned toward the sweet end of the spectrum but still delivered some level of tang. What really made this flavor stand out, though, was the inclusion of praline-coated almonds in the mix. Not only do you get a nice, sticky sweetness from the praline coating, but the nuttiness from the almonds adds a different level of complexity to the ice cream.
You'll no longer be able to find Blue Bell's Cherry Amaretto Cordial in the freezer section of your local grocery store, though, since it was discontinued and failed to win the tournament that sought to bring a popular flavor back from the Blue Bell grave. Still, though, that hasn't stopped Facebook users from commenting about how much they miss the flavor, with some saying it was the brand's best flavor. One commenter requested that the flavor be brought back for the holidays, but alas, we're still waiting for the Cherry Amaretto Cordial to make its return.
Camo 'n Cream
With this Blue Bell ice cream flavor, the brand sought to answer the question: What if we made an ice cream that looked just like camo? Honestly, it did a pretty good job with this ice cream that boasts three separate flavors that all join forces to create one flavorful mix. While Blue Bell's Camo 'n Cream ice cream was still around, it included milk chocolate, pistachio almond, and cream cheese flavors. Sure, it's an unconventional combo, but it's one that sounds pretty delicious considering that these are all flavors that seem to work well together.
Customers wish that Camo 'n Cream would come back. A Reddit user said that it was the best flavor of ice cream they'd ever tasted before, and another commented that they'd even reached out to Blue Bell before to see if they'd bring it back. Considering that this ice cream flavor was released back in 2016 in limited quantities, we somehow doubt that this flavor will ever make a reappearance — but hopefully we're wrong. One thing is for sure: This flavor demonstrates just how creative the folks dreaming up new ice cream flavors at Blue Bell can be.
Tiramisu
Tiramisu is one of the most beloved desserts of all time. Who couldn't love those espresso-soaked lady fingers, the light and airy texture, the incredible creaminess in every bite? It makes sense that Blue Bell, which creates so many dessert-inspired ice cream flavors, would dream up a tiramisu-flavored ice cream as well. The flavor was released in 2011, and it was a limited-edition offer at the time, which is probably why fans say that they haven't seen it around for years. Some seem to remember it fondly, though, with one customer saying that they'd purchased three gallons before it finally went defunct.
Blue Bell's Tiramisu ice cream was also a contender in the The Great Scoop Revival Flavor Tournament, but it was beat out by Cookie Cake, likely to the chagrin of tiramisu-loving Blue Bell eaters everywhere. You may not be able to snag your favorite tiramisu-flavored ice cream anymore ... at least until Blue Bell decides to bring it back, anyway. But luckily, you can still enjoy that same flavor when you learn how to make your own tiramisu.
Blueberry Cheesecake
One thing that Blue Bell does incredibly well is cheesecake ice cream flavors. We love the tang and creaminess we get from cheesecake ice cream, but Blue Bell's Blueberry Cheesecake really took things to a new level with a delicious berry note that just felt summer. But don't waste your time browsing through the different Blue Bell flavor options at your grocery store — the flavor has been discontinued, and although it had a chance to win the tournament to revive defunct Blue Bell flavors, it didn't.
One reviewer who wrote about the Blueberry Cheesecake flavor while it was still on the market said that this was a delicious treat that actually tasted like real cheesecake. Perhaps what set this flavor apart from other, similar varieties was the fact that it actually contained chunks of cheesecake. Then there was the blueberry swirl, which added a beautiful fruity touch to the equation.
A Facebook user posted that this was the favorite Blue Bell ice cream flavor they'd ever tasted. Another said that it was a seasonal summer flavor, but it had been years since they'd seen it. Still, though, we're keeping our fingers crossed that it will come back someday.
Triple Caramel
There are people who like caramel as a nice, sweet addition to their ice cream, and then there are the true caramel lovers out there. It's ostensibly for the second group that Blue Bell decided to make its Triple Caramel ice cream. This ice cream was made with a caramel cream base, enhanced by caramel sauce that swirled through it. To make things even more delicious, Blue Bell also decided to add chocolate-coated caramel cups to the mix. Sweet, sticky, and with a unique depth of flavor, it's a wonder that this flavor didn't win Blue Bell's discontinued flavors tournament.
That doesn't mean you can't find caramel-flavored Blue Bell ice cream on store shelves today — the brand now carries a Salted Caramel Brownie number that plays with that same mix of chocolate and caramel. However, this one doesn't seem quite as caramel-forward as its predecessor, so the real caramel fans out there will just have to pray that the company decides it's time to revive this specific flavor.