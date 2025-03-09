17 Classic Desserts That Taste Better Frozen
Desserts are a wonderful, jovial part of life. They range in tastes, textures, and sizes — from small and fruity to chewy and chocolaty. There are so many desserts in the world. Plenty of them are best at their freshest, but there are quite a few classic desserts that taste better frozen. We want to introduce you to the creme de la creme of these options because not everything makes a tasty freezer treat.
We'll talk about the dessert, why it makes a delectable frozen delight, what freezing does to its taste and/or texture, and other tips you need to get the tastiest results. Freezing the treats is a great way to store larger portions and leftovers, so it's an economical option in addition to a delicious one. By the time you finish reading, you'll have to make some room in your freezer to fit all your desserts. You may be familiar with freezing some items on this list, but we guarantee you'll get introduced to a few that you never thought about chilling.
Brownies
Freeze your sliced and fully cooled brownies to get a dense bite that slowly transforms as you chew. The chocolate flavor changes with the warmer temperature of your mouth to make each bite feel like a new experience. The texture may vary based on the type of brownie you use, whether it's fudgy or dense or has inclusions like cream cheese. You can transform the consistency even further by including mix-ins, such as nuts or chocolate chips, into your brownie batter.
These elements add crispiness to the brownie's flavor profile. Just be sure to use smaller pieces of nuts or even mini chocolate chips so you're not chewing a rock-hard inclusion. Freezing the brownie unlocks a totally new experience. You may enjoy them right out of the freezer for a firmer bite or let them sit out for a few minutes for a slightly chewier texture.
Macarons
There's something so irresistible about the crisp but chewy texture of macarons. These flavorful French sandwich cookies are hard to master, but freezing them can give them new life. When frozen, the dessert morphs from brittle to slightly firm, which gives it a delightful crunch factor. But the most impressive part is how the filling changes. Some of the best macarons usually have buttercream, ganache, jelly, or caramel inside. Freezing these components can offer a sturdier bite with a revived, cold texture that's hard to beat.
These treats are quite delicate, so freezing them can give them a bit of balance. Try frozen macarons of all flavors, whether you want the seediness of a fruit jam or the chilly firmness of flavored buttercream. This is one of the better frozen classic desserts if you have sensitive teeth because the exterior still breaks easily — you may want to avoid a caramel filling, though, as this can be hard on the teeth.
Cheesecake
Cheesecakes often come frozen if you buy them at a grocery store, so it makes sense to enjoy them straight from the cooler. We've tried this one quite a few times, and it's incredible because the tangy cream cheese in the cake is almost like a frozen yogurt or slightly harder ice cream cake.
It's easier to work with if you cut the cheesecake into pieces before freezing and place a piece of parchment or wax paper in between to prevent them from sticking together. Doing so makes it easy to take out a piece or two to serve. Otherwise, it can be hard to dig into, or you're forced to take the entire thing out to eat.
Alternatively, you could create smaller portions during the cooking process, like chocolate and salted caramel gluten-free cheesecake pots, and freeze them for personal-sized treats. Stick with a classic cheesecake or try other flavors, like peppermint cheesecake, for different flavors. We tried frozen sweet potato cheesecake, and it was incredible. Freezing cheesecake takes its rich, velvety texture to a new level.
Lemon bars
Lemon bars are the perfect treat for when you prefer something that has a tangy dimension. These bars have a zingy citrus filling and a delightful buttery shortbread crust, but you can take them to a new level by freezing them. It makes the lemon curd filling firm, with a texture somewhat similar to a sorbet. You get a wonderful buttery, hardened crust, and an icy lemon center.
We love this because it transforms the gooey nature of a lemon bar into a firmer bite. This is a game-changer for summer desserts. Since the lemon bars are thin, they're pretty easy to cut through, but we still recommend cutting them before placing them in the freezer — however, leave out the dried lemon decoration as this would be very difficult to chew through while frozen. They may be sticky, so you should use parchment paper to keep them separate. These are amazing straight out of the freezer if you prefer the more solidified texture, but you could leave it out for a few minutes to soften it.
Tiramisu
The creamy mascarpone filling of tiramisu firms into an ultra-creamy ice cream-like treat when frozen. This is one of our favorite frozen desserts. If you haven't tried it, you must. When paired with the frozen, softened lady fingers, rich coffee, and cocoa notes, everything works together to create something similar to frozen custard. There's enough contrast in textures to make each bite better than the next. Freezing tiramisu works because of the carefully placed layers. There's not too much of any component.
Since it's frozen, you get clean slices, making it even easier than if you were to cut it fresh — which can be messy and uneven. Prepare the dessert in a freezer-safe dish with a lid. Let it set in the refrigerator first, and then you can relocate it to the freezer. You could make it into a cake shape in a springform pan if you want an eye-catching delight. Eat it straight from the freezer, or let it sit out for a few minutes to soften.
Candy bars
Freezing candy bars can be a quick way to enhance their taste and texture. Although this works for many kinds of popular candy bars, you just have to be careful when you chew it. Even if you don't have sensitive teeth, it's helpful to cut the candy bar into thinner pieces before freezing so you can have smaller bites. For example, Snickers or candy bars with nougat can get extremely hard and difficult to chew — believe us, we speak from experience.
That said, you may freeze any number of candy bars. The chocolate shell gets firm and snappy, and then any fillings get cold and crunchy. Try this with a KitKat if you like an ultra-crisp wafer cookie or Twix for a luscious caramel cookie twist. Cut the bar into smaller segments and then place it in a plastic baggie or airtight container to freeze. Then pop a piece or two out for a little frigid treat.
Chocolate chip cookies
The verdict is in: You must freeze your chocolate chip cookies. This is one of the more popular frozen desserts, and for a good reason. The beloved confection gives a different mouthfeel once it is cooled. Rather than the gooeyness of enjoying it from the oven, the frozen treat becomes firm and crisp. The cookie part has a snappy texture with its buttery flavor, and then the chocolate chips become extra rigid.
You can eat them right out of the freezer if you prefer a more crisp bite, but you may want to microwave them for anywhere between 5 to 10 seconds. Some parts are a little melty, while others remain cold. It makes an unparalleled experience and creates layers of flavor — we love the mix of melted and cold chocolate chips. Many people prefer frozen chocolate chip cookies over fresh ones, and you should try eating the chilly chocolate chip cookie with your hot morning coffee.
Gummy bears
Gummy bears are already a chewy and delightful delicacy, but you can upgrade them further by placing them in the freezer. The taste doesn't change by much; it's purely a texture and temperature difference, which can easily make it better than eating it regularly. But you're not obligated to stick with the bear shape or standard flavor either. You can attempt freezing gummy worms, peach rings, or even sour gummies. Chuck the whole, unopened pack in the freezer and then open it when you're ready to devour it.
For an extra step, try soaking the gummy bears in a lemon soda overnight. Then, transfer the soaked gummies to a parchment-lined container and freeze them for a magnificent twist on a classic treat. The soaking process allows the gummies to absorb liquid and make the bears larger, so it turns into a whimsical dessert. Because of the liquid, they become extra chewy and icy.
Chocolate peanut butter cups
Sweet and salty desserts are the perfect combination, but freezing them can make an even more indulgent experience. Satisfy your sweet tooth by placing your favorite chocolate peanut butter cup in the freezer. The peanut butter filling is still rich and creamy, while the chocolate has the most satisfying snap. These are perfect on a hot day. You don't have to cut them or transfer them to any type of container. Leave the chocolate peanut butter cups in their original packaging and place them in your freezer.
You don't have to stick with peanut butter; you could use any variety of chocolate cups, such as almond butter, sunflower butter, dark chocolate, and milk chocolate, among others. You can also make them scratch and place them in the freezer. Try using crunchy peanut butter for an added texture, add a layer of jam for a PB&J spin, or use a sprinkle of salt to land further into the savory territory.
Pudding
Make your pudding pop for the icy treat. Stick a spoon into the lid of your pudding and push it all the way to the end so it acts as a stick. Place the creation in the freezer until it solidifies. Then, you can open the lid and pop it out for the easiest fudgy pudding pop. This can satisfy the sweet tooth for people of all ages but is especially convenient for kids and toddlers. Attempt this with chocolate pudding, vanilla, strawberry, or whatever you have on hand or want to turn into a cold treat.
These are quite hard, so you don't need to bite into them until they begin to soften. Lick them to start, and then you can take bites as it starts to thaw. You could also upgrade instant box pudding by placing the prepared dessert in a dish, popping it in the freezer, and then using an ice cream scoop to serve yourself once it solidifies.
Key lime pie
Enjoy a frozen sweet and tart key lime pie for the most marvelous balanced dessert. This creates a harmonious blend of flavors and textures. You get the tangy lime flavor paired with the sweetness of the brown sugar, but then the airy but crisp meringue and buttery crunchy crust. This brings more to the table than the non-frozen counterpart, which certainly makes it better all around. You could use a homemade pie or a frozen store-bought one. Either way, leave the dessert in the freezer until you're ready to eat it.
Enjoy it directly from the freezer for the full icy effect, or allow a few minutes (or up to 30 minutes) for it to thaw a bit. This makes a great frozen dessert when you prefer something lighter. There's a tangy levity from the key lime and an airiness from the egg white meringue, as opposed to the heaviness of a chocolate-laden dessert.
Cake
Cake is one of the most versatile desserts to place in the freezer because you can get creative and use virtually any flavor. From chocolate to vanilla to leftover slices of your wedding cake, they all make a delightful frozen treat with a fantastic firm texture. The type of cake, frosting, or any fillings can also play a part in creating a masterpiece. A moist cake can become dense, almost like a fudgy brownie, while buttercream frosting is sweet and creamy, almost like a layer of ice cream.
A layered cake can provide a delicious change with every bite, as if it were multiple desserts in one. Store slices in an airtight container, and then take out a piece to eat. Frozen cake is best straight from the freezer. There's no need to allot any type of thawing time. Freezing is also a splendid way to get a longer life out of cakes, particularly if it's a celebratory one for birthdays or special occasions.
Chocolate covered strawberries
Brands sell frozen chocolate-covered strawberries, so it's not much of a surprise that it tastes better than its refrigerated version. You can purchase frozen tasty fruits from the store or make them yourself. If you want to assemble it yourself, the key is smaller berries. You don't want to use the largest strawberry you can find. This is incredibly difficult to eat, if not impossible. Have you ever blended large pieces of fruit and found the blender couldn't chop its way through the whole thing? Imagine trying that with your teeth.
Use small strawberries or cut them in half or into coins before dunking them in chocolate. You can even create captivating designs like black and white chocolate-covered strawberries. Place them on a flat surface with parchment paper and put them in the freezer to set. You can transfer to an airtight dish if you want to store them for longer. These frozen delights have an icy and juicy interior with a satisfying, snappy, chocolatey exterior.
Marshmallows
If chocolate is a standalone treat to satisfy your sweet tooth, marshmallows can be too. You can alter the sweet ingredient from its pillowy, springy texture into a crunchy version of itself. People love frozen marshmallows because they change with every bite — from firm to melty simply from the temperature of your mouth. If you dislike the mushiness that ensues from toasted marshmallows, then you may want to give freezing them a try.
Eat them in different sizes, too. Mini marshmallows are delightfully bite-sized, while flavored ones, like peppermint marshmallows, can interject some refreshing flavors in addition to the cooling temperatures. Pop the whole unopened bag of marshmallows in the freezer, and once you open it, you may transfer them into a closed container to retain freshness. You could also dip them in chocolate for added pizzazz. Snack on this chilly dessert straight from the freezer, but you could also freeze it for a shorter period, like an hour, for a chewy, more bouncy texture. Marshmallows are one of those classic desserts that taste better frozen, transforming from soft to chewy and chilly.
Pavlova
Similar to key lime pie, pavlova is made with meringue. This egg white-based element brings a drool-worthy flavor and mouthfeel when you freeze it. Pavolva already makes a divine light summer dessert, but freezing it brings a new cold component to the table. This will impress your seasonal festivities and backyard gatherings.
Freezing the pavlova gives it an even crisper shell that still melts in your mouth. For best results, wait to add any berry or fruit topping until plating, as it can be hard to bite into a large piece of frozen fruit. Not only that, but the fruit can cause excess moisture, making your treat soggy, which certainly is not the desired result. Plate the frozen pavola and then add whipped cream and your favorite berries for a creamy and colorful topper — but you could top it with anything, such as pistachios, chocolate shavings, or coconut, depending on the added flavors you want to provide. People will talk about this cold dessert long after they leave your house.
Peanut butter cookies
Peanut butter cookies are highly regarded for their nutty profile that blends salty and sweet. They're also known for being chewy, so you can play on these qualities by freezing them. The cold gives the cookie an even better chew to make a satisfying bite over room temperature cookies. Freeze fresh cookies in a single layer, then transfer them to a closed container. Otherwise, the cookie's softness may make them mash up against each other (especially if you have an already-crammed freezer), and it can be difficult to dislodge one from the other.
You could also make no-bake peanut butter cookies for a slightly different consistency. Since it isn't baked, you won't get as much of a snap, but you will get the creamy texture of the nut butter and then any additions, such as the rich profile of cream cheese or cocoa-forward, crunchy bite of chocolate chips. Wash it down with a glass of milk or a cup of coffee.
Donuts
Donuts may seem like an odd choice for a frozen dessert, but they taste amazing directly out of the freezer. It doesn't hurt that there are so many flavors and shapes to choose from, allowing you to customize the cold dessert to your liking. Not sure where to start? You can't go wrong with a classic chocolate-covered donut. The chocolate has a firm exterior and candy-like coating. Larger donuts may seem hard to the touch, but they are chewy and easy to eat.
Go in a different direction by freezing donut holes, which make for particularly easy snacking. They're bite-sized and dense but not too tough. You can easily pop one or two in your mouth. Rather than put a box of donuts in the freezer, start by laying them out in a single layer and then transfer them to an airtight container once firm. A standard donut box won't keep them very fresh or secure, especially if you don't plan to eat them that same day.