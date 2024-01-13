Creole Cream Cheese Is The Key To Tart Yet Luscious Cheesecake

A mixture of Black and French traditions, Creole cuisine is synonymous with New Orleans, distinguishing its culinary originality from the rest of America, the Deep South, and even the other parts of Louisiana. While you've probably heard of jambalaya and crawfish etouffee, Creole cream cheese is a forgotten part of New Orleans' culinary history that modern chefs and local institutions are trying to revive. It's a soft, tart, creamy young cheese made with buttermilk, skim milk, and rennet; it's curdled and fermented for two days, then finished with cream or half-and-half. Its mascarpone-like texture is thinner than regular cream cheese, while it tastes closer to sour yogurt with a subtly sweet finish — and it adds the perfect tang to creamy desserts like cheesecake.

The recipe for Creole cream cheese dates back to the 18th century and was originally eaten as a breakfast dish, sprinkled with cream and topped with fresh fruit or spread over toast. But by the late 1990s, yogurt and regular cream cheese had completely replaced Creole cream cheese and all but eliminated its production in Louisiana dairies — that is, until nostalgic Louisiana natives began showcasing Creole cream cheese's unique flavor in novel ways.

Cheesecake was one of their many vessels to put Creole cream cheese back on the culinary radar. Its tart-sweet taste and delicate creamy texture add sophistication and decadence to cheesecake. In fact, the iconic New Orleans fine dining institution Commander's Palace even proudly features its own Creole cream cheese cheesecake on the dessert menu.