14 Bourbons To Try If You Like Wild Turkey

If you're a big fan of Wild Turkey, then you most likely enjoy your whiskey with a little more bite. The flagship Wild Turkey 101 bottle has much of the classic sweetness you expect with bourbon but also comes with bolder and spicier flavors than most basic bottles. It makes it a standout choice if you want an affordable bottle that offers a more robust drinking experience. If that sounds like your kind of bourbon, what are the next bottles you need to check out on your whiskey journey? That's what I'm going to look at here. I've found 14 bourbons that capture something of Wild Turkey's appeal without just being a simple replica.

This includes bourbons that have a similar price tag and ones that are a bit more of a luxury. However, all of them are easy to find if you want to tick them off your list. Having spent around two decades exploring whiskey, I've enjoyed all of the bottles on this list and feel they are all a logical next step. Each has its own personality and offers something a little different. By the end, you should have found a few great alternatives to Wild Turkey or, perhaps, your new favorite bottle.