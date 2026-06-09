14 Bourbons Worth Trying If You Like Knob Creek
Knob Creek has long been one of my go-to bourbons. This is because it operates in an impressive sweet spot. It delivers bold flavor and a rich mouthfeel, but without being overly expensive or hard to find. If you're a fan of Knob Creek and its interesting history, you probably enjoy these factors, but also its most prominent tasting notes. That usually comes in the form of a generous amount of charred oak, a range of earthy flavors, and a deep caramel sweetness. As someone who has spent years tasting and reviewing whiskey, I've always been impressed by these qualities.
However, for fans looking to explore something new, there are plenty of other bottles that share at least some of these qualities. That's why I've picked 14 bottles here that I've enjoyed before, and that I feel you may enjoy too if you love Knob Creek. Some of these expressions are closely matched, whereas others have a common link but offer something different. This will allow you to explore the world of whiskey beyond Knob Creek but without straying too far from the qualities that make it such an excellent bourbon.
1. Booker's
Knob Creek is made at the Jim Beam distillery in Clermont, Kentucky, so it makes sense that a few other brands made there would share some similarities. Perhaps the most alluring of those is Booker's. It gives you many of the qualities you see with Knob Creek, but with a bigger, bolder, and more intense flavor profile. Yet, the two are hard to compare as Booker's changes slightly with each release. It's released as a barrel-strength bourbon from a mix of barrels from across its warehouses. While you can taste subtle differences, some common themes allow this whiskey to stand out. You can usually expect plenty of roasted peanuts, charred oak, and baking spices.
The proof of these bottles is usually above 120, bringing extra layers of intensity than Knob Creek, with flavors that are more concentrated. Yet as with Knob Creek, it impressively balances power with complexity; Booker's just does it at a whole new level. You still get deep caramel and vanilla notes here, and you'll enjoy even more notes as they open up in the glass, and with a little splash of water. Booker's offers a natural progression and one of the most rewarding cask-strength experiences available.
2. Baker's 7-year single barrel
Baker's 7-year is another option that comes from the Jim Beam distillery. This bourbon sits somewhere in the middle point of Knob Creek and the Booker's we've just looked at. It's not quite as intense as Booker's and, instead, gives you a more refined experience. This single-barrel bourbon showcases many of the qualities that make Knob Creek appealing. Rich notes of toasted oak, roasted peanuts, caramel, vanilla, and baking spices sit at the heart of the tasting notes. It results in a whiskey that manages to feel both comforting and complex.
Bottled at 107 proof, it's a bit more powerful than Knob Creek without feeling like such an overwhelming jump. You'll get to enjoy Baker's full-bodied mouthfeel and a long finish that tantalizes your taste buds with a range of spicy notes. Another reason to enjoy this whiskey is that it's a single-barrel expression. That means you can get subtle differences with each bottle, allowing you to sample the unique nature of these whiskeys while still enjoying that classic Beam recipe.
3. Elijah Craig Small Batch
Our first divergence from Beam bourbons comes from a brand in the impressive roster of bottles from the Heaven Hill Distillery. This is a bottle I'd recommend if you love the mature oak character of Knob Creek but are interested in differences across the rest of the flavor profile. That's because Elijah Craig takes a slightly sweeter approach to bourbon. That sweetness is immediately notable on the aroma, as you'll get to enjoy rich caramel and vanilla. That sweetness continues on to the palate, where you get a warming wave of caramel before the other flavors present themselves.
Along with the toasted oak mentioned above, you'll also enjoy distinctive spice flavors of nutmeg, cinnamon, and black pepper. The balance makes it enjoyable for newcomers and experienced drinkers alike. That spice you get on the palate continues to a lingering finish and completes a well structured tasting experience. If you prefer your bourbon to be on the sweeter side while seeking moderate depth, Elijah Craig Small Batch delivers.
4. Russell's Reserve Single Barrel
As with Knob Creek, Russell's Reserve Single Barrel is a big bourbon with an affordable price tag. This expression is produced by Wild Turkey and is ideal for those who enjoy plenty of oak with classic vanilla and caramel notes. Bottled at a powerful 110 proof, it gives you a rich mouthfeel with each flavor having a high level of defined intensity. Both bottles will appeal to those who enjoy traditional Kentucky flavors but in a bolder way than you get with entry-level bottles.
Where they differ is that Russell's Reserve shows you a greater range of fruity notes, especially with those darker flavors, such as cherry. There is also a more established rye spice, with a more notable cinnamon influence. As another single-barrel release, you need to appreciate that individual bottles will vary slightly. This bottle will appeal to those who prefer more of a fruit influence over a nutty one. Meanwhile, it will give you a similar mouthfeel to Knob Creek along with that woody influence from the barrel.
5. Wild Turkey Rare Breed
Here we have another expression from the Wild Turkey distillery with its own Rare Breed. In many ways, this shares similarities to the Russell's Reserve above except the proof here is even higher. This is a barrel-poof whiskey meaning the proof will change with each batch, but it's often above 115. Unsurprisingly, this makes it a rich and full-bodied bourbon that brings an even greater intensity than you get with Knob Creek. If you've tried Wild Turkey 101 before, this bottled takes those flavors and amplifies them. You'll enjoy a deep caramel sweetness along with peppery spice and mature oak.
Despite the higher proof, it remains impressively balanced without any one flavor feeling overly aggressive. As the flavors develop, you'll be able to pick out some honey, vanilla, cinnamon and black pepper. As with Russell's Reserve, there is a fruitier element here with dark fruits, along with those spicier notes. The most impressive part of this bottle is how it combines power with drinkability. It's intense but it remains approachable to anyone that is comfortable with high-proof bourbon.
6. 1792 Small Batch
If you love those Knob Creek flavors but are looking for a spicier whiskey, the 1792 Small Batch delivers beautifully. Those spicier notes generally come from the influence of rye in the mash bill. The exact percentage isn't disclosed but this is a high-rye bourbon that delivers plenty of warming flavors. They mainly evolve in the form of pepper and cinnamon, along with a pleasant herbal spice. Another aspect that isn't disclosed here is the age of the 1792 Small Batch.
It's noticeably younger but is still a well made bourbon. Yet with that lower maturation, there is less of an oak influence and the range of tasting notes is a little leaner. Due to these factors, it's not as robust as the Knob Creek but you still get many similar flavors with the caramel sweetness and vanilla. There is still toasted oak, it's just not as prominent. The 1792 Small Batch is an excellent bourbon for anyone who wants to explore high-rye bourbon but without being blown away by a hurricane of heat.
7. Eagle Rare Aged 10-Years
Eagle Rare offers a different take on the qualities we've looked at so far. It isn't as bold or robust as Knob Creek, but what it does have in common is how it showcases the influences of barrel aging. Eagle Rare is matured for 10-years compared to the 9 from Knob Creek's flagship expression. Both show how oak can add to the complexity of a whiskey, adding a solid foundation to those sweeter notes. If you enjoy a well-developed wood influence, then you'll find plenty to appreciate here.
Where they do differ is that Eagle Rare offers these notes with a lighter touch and greater finesse. You first get to enjoy its rich mouthfeel that delicately presents its lovely sweet flavors of vanilla and caramel. That's followed by a range of baking spices before that oak comes through. As it rests in your mouth, you'll also enjoy a touch of nuts and chocolate. Many of the expressions I've recommended here dial up the intensity found in Knob Creek. This Eagle Rare goes the other way. You'll love this if you enjoy those Knob Creek flavors but are looking for something a little softer.
8. Old Forester 1920
In truth, there are a few bottles I was thinking of suggesting here from the Old Forester range, especially the 1910, but I felt the 1920 most closely aligns to what makes Knob Creek so enjoyable. As we've already explored, if you're a fan of Knob Creek then you're most likely already comfortable with intense bourbon flavors. That's what you get here as the first thing you'll notice on the palate is a deep and luscious toffee. There are also notes of chocolate running through the tasting experience with a warming spice that mainly comes from coriander.
The flavors you enjoy here are generally darker with a deep sweetness that feels more like maple syrup rather than the lighter brown sugar you can get with Knob Creek. And as with others, Old Forester 1920 leans more into a fruitier side of bourbon rather than the nuttier side of expressions from the Jim Beam portfolio. Due to this, the Old Forester feels a little more decadent when compared to those earthy notes. Both are full of flavor and have plenty of oak on the palate, but take slightly different paths once you get past the initial sweetness.
9. Woodford Reserve Double Oaked
You may have already guessed from the name why this expression may be a good match for Knob Creek fans. This is ideal for those who can't get enough oak in their bourbon. Knob Creek also featured in our list of bourbons to try if you like Woodford Reserve, so it was only right to repay the favor. A significant difference with these two bourbons is how they develop their oak influence. Knob Creek relies more on its aging whereas the Woodford Reserve uses double maturation. The result is while both of them have a significant oak influence, it's a bit more prominent with the Knob Creek.
As for the other areas of the tasting notes, this bottle is noticeably sweeter. You get toasted marshmallow and butterscotch, along with a creamier texture. That luxurious mouthfeel from the Double Oak is one of its standout features and allows its flavors to linger on your tongue. They linger on to an impressive finish where that sweet oak continues through, along with warm baking spices. It will appeal to those wishing to explore a sweeter expression of oak influence while still enjoying a much more complex bourbon that you get with entry-level offerings.
10. Four Roses Single Barrel
Four Roses generally deliver excellent limited edition whiskeys, but the Single Barrel is probably the best bottle from its core lineup. I've already looked at a few bourbons here that offer a more fruity palate than Knob Creek. Four Roses Single Barrel takes that to the next level so if you're interested in those flavors, this could be the bottle for you. On the palate you'll enjoy notes of plum, cherry, and red berries. It's a beautiful array of flavors that are counterbalanced by prominent spicy notes, especially in the form of pepper that is a result of this being another high-rye bourbon. It makes it into a brighter and more expressive bourbon.
With such a significant difference it's important to showcase why this may appeal to Knob Creek fans. Aside from the fruit, it still has those bold classical bourbon notes of caramel and vanilla, with a strong oak presence here, too. Both provide plenty of depth in a bourbon that punches well above its price point. If you are looking for different tasting notes without sacrificing any depth or character, you'll find the Four Roses Single Barrel a rewarding alternative.
11. Old Grand-Dad 114
Here we have the third and final bottle from the Beam family. The biggest difference here is the mash bill. We've looked at a few that have a higher percentage of rye but with this expression, it's thought to be dialled up to around 27%. In comparison, the Knob Creek 9-year is around half that. That rye helps to give it a significant kick, making it a lot more punchier and energetic than the Knob Creek. In terms of flavor profile, it develops mainly into notes of black pepper, cinnamon, and clove. That sits on quite an oily mouthfeel that allows you to enjoy its sweet caramel and dark cherries.
That mouthfeel also helps to prevent those spicier notes from ever feeling overwhelming. It still has many of those familiar Beam characteristics, mainly in the form of the oak and roasted peanuts that bring out those earthy qualities. Bottled at 114 proof, given the name, you still get an intense bourbon that will feel familiar to many Knob Creek fans.
12. Henry McKenna 10-Year Bottled-in-Bond
As with the Eagle Rare, this is a another 10-year-old bourbon that showcases the more elegant side of this storied spirit. That story with Henry McKenna is an old one, with this brand being one of the oldest still in existence. This bottle demonstrates how age and balance can create a memorable bourbon experience without relying on the sheer power or intensity. The sweetness mainly comes from honey, with its earthier notes coming in the form of nutmeg and toasted oak. Those notes are balanced by a bright fruitiness with a range of orchard fruits.
Henry McKenna leans toward offering these notes with finesse and it's a little lighter in body. What both do have is the same 100 proof and a strong underpinning of oak that comes from the extended aging. It makes them both great examples of well-aged Kentucky bourbon, just with different approaches. If Knob Creek is a fairly muscular bourbon, Henry McKenna is more delicate. It's great for those occasions when you want to rest with a beautiful whiskey that reveals new details in every sip.
13. New Riff Bottled-in-Bond
This New Riff bottle is a great alternative to Knob Creek not just because it has its own unique flavor, but because it also allows you to sample a high quality bourbon from an up-and-coming distillery. It doesn't have an age statement but with it being bottled-in-bond, we know it has been aged for at least four years. That lower aging means it doesn't have a similar level of oak but instead gives you a range of bright notes and a fresher tasting profile.
That being said, it still has a rich mouthfeel. You initially get greeted with a lovely vanilla before the high level of rye in the mash bill makes an appearance. It does so in the form of clove, pepper, and cinnamon. A hint of dark fruits round off an impressive palate. It has a much different set of notes to Knob Creek but you're likely to love this if you enjoy bourbon with intensity. New Riff Bottled-in-Bond is an impressive example of how you can deliver that intensity in a well-balanced bourbon without it needing extended aging.
14. Larceny Barrel Proof
With it being a barrel-proof whiskey, this Larceny expression is unsurprisingly big and powerful. Yet, there is still an impressive amount of sweetness and softness here. That no doubt comes from this expression using wheat in its mash bill instead of rye. The result is a deep and lovely caramel on the palate with sweetness also coming from crackers and brown sugar. There is a little nutmeg and cinnamon here, but they are much less intense than you'd get with a high-rye bourbon.
There is still plenty of intensity but the wheat in the mash bill helps round off some of the sharper edges, resulting in a smoother and more approachable profile. Oak still remains an important part of the experience, adding depth and balance to the sweeter flavors. It makes Larceny Barrel Proof great for those Knob Creek fans who love high-proof bourbon but are curious about what a wheated mash bill can bring to the table.
15. Methodology
To select these bourbons I wanted them to have a core similarity with Knob Creek. That could be sharing a similar level of body or mouthfeel, a specific tasting note, or intensity. The intention is for Knob Creek fans to sample bourbons that will feel somewhat familiar while still being able to expand their tasting experience. I considered the common tasting notes of the entire Knob Creek range for this article, but mainly focused on how these bottles related to the Knob Creek 9-year expression.
I have a vast amount of experience with bourbon and all of these picks are based on my personal expertise. I have not only enjoyed all of these bourbons, but also countless bottles that don't feature here as I didn't think they were an ideal recommendation. This results in a list of bourbons that are ideally suited to try for anyone who enjoys Knob Creek.