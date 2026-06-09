14 Bourbons Worth Trying If You Like Knob Creek

Knob Creek has long been one of my go-to bourbons. This is because it operates in an impressive sweet spot. It delivers bold flavor and a rich mouthfeel, but without being overly expensive or hard to find. If you're a fan of Knob Creek and its interesting history, you probably enjoy these factors, but also its most prominent tasting notes. That usually comes in the form of a generous amount of charred oak, a range of earthy flavors, and a deep caramel sweetness. As someone who has spent years tasting and reviewing whiskey, I've always been impressed by these qualities.

However, for fans looking to explore something new, there are plenty of other bottles that share at least some of these qualities. That's why I've picked 14 bottles here that I've enjoyed before, and that I feel you may enjoy too if you love Knob Creek. Some of these expressions are closely matched, whereas others have a common link but offer something different. This will allow you to explore the world of whiskey beyond Knob Creek but without straying too far from the qualities that make it such an excellent bourbon.