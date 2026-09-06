14 Bourbons To Try If You Like Maker's Mark

If you're making your way through the world of bourbon but have already confirmed Maker's Mark as one of your favorite bottles, there are probably a few reasons for that. It's a wheated bourbon, which are generally characterized by their soft and mellow character. Added to this are classical bourbon sweetness, a touch of fruit, and a gentle spice. It makes it one of the easiest bottles to recommend for bourbon beginners but what if you want to go beyond Maker's Mark? It's that question I answer here by looking at 14 bottles that act as a perfect next step. I've enjoyed all of these bottles and feel certain parts of their character make them worth trying.

However, this isn't just a list of the 14 bottles that taste most like Maker's Mark. I've also included bottles that share some bourbon DNA but offer something slightly different. That could be perhaps a bottle that's a little bolder or spicier, but still makes sense for a Maker's Mark drinker. Whether you are wanting something similar or are looking for some direction on what next step to take, I've got you covered here. If you love Maker's Mark, you're likely to enjoy these 14 bottles, and they may even open your eyes to a different side of bourbon.