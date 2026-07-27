Weller Special Reserve: The Ultimate Bottle Guide

Weller Special Reserve is one of the American whiskeys most closely associated with the rise of wheated bourbon. The use of wheat in its mash bill gives it an elegantly mellow profile that still beautifully showcases classic bourbon notes, such as vanilla, caramel, and oak. In this ultimate bottle guide, we'll not only explore what the spirit tastes like but also dive into the whiskey's history, how it's made, and how it compares to similar bourbons.

As an experienced whiskey writer, I'm already familiar with this particular bottle, but I made sure to get my hands on another to ensure it still lives up to the historic standards Weller has set. While this guide was written independently, I did get the opportunity to speak with Weller's Brand Manager, Charley Costa Jr. He was able to shed some light on the more intriguing parts of Weller's history and answered some of my burning questions about its rarity and production. With plenty of great information to come, you'll soon know whether Weller Special Reserve is a bottle you should hunt down or if your money would be better spent elsewhere.