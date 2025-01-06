The Popular Whiskey Brand Behind Weller Bourbon
If you're a fan of bourbon, you're likely well-acquainted with the Weller Bourbon. Produced since the 1840s, it's known as the original wheated variety. All bourbon must have a grain bill of at least 51% corn, but instead of rye for the rest, Weller began utilizing wheat for a more rounded, richer finish. The company took the eighth spot in our ranking of the 27 best bourbon brands, and its Special Reserve appeared on our list of top-shelf bourbons to know. But there's some mystery around the product regarding who exactly makes it. The answer to that is Buffalo Trace.
Buffalo Trace is a Kentucky distillery with roots and various iterations extending all the way back to the turn of the 19th century. It was officially named Buffalo Trace in 1999, having been bought by the Sazerac Company in 1992. The producer has many claims to fame, from being the first American distillery to win Whisky Advocate's Distillery of the year award in 2000 to being both the oldest continuously operating distillery in the United States. It also has one of the biggest brand portfolios. In addition to its W.L. Weller line, Buffalo Trace is behind the legendary Van Winkle bourbons, George T. Stagg, Blanton's Single Barrel Bourbon, and many more.
How Buffalo Trace came to produce Weller Bourbon
It's not uncommon for larger distilleries to produce whiskey for smaller brands. Sometimes these craft brands take that whiskey and add their own touches; other times, the larger distillery completes the process — these producers are able to differentiate between brands with varying mash bills and different aging approaches for different lengths of time. This can help craft brands put product out and make money while they wait for their own in-house whiskey to age, or, longer-term, it can help independent brands get their vision onto shelves with less investment in their own facilities.
Sazerac purchased Weller in 1999, so when it bought Buffalo Trace, too,the latter earned the right to produce the former's bourbons. Weller's namesake, founder William Larue Weller, began blending and adjusting the proofs of whiskey, as well as distributing it, in the 1840s, eventually creating his influential wheated bourbon. He hired none other than Julian "Pappy" Van Winkle — the man behind the bourbon famously pricey because of its demand — and Van Winkle bought Weller's operation after his death. He merged with the Stitzel Distillery, and the newly christened Stitzel-Weller Distillery continued until the Sazerac purchase. Buffalo Trace does right by the Weller legacy: Weller placed fifth on our ranking of Buffalo Trace brands. Among its comprehensive lineup — which runs the gamut from the experimental Daniel Weller to the traditional Special Reserve — is W.L. Weller Antique, a member of Buffalo Trace's prized 2024 Antique Collection Whiskeys.