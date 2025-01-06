The Popular Whiskey Brand Behind Weller Bourbon

If you're a fan of bourbon, you're likely well-acquainted with the Weller Bourbon. Produced since the 1840s, it's known as the original wheated variety. All bourbon must have a grain bill of at least 51% corn, but instead of rye for the rest, Weller began utilizing wheat for a more rounded, richer finish. The company took the eighth spot in our ranking of the 27 best bourbon brands, and its Special Reserve appeared on our list of top-shelf bourbons to know. But there's some mystery around the product regarding who exactly makes it. The answer to that is Buffalo Trace.

Advertisement

Buffalo Trace is a Kentucky distillery with roots and various iterations extending all the way back to the turn of the 19th century. It was officially named Buffalo Trace in 1999, having been bought by the Sazerac Company in 1992. The producer has many claims to fame, from being the first American distillery to win Whisky Advocate's Distillery of the year award in 2000 to being both the oldest continuously operating distillery in the United States. It also has one of the biggest brand portfolios. In addition to its W.L. Weller line, Buffalo Trace is behind the legendary Van Winkle bourbons, George T. Stagg, Blanton's Single Barrel Bourbon, and many more.