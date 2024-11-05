Why No One Wanted To Drink Bourbon In The 1970s

Rebelling against the generation before you is a time-tested right of passage, and this tradition applies to everything from clothing to musical tastes to even booze preferences. In the late 1960s and early '70s, there was a culture-wide turning-up-of-the-nose toward bourbon due to the outdated associations with the drink, which was often enjoyed by older gentlemen (aka uncool dads). In short, bourbon just wasn't that trendy in the '70s. The corn-based type of whiskey has been around almost as long as America itself, though it's had a tumultuous timeline peppered with peaks and valleys largely due to economic instability, war, and the Prohibition era.

Given this rich history, there are many facts about bourbon you probably don't know. But as soon as Prohibition was repealed in the early 1930s, Americans began flocking back to the dark spirit. With the country growing more and more patriotic leading up to World War II, it made sense that Americans would reach for American-made whiskey when stocking up their home bars. Bourbon's popularity grew from there, with Congress even passing a resolution to recognize bourbon as America's official spirit in 1964. But this bourbon boon did not last for long.