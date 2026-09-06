The 12 Best Bay Area Seafood Restaurants

San Francisco and the Bay Area seafood restaurants are famously good. And it makes sense — the bountiful waters are filled with delicacies like Chinook salmon and northern anchovy. Plus, in the winter, the Dungeness crab and oysters offer sweet and mineral flavors at their peak. Slinging old-school Italian and dockside specialties, modern twists on classics, and raw bar darlings, the best eateries know how to make these ingredients shine, walking the line between timeless and contemporary.

Here, you can find waterside and overwater dining, rustic beach joints that serve catches caught on-site or nearby, beloved tourist destinations, and under-the-radar institutions that know what they're doing but aren't going to make a fuss. It's a diverse scene that truly can appeal to just about any seafood connoisseur. So, whether you're curious about where locals like to snag weeknight fish dinners or want to find the restaurants at Fisherman's Wharf and The Embarcadero that are actually worth the crowds, read on. We're breaking down the best Bay Area seafood restaurants for everything from fried goodies to fresh-off-the-pier raw bar specialties.

This article is based on a mix of personal experience as a West Coaster writer and seafood enthusiast who's extremely familiar with the region and its food scene, and that of locals — online forums, social media, and reviews were all consulted as part of the research process. The result is a lineup of Bay Area seafood restaurants that serve sweet, tender offerings (in other words, not overly briny or earthy) and know how to prepare and season without covering up the beautiful, marine flavors.