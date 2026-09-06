The 12 Best Bay Area Seafood Restaurants
San Francisco and the Bay Area seafood restaurants are famously good. And it makes sense — the bountiful waters are filled with delicacies like Chinook salmon and northern anchovy. Plus, in the winter, the Dungeness crab and oysters offer sweet and mineral flavors at their peak. Slinging old-school Italian and dockside specialties, modern twists on classics, and raw bar darlings, the best eateries know how to make these ingredients shine, walking the line between timeless and contemporary.
Here, you can find waterside and overwater dining, rustic beach joints that serve catches caught on-site or nearby, beloved tourist destinations, and under-the-radar institutions that know what they're doing but aren't going to make a fuss. It's a diverse scene that truly can appeal to just about any seafood connoisseur. So, whether you're curious about where locals like to snag weeknight fish dinners or want to find the restaurants at Fisherman's Wharf and The Embarcadero that are actually worth the crowds, read on. We're breaking down the best Bay Area seafood restaurants for everything from fried goodies to fresh-off-the-pier raw bar specialties.
This article is based on a mix of personal experience as a West Coaster writer and seafood enthusiast who's extremely familiar with the region and its food scene, and that of locals — online forums, social media, and reviews were all consulted as part of the research process. The result is a lineup of Bay Area seafood restaurants that serve sweet, tender offerings (in other words, not overly briny or earthy) and know how to prepare and season without covering up the beautiful, marine flavors.
Anchor Oyster Bar
Anchor Oyster Bar has been around since 1977, so yes, there are old-school vibes and unfussy dishes (staple characteristics of restaurants that are over a few decades old, in my opinion), but there's also a confident execution of the seafood. It's an easy pick for anyone on the hunt for something casual but super high-quality.
This Castro neighborhood gem is famous for its signature: gigantic bowls of Sicilian-inspired cioppino. In fact, the Michelin Guide calls this staple "unmissable." And like any good rendition of this dish, it's overflowing with sweet seafood, fragrant with tomato and herbs, and served piping hot. It might not always be listed on the menu, but if you ask, it's still available.
Diners also love the crispy crab cakes (my favorite pick), jumbo steamed artichokes, ultra-fresh oysters, and clam chowder, a San Francisco classic and one of those foods the West Coast does best. The line is usually long, so be prepared to wait anywhere from 30 minutes to a little over an hour (bring small snacks to hold you over, but don't get too filled up). It's definitely worth it.
(415) 431-3990
579 Castro St, San Francisco, CA 94114
Tadich Grill
California's oldest restaurant, Tadich Grill, also claims to be the third-oldest continually run in the entire country. Back in 1849, Croatian immigrants opened what they called "Coffee Stand" on Long Wharf, a pier that used to be home to hundreds of tied-up ships. The business served fish grilled over charcoal, and while the eatery was eventually relocated and renamed, you can still order charcoal-broiled fish in-house.
Around since the Gold Rush, this is one of those undeniably great spots that locals keep coming back to. And for good reason. The menu revolves around what's in season, ensuring that everything on your plate is at its peak – from the seafood to the produce. This is another spot where the bright cioppino is known for being stupendous, but the Dungeness crab cakes are so juicy and crispy at once, the seafood-topped salads are as fresh as can be, and, of course, the charcoal-broiled fish is historic and delicious (ask the staff for recommendations on the freshest catch).
Outside of the seafood, the custard rice pudding is a beloved and must-order dessert that's been made for several generations. It suits the timelessness of the interiors well.
(415) 391-1849
240 California St, San Francisco, CA 94111
Swan Oyster Depot
Swan Oyster Depot feels like a typical, no-frills West Coast seafood market eatery (it reminds me a lot of some of the best places to eat at Pike Place Market), but the food here is special. It has been open since 1912, and you can feel the history. And with a James Beard Award under its belt and a strict devotion to seasonal seafood, this family-owned institution clearly knows what it's doing.
I recommend the crudo, an off-menu masterpiece plated with just about every color of fish, from salmon to tuna to yellowtail. It's silky, slightly sweet, and nautical. Meanwhile, the crab back is famous, featuring a pool of daffodil-hued butter, crab meat, and crab organs inside an open shell for a salty and slightly mineral meal — mop it up with sourdough for the ultimate San Franciscan treat. Anthony Bourdain, a regular himself, once called it "unicorn juice," swirling it around with his own piece of bread from a seat at the counter, a cold beer within hand's reach.
Expect a line at this Nob Hill joint, but it's a must-visit regardless of the wait. Bring cash, and just note this restaurant closes at 2:30 p.m. every day it's open (which is every day except for Sunday). By the time you get in, you'll be ready for the seafood delicacies that lie ahead.
(415) 673-1101
1517 Polk St, San Francisco, CA 94109
Fog Harbor Fish House
Fog Harbor Fish House is family-run and operated by locals and feels like an institution right on Pier 39. Here, you'll find glittering views of the surrounding waters, the Golden Gate Bridge, and even Alcatraz. And the seafood just happens to be fantastic.
The restaurant claims to have "100% sustainable seafood," which is supported by its partnership with the Platinum Sustainable Seafood Alliance. Fog Harbor Fish House commits to keeping its ocean-derived offerings planet-friendly and takes recommendations from the Aquarium of the Bay — which suggests seafood based on sustainability and safety. The staff is informed of what's in season and all sourcing practices, so they can authoritatively answer questions for diners. With seasonal menus, it's an easy restaurant pick for anyone who just wants extra fresh and eco-friendly fish dishes.
Ordering the seasonal specials is the way to go if you want to try fish at its peak. Otherwise, I love the perfectly-cooked swordfish for its buttery flavor, tender texture, and the vibrant sides that elevate the decadence. And if you even remotely like crab, the garlic-roasted whole Dungeness crab is a must-order. It's sweet, zesty, and packed with flavor.
(415) 421-2442
39 Pier, San Francisco, CA 94133
Angler
Compared to the other restaurants in this article, Angler hasn't really been around for very long. Open since 2018, it might be easy to underestimate this San Francisco seafood restaurant. That, however, would be a massive mistake — if you love the taste of wood-grilled seafood, this Embarcadero eatery will blow you away. It's all about the smokiness here, and the chefs really know how to let that uplift rather than mask the flavors of the seafood. And it has a Michelin Star.
The menu suits the rustic yet sleek ambiance, delivering non-gimmicky but earthy and beautiful dishes that allow the seafood itself to shine. I suggest the ice-cold Pacific oysters for something refreshing, or the embered oysters with smoked chili butter for something that brings out the deep umami flavors of the bivalves. Make sure to have it with the rolls, which come with cultured seaweed butter for another approach to sea-to-table food — use the bread to catch the oyster drippings, and enjoy the savory juices. For mains, the grilled hand-dived scallops are sweet and plump, the aged black cod with smoked mussels and corn sauce is balanced and deep, and the whole lobster thermidor is the ultimate savory plate (don't skip a lemon squeeze to bring out the tenderness of the seafood).
(415) 872-9442
132 The Embarcadero, San Francisco, CA 94105
Scoma's
This family seafood joint has a history that reaches back to the 1960s, making it one of those San Francisco restaurants that tourists and locals can agree on — while many tend to avoid the wharf due to the crowds, San Franciscans highly recommend Scoma's. In fact, many even cite that the touristy nature of the place adds to the festive charm since the food is still so good. It's fun, old-school, and totally worth the hype.
Local is the name of the game here, as the restaurant buys seafood right off the pier. While seafood is more eco-friendly than red meat already, this sourcing choice ups the environmental factor even more. And, with everything being as fresh as can be, there's not really a bad order. The whole menu is great, and whatever you order can be enjoyed with a side of stunning waterside views. The oysters are fabulous and are best enjoyed on the half-shell — they're huge, meaty, and should be drenched in lemon juice for a balance of briny, sour, and sweet. But if it's raining, I highly recommend getting the clam chowder for the creamiest and most heart-warming bowl of seafood soup ever. Sop it up with the free bread, and it's a meal. But save room for other gems on the menu like the pan-seared shrimp and scallops with lemon butter, extra crispy fish and chips, and Crab Louie, an iconic food from Washington State.
(415) 771-4383
1965 Al Scoma Way, San Francisco, CA 94133
The Anchovy Bar
Run by the people behind other beloved and local dining institutions, The Anchovy Bar serves reliably great seafood within a relaxed but lovely venue. It's got the wine-bar-with-fabulous-tinned-fish vibes of East Anchor Seafood up north in the Emerald City, where it's known as one of the best seafood restaurants in Seattle. In other words, it's a setting West Coasters know well: romantic but weeknight-appropriate atmosphere, sustainable seafood from local waters, and epic tinned fish platters best enjoyed with a bottle of white.
On the note of sustainability, The Anchovy Bar serves seafood that's low on the food chain, which ensures minimal ecological disruption. Think clams, small fish, oysters, and mussels. These species also happen to reproduce often and easily, so their stock is soon replenished without interference. And to source these, the restaurant works with smaller purveyors, supporting local businesses and keeping the resources in the local economy.
This attention benefits the taste of the seafood, which is always super fresh and flavorful. Get anything with the anchovies, which regularly impress with their saltiness and well-paired accoutrement. When anchovies aren't available, I'd say oysters are the way to go — get them briny and on the half-shell or broiled with a butter of your choosing. Each is smoky and features roasted flavors, offering tons of umami and depth.
(415) 796-2710
1740 O'Farrell St, San Francisco, CA 94115
Billingsgate
Between the sustainable and local sourcing, chill vibes, and tasty seafood, Billingsgate's market-cafe fusion should be a quick pick for anyone considering where to grab some sea-to-table dining. The menu rotates, depending on what's freshest, so you can keep coming back and never run out of new dishes to try. And with a stand-alone location in Noe Valley and one inside the Rockridge Market Hall in Oakland, it's become a neighborhood staple in more than one locale.
The offerings are all super versatile, from the expertly prepared poke to the buttery chowder to the reliably good oysters to the sweet seafood-topped toasts. Or try my favorite for something silky, sweet, and bright as can be: the beautifully colorful crudo. There's not a bad order, and due to the freshness, even the simplest dishes hold up to the most over-the-top plates served across the Bay Area and other top seafood restaurants.
Multiple locations
The Codmother
Between the really kind staff, breezy outdoor seating, and huge portions, The Codmother food truck is a must-visit for anyone craving casual seafood delicacies — think fried baskets, chowder, and tacos galore.
Aside from the brilliant name, The Codmother is fantastic for its fish and chips, British cultural nods, and big portions. The batter is super crispy, and the fish inside is flaky and delicate. It makes it perfect for both chilly winter afternoons and hot days on the coast. In fact, many diners say it's so good that they recommend ordering a double portion of the fish. Even British customers praise this joint and its impeccable seafood, English-style chips, and service.
And pescatarians and anyone who wants to avoid pork will appreciate that the clam chowder here doesn't have any bacon in it (which can be a huge pain to try and track down). It truly is all about the seafood.
(415) 606-9349
496 Beach St, San Francisco, CA 94133
Hog Island Oyster Bar
There are quite a few places where you can enjoy Hog Island Oyster Co. Head out to Marshall for Hog Island Oyster Farm (and its on-site eatery, The Boat Oyster Bar), where scenic marine backdrops along Tomales Bay meet succulent seafood under the sky thanks to outdoor dining. Or, go straight to the Ferry Building Marketplace in San Francisco to watch the vessels come and go with a bevy of nautical treats.
If you pick Marshall for your meal, get a big platter of grilled or raw oysters, which, in my opinion, are best enjoyed outside anyway. The smoked black cod is also a showstopper that goes really well with sourdough and olives. But if it's crab season, order the Dungeness — it's massive and super high-quality. This location is a restaurant partner of the San Francisco Bay Area Sustainable Seafood Alliance, so it completes an annual assessment to ensure it sticks to the organization's standards.
If you head to the Ferry Building, make sure to order a mix of hot and cold dishes for a balanced meal. Everything is fantastic and so fresh, so you'll want to try as much as possible. The raw oysters are sweet and come with things like mignonette and lemon for a zesty finish. As for something hot, the seafood stew is chock-full of goodies like Manila clams and plump Gulf shrimp. Paired with the aromatic broth, it's a dish that impresses Californians and tourists alike.
Multiple locations
Sotto Mare
There are a lot of great places to find fantastic cioppino in San Francisco and the Bay Area. But Sotto Mare, an old-school restaurant in North Beach, stands out for its Italian sensibilities and menu. And while it's low-key and casual in atmosphere, the food tastes as if it came from a super high-end spot.
The bright orange cioppino is an absolute must-order, and it's a favorite for both tourists and locals. This rich and rustic Italian seafood dish actually hails from California and was invented by Italian immigrants right in San Francisco on Fisherman's Wharf. So if you're looking for a truly San Franciscan dish, cioppino is the way to go. The quality is just undeniably high at Sotto Mare. It's sweet, zesty, and filled to the brim with fantastic seafood, making it a super flavorful dish you'll never forget. Other highlights include the oysters and the lobster or crab ravioli, which, unlike most seafood pastas I come across, is completely stuffed with seafood.
(415) 398-3181
552 Green St, San Francisco, CA 94133
The Marshall Store
The Marshall Store, another seafood shack-eatery on the eponymous Marshall Island, offers dockside dining, counter service, turquoise Tomales Bay views, and succulent seafood caught fresh. The bivalves sourced from its local oyster farm deserve the spotlight, but the whole menu is stunning, simple, and effortless.
But yes, order the oysters. And there's not just one best way to order them. Try them raw, barbecued, or smoked for a sweet and briny, savory, or deeply umami taste. Smoked comes with local cheese, chipotle aioli, chives, and a lemon with golden crostini. Meanwhile, barbecue oysters are cooked in garlic butter before being topped with house-made barbecue sauce and accompanied by grilled garlic bread. As for the raw oysters? They're refreshing and on ice, with house-made mignonette for dunking and a lemon wedge for some zing.
Otherwise, there are a few menu highlights to keep an eye on for a full meal. There are fish tacos topped with tangy and bright produce, sandwiches filled with the crispiest crab cakes ever, creamy clam chowder, and fat crab legs. With all the fantastic offerings, it's definitely a restaurant you should know about in Marin County.
(415) 246-9306
19225 CA-1, Marshall, CA 94940
Methodology
This story is based on a mix of my personal experience as a seafood connoisseur who's spent a lot of time in the Bay Area (and especially San Francisco) and that of regional locals. I've eaten countless meals and ocean-to-table treats around this coastal locale. But to gauge others' opinions of seafood restaurants in the Bay Area, I looked to social media, Reddit, review sites, and regional publications. I wanted to make sure I wasn't alone in my opinions, and that I didn't skip restaurants simply because they weren't on my radar.
When assessing what spots to include, I looked for Bay Area seafood restaurants that have mastered the art of fish, bivalves, crustaceans, and other underwater goodies. So, all eateries in this article serve high-quality seafood that's appropriately briny and sweet (nothing off-puttingly sour or earthy when it should be delicate), season their seafood well without disguising the taste of the fish (anything added should uplift the flavors and bring out the goodness rather than mask), and prepare everything as they should be — oysters are properly shucked, shrimp isn't overcooked and rubbery, and so on. As a sustainable diner myself (I like to call my diet a "climatarian" one), I also prioritized including restaurants that source seafood locally (or at least on the West Coast).