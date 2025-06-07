The Rich, Rustic Italian Seafood Dish That Actually Hails From California

Delicious seafood stews take on different forms around the world with plenty of delightful differences as well as some similarities. Those familiar with Italian-American fare might recognize the seafood stew known as cioppino from the menu of your favorite restaurant. Interestingly, this dish is actually a uniquely California food, hailing from San Francisco's Fisherman's Wharf. As with many popular foods, this tomato-forward seafood stew comes from the innovations of immigrants, bringing the tastes of their home country to America.

In the late 1800s and early 1900s, Italian-American fisherman based in San Francisco's North Beach would take the leftovers from their catch of the day and assemble a delicious stew, cooking the seafood alongside tomatoes, garlic, onions, herbs, olive oil, and wine. This fusion of traditional Italian ingredients and fresh California fish is a match made in foodie heaven. It is said that the name came from the fact that this stew was typically communal in nature and repeated calls of "Chip in! Chip in!" became colloquialized into the name cioppino. However, the word cioppino also translates to "roughly chopped" in English, so it could simply refer to the preparation of the ingredients in the stew. This is the more likely source, particularly as there is a brothy Ligurian seafood stew called ciuppin, also meaning chopped.