Is Seafood Actually More Eco-Friendly Than Red Meat?

There might have been a time when the week's grocery list was determined entirely by prices and preferences, but that time is gone. These days, another question guides what will actually end up on your plate: How does this meal affect the environment? When it comes to weighing surf versus turf, there is a clear winner across the board — seafood.

When weighing the environmental impacts of food, we first look at the carbon footprint. Eating meat affects your greenhouse gas emissions, but fortunately for pescatarians, the average emissions for seafood products are much lower. According to Oceana, average emissions come out to 39.5 grams of carbon-dioxide per gram of protein with wild-caught seafood, and just 24 grams for farmed products. That puts aquaculture all the way at the bottom of the list, as the least carbon-intensive protein source studied — below even milk and eggs, which emit 27 and 38 grams of carbon dioxide, respectively.

Measuring at around the same levels as vegetarian-friendly products like milk and eggs should make it clear that the greenhouse gas emissions for seafood are quite low. To really understand how low, though, we need to shift the lens to red meat. According to the same research, pork products release 65 grams of carbon dioxide per gram of protein, cheese measures in at 85, mutton leaps up to 200, and beef tops the list at 238 grams of per gram of protein — six times as much as wild-caught fish and almost 10 times that of farm-raised seafood.