It's Time To Stop Believing This Myth About Farm-Raised Fish

Whether we are talking about the packaging at the seafood counter or the message boards across the internet, wild-caught fish are generally presented as the better seafood product. If there isn't a sticker on the package, there is likely to be a statement in bold letters above the price tag, a declaration that this fish was harvested in the wild. When it comes to farmed fish, on the other hand, the origins are sometimes swept under the rug. Stores know that the term "wild caught" brings to mind beliefs about the superior quality, nutritional value, and sustainability of the product. But while it is an effective strategy, the truth here doesn't really line up with consumer opinion.

The debate between farmed and wild-caught fish is actually quite nuanced. In reality, neither category necessarily takes the crown as a superior product. Admittedly, there are some undoubtedly bad aquaculture operations out there. Poor management can lead to issues like disease among the stock and damage to the surrounding environment. But while this type of fish farm has gotten a lot of press over the years, it is not representative of aquaculture on the whole.

When handled responsibly, aquaculture operations can be a safe and sustainable way to produce high-quality seafood while minimizing impacts on the environment. Although wild-caught fish may still have an easier time catching the consumer eye, the more you know about farmed fish, the more you'll realize that it belongs on your shopping list. And we're not just talking about the price.