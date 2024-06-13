14 Restaurants You Should Know About In Marin County, California

Located just across the Golden Gate Bridge from San Francisco, Marin County is a charming oceanfront strip of Northern California that boasts a variety of stunning landscapes, hill-hugging towns, and epic seafood restaurants that serve oysters, clam chowder, and Dungeness crab rolls. While many of the best restaurants in San Francisco are truly world-class, nearby Marin County has its own superb array of locally owned eateries and markets with distinct character reflecting the unique spirit of this wooded peninsula.

While Marin County welcomes many visitors, here you'll always find popular establishments bustling with locals and loyal regulars. The bayside restaurants are very seafood-focused, but you'll also find great Italian cuisine, sushi joints, and steakhouses tucked amid the hills below Mount Tamalpais. Whether you're passing through on a California road trip or just looking to escape San Francisco for the day, these are some Marin County restaurants that you need to know about.

As a California resident, I have had the pleasure of visiting Marin County and trying several of these restaurants. Beyond my personal experiences, reviews from reputable sources were used in the curation of this list; more details about my methodology are included below.