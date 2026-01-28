San Francisco Is Home To California's Oldest Restaurant — And It Predates Most In America
Preserving historic locations is of the utmost importance, especially when it comes to the oldest restaurants across the U.S. So many beloved restaurants have shuttered over the years, so keeping track of the ones you can still visit is an excellent way to guide your culinary adventures. One of the oldest restaurants in all of America happens to be right in the Bay Area of California. San Francisco's Tadich Grill was first established in 1849 during California's Gold Rush.
It's interesting to note that the restaurant actually predates California's statehood, which occurred in 1850. Founded by three Croatian immigrants, Nikola Budrovich, Frano Kosta, and Antonio Gasparich, Tadich got its start on a pier called Long Wharf bearing a sign that read, "Coffee Stand." The stand served charcoal-grilled fish, fresh from the bay. After some relocations and upgrades over the years, the grill was sold to its bartender, John Tadich, in 1887. Through the decades, the restaurant was renamed several times, being called New World Coffee Saloon and Cold Day Restaurant among others, and finally, Tadich Grill as of 1912.
The restaurant has remained at its current location of 240 California Street since 1967. From Tadich Grill's humble beginnings as a coffee stand and grilled fish spot, it grew into a popular destination for seafood, steaks, and more. In fact, its delightful seafood-filled cioppino dish made it one of the California restaurants Anthony Bourdain loved.
What to get at Tadich Grill
Making a special trip to one of the oldest restaurants you can still visit in California opens up many possibilities for delicious dining. One of the best parts about Tadich Grill is that it's easily accessible whether you're driving in, taking a ferry, cable car, bus, or BART. The restaurant also accepts some advance reservations for half its seating, leaving the remaining seats open for first-come, first-served diners.
With a menu including more than 75 entrees served every day, there's quite a bit to choose from. Start with a Tadich seafood platter to try a little bit of everything fresh that makes the restaurant so famous. If you want to sample one of its most historic meals, go with a grilled fish dish. You could also walk in the footsteps of the late Anthony Bourdain by ordering a satisfying plate of seafood cioppino.
Among its other historic offerings, opt for the sand dabs, shrimp or prawn Louie, or oysters Rockefeller. Outside of seafood and dinner entrees, its Hangtown Fry omelet is a relic of the Gold Rush era, filled with eggs, bacon, and French fries with a side of lettuce and tomato. Wrap up your meal with a sweet dessert of rice custard pudding or bourbon bread pudding for a truly old-school treat. Take a bite of history at this well-loved gem of California dining.