San Francisco Is Home To California's Oldest Restaurant — And It Predates Most In America

Preserving historic locations is of the utmost importance, especially when it comes to the oldest restaurants across the U.S. So many beloved restaurants have shuttered over the years, so keeping track of the ones you can still visit is an excellent way to guide your culinary adventures. One of the oldest restaurants in all of America happens to be right in the Bay Area of California. San Francisco's Tadich Grill was first established in 1849 during California's Gold Rush.

It's interesting to note that the restaurant actually predates California's statehood, which occurred in 1850. Founded by three Croatian immigrants, Nikola Budrovich, Frano Kosta, and Antonio Gasparich, Tadich got its start on a pier called Long Wharf bearing a sign that read, "Coffee Stand." The stand served charcoal-grilled fish, fresh from the bay. After some relocations and upgrades over the years, the grill was sold to its bartender, John Tadich, in 1887. Through the decades, the restaurant was renamed several times, being called New World Coffee Saloon and Cold Day Restaurant among others, and finally, Tadich Grill as of 1912.

The restaurant has remained at its current location of 240 California Street since 1967. From Tadich Grill's humble beginnings as a coffee stand and grilled fish spot, it grew into a popular destination for seafood, steaks, and more. In fact, its delightful seafood-filled cioppino dish made it one of the California restaurants Anthony Bourdain loved.