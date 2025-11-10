7 California Restaurants Anthony Bourdain Loved

More than seven years have passed since the tragic death of beloved chef, author, and television personality Anthony Bourdain, but his story won't be forgotten anytime soon. One of Bourdain's greatest qualities — and ultimately, what made him a supremely relatable, ultra-watchable TV host — was his lack of pretension and his appreciation for food at all levels. Over the course of his storied career, Bourdain dined in plenty of Michelin-starred, award-winning establishments, but he managed to find just as much beauty, wonder, and joy in a home-cooked dinner or a kebab from a side-of-the-road food stall.

The traveling chef is perhaps best known for shedding light on historically underrepresented regions, territories, and countries, particularly those featured on his aptly named series, "Parts Unknown." However, you don't have to trek through the Amazon rainforest or barter with a street food vendor in Bangkok to eat like Anthony Bourdain. There are plenty of places right here in the United States that Bourdain held close to his heart.

While the chef's home base was New York City, he traveled extensively, and by default, often landed in California for filming. Cali is a stark contrast to NYC in many ways, but the Golden State is a foodie's utopia, and one that was perfectly suited to Bourdain's eclectic palate and passion for exploring diverse cuisines. From an oyster depot in San Fran to a first-class Italian steakhouse in LA, here are seven restaurants in California that snagged a coveted gold star from Anthony Bourdain himself.