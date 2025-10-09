The Italian Steakhouse Where Anthony Bourdain Loved To Eat In Los Angeles

Anthony Bourdain may have made his name traveling the world and sampling just about every kind of cuisine there is, but even for him, there was no denying a great steak. Bourdain's taste in steaks was not complicated or unusual, generally preferring rich cuts from the rib area of the cow, like the ever-popular ribeye. But being the celebrity chef that he was, he had access to some of the best steakhouses in the country. One of Bourdain's favorite places to eat in the U.S. was the high-end Italian Steakhouse Chi Spacca in Los Angeles.

Bourdain had high praise for the restaurant after eating there for the first time, saying, "That was amazing. I really, really, really appreciated it and enjoyed it." Located on Melrose Avenue near Hollywood, Chi Spacca is the brainchild of another big-name celebrity chef, Nancy Silverton. Best known as the founder of La Brea Bakery, Silverton also owns several other restaurants on the same block, including the popular Pizzeria Mozza and her Michelin-starred Italian restaurant Osteria Mozza.

Chi Spacca actually grew out of Mozza's cooking school. Before the steakhouse opened, another collaborator of Silverton, Chef Chad Colby, hosted Thursday night pop-up "Salumi Nights" dinners. The popularity of those events inspired Silverton and Colby to open the meat-focused Chi Spacca in that space — and that Italian inspiration still lives on in the restaurant's menu today.