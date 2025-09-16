The 3-Star Michelin Restaurant In California That Anthony Bourdain Absolutely Loved

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When it comes to traveling chefs, none surpassed iconic author and host of "Parts Unknown" and "No Reservations," the late Anthony Bourdain. After dining in countless restaurants, diners, BBQ joints, roadside stands, greasy spoons, smokey taverns, and the swankiest fine-dining spots in the world, it's safe to say he'd tried just about anything. That's why it mattered when Bourdain endorsed a single eatery with a "best of" designation. In an article he penned for "Men's Health," showcasing his typical mix of straight-shooting no-nonsense and effervescent enthusiasm, he called The French Laundry in California "the best sit-down, multicourse, white-tablecloth meal of my life."

In continued profession of love for the 3-star Michelin restaurant in Napa Valley's famed wine country, Bourdain went beyond a casual mention of a certain dish. He wrote an all-encompassing opinion that the full-on tasting menu at French Laundry was a "once-in-a-lifetime marriage of the best ingredients, creative thinking, and high standards, along with the personal imprint of one of the most respected chefs in the world." That chef is Thomas Keller, who also owns Per Se, which Bourdain praises as another great place to "see how they do it at the top."

Bourdain first exposed the world-at-large to The French Laundry in 2002, featuring his visit there in Season One of "Anthony Bourdain, A Cooks Tour." It was an immersive experience that cemented his admiration for both the chef and his cuisine — starting with first introductions at a local organic farm where The French Laundry gets its produce.