The 3-Star Michelin Restaurant In California That Anthony Bourdain Absolutely Loved
When it comes to traveling chefs, none surpassed iconic author and host of "Parts Unknown" and "No Reservations," the late Anthony Bourdain. After dining in countless restaurants, diners, BBQ joints, roadside stands, greasy spoons, smokey taverns, and the swankiest fine-dining spots in the world, it's safe to say he'd tried just about anything. That's why it mattered when Bourdain endorsed a single eatery with a "best of" designation. In an article he penned for "Men's Health," showcasing his typical mix of straight-shooting no-nonsense and effervescent enthusiasm, he called The French Laundry in California "the best sit-down, multicourse, white-tablecloth meal of my life."
In continued profession of love for the 3-star Michelin restaurant in Napa Valley's famed wine country, Bourdain went beyond a casual mention of a certain dish. He wrote an all-encompassing opinion that the full-on tasting menu at French Laundry was a "once-in-a-lifetime marriage of the best ingredients, creative thinking, and high standards, along with the personal imprint of one of the most respected chefs in the world." That chef is Thomas Keller, who also owns Per Se, which Bourdain praises as another great place to "see how they do it at the top."
Bourdain first exposed the world-at-large to The French Laundry in 2002, featuring his visit there in Season One of "Anthony Bourdain, A Cooks Tour." It was an immersive experience that cemented his admiration for both the chef and his cuisine — starting with first introductions at a local organic farm where The French Laundry gets its produce.
What's so special about The French Laundry
After a brief handshake, with cameras rolling, Keller quickly gets down to earth, literally. He tells Bourdain how his staff at The French Laundry harvests straight from the fields, which breeds a different kind of respect for the food. Bourdain marvels at watching a revered chef de cuisine yanking vegetables right out of the ground, stroking fava beans cradled inside their pods. It's a gentle precursor to the evening in which he fell in love with The French Laundry.
Accompanied by noted chefs from New York, plus the co-author of "The French Laundry Cookbook," they share memories of this restaurant serving "that one meal that forever changes how you see and understand food." It was Bourdain's first visit, and chef Keller rolled out the culinary red carpet of exquisite foods — starting with the infamous French Laundry "cone," which Bourdain describes as a cornet with salmon tartare scooped on top. Chef Keller shares how most food is either evolution or inspiration, but the cornets are the closest he's ever gotten to actual creation.
Bourdain and his dining companions would beg to differ, with each of the four chefs exploring individual tasting menus spanning 20 courses. Other renowned chefs and lucky diners attest to the superb dining experience, as do prestigious culinary award platforms. Chef Keller and The French Laundry have received the "Outstanding Restaurateur" and "Outstanding Restaurant Award" from the James Beard Foundation, and the restaurant holds the highest possible three Michelin Guide stars.
Dining at The French Laundry when you're not a celebrity
The French Laundry isn't just for celebrities and famous chefs like Tony Bourdain. But with prices starting at $425 per person and soaring higher based on seating location or requests for private dining, you hope for — and can expect — an exclusive experience. There are two tasting menus offered daily, with a capacity for 60 guests per seating. The current Chef's Tasting Menu of 15 courses includes things like Nova Scotia lobster, herb-roasted Elysian Fields Farm lamb saddle, Japanese Miyazaki wagyu, and a Tete de Moine featuring candy-stripe fig and compressed bitter chicories.
Offerings change seasonally as well as per the whims of chef Keller and his staff, but it's worth noting that many courses feature non-meat dishes. For example, offerings have included a "Tasting of Vegetables" course with the likes of oysters, Vidalia-onion tapioca, Regiis Ova caviar, Moroccan olives, Japanese eggplant, Australian black winter truffles ... and the extraordinary list goes on. French Laundry is one place where diners can literally "expect the unexpected."
The French Laundry is in good company amongst the known restaurants that Anthony Bourdain practically worshiped. Given his globe-trotting life, it's natural they'd include ones spanning continents as well as cuisines. Among his stated favorites, many of which featured on either "Parts Unknown" or "No Reservations," are Osteria dal 1931 in Rome, Sukiyabashi Jiro in Tokyo, New York City's Barney Greengrass, and Salumi sandwich shop in Seattle.