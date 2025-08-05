Anthony Bourdain Loved This Old-School California Diner, But It's In Danger Of Shutting Down

Throughout his renowned culinary career, Anthony Bourdain championed thousands of restaurants around the world. Although not all of his favorite restaurants made it onto shows like "Parts Unknown" and "No Reservations," there were many that he praised or spoke of fondly in interviews. One such restaurant is Burbank's Chili John's. "Josh Homme [from Queens of the Stone Age] turned me on to it," Bourdain, who admittedly had a soft spot for "ugly" food, once told Thrillist. "It was awesome. (...) It's really cheap thrills. Delicious, about as not-fancy as you get."

Chili John's has been a staple of Burbank for almost 80 years and is actually the oldest restaurant in the city. It originated as a bar in Green Bay, Wisconsin, that was opened by John Isaac in 1913 after he immigrated from Lithuania. One of the most popular dishes served at the bar was Southwestern chili served over spaghetti, a dish very similar to Cincinnati's famous Skyline Chili, which Bourdain once called "America on your plate." Eventually Isaac renamed the bar Chili John's. When his son Ernie moved to California in 1946, he opened the restaurant's second location in Burbank.

The restaurant has even appeared on the big (and small) screen. You might recognize its distinctive U-shaped counter and red leather stools from "Twin Peaks: The Return," "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," or an episode of "Restaurant Recovery." Its menu is famous for its chili, served over spaghetti or rice and garnished with shredded cheese, onions, sour cream, and oyster crackers.