The LA Restaurant Where You Can Still Dine At Walt Disney's Favorite Table
When you picture the architecture of Los Angeles, Spanish colonial mansions or sleek and sunny modern spaces likely come to mind. Walt Disney's favorite restaurant spot, however, had a much homier vibe. The legendary animator and studio head moved to LA in 1923 and co-founded what is today known as The Walt Disney Company with his brother, Roy O. Disney, later that year in the city's Los Feliz neighborhood. Originally run out of his uncle's garage, the company spent its first three years in the neighborhood as it expanded. With a tight budget and nowhere to eat in the office, Disney and his employees became lunch regulars at a nearby LA restaurant: The Tam O'Shanter.
The Tam O'Shanter opened in 1922 under the name Montgomery's Country Inn. The restaurant is a cozy Scottish pub and was renamed after a poem by Robert Burns in 1925. One of the many old-school dining spots in Los Angeles, it has been owned by the same family since its founding. It was so popular among Disney employees that, even as the studio grew, it was nicknamed "the Disney Studios commissary," according to Atlas Obscura. Disney himself favored sitting at table 31 — which is still there today and commemorated with a plaque — in the corner near the fireplace, as well as dining out on the restaurant's patio.
The Tam O'Shanter is a Scottish pub in Los Angeles with deep ties to Disney
The Tam O'Shanter may be as popular for its architecture as its food. It was designed by Hollywood art director Harry Oliver, famous for films like "Ben-Hur," in the Storybook style, which mimics a charming old-world cottage aesthetic. Inside, it is done up in classic pub style with bricks and wood, plus some original drawings that have been gifted by Disney employees over the years. It's far from what people envisage when they think of Hollywood, but its comforting charm has attracted scores of famous regulars, from legendary actors such as Gloria Swanson and John Wayne to more recent stars, including Michael Keaton and Nick Offerman.
Not that the food is an afterthought. While The Tam O'Shanter lists classic British dishes such as toad in the hole and shepherd's pie on its menu, it's most famous for the prime rib. In fact, its founders, brothers-in-law Lawrence Frank and Walter Van de Kamp, went on to found Lawry's The Prime Rib, which is known for its iconic seasoning. Classic steakhouse dishes, such as a New York strip, and more modern additions, like cauliflower tikka masala, round out the menu.
And, of course, no Scottish pub would be complete without a great Scotch menu. The Tam O'Shanter is famous for its Great Wall O' Scotch, which displays a collection of over 650 whiskies and Scotches. Even if the Disney history doesn't draw you in, The Tam O'Shanter is worth a visit for the food and drink alone.