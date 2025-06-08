The LA Restaurant Where You Can Still Dine At Walt Disney's Favorite Table

When you picture the architecture of Los Angeles, Spanish colonial mansions or sleek and sunny modern spaces likely come to mind. Walt Disney's favorite restaurant spot, however, had a much homier vibe. The legendary animator and studio head moved to LA in 1923 and co-founded what is today known as The Walt Disney Company with his brother, Roy O. Disney, later that year in the city's Los Feliz neighborhood. Originally run out of his uncle's garage, the company spent its first three years in the neighborhood as it expanded. With a tight budget and nowhere to eat in the office, Disney and his employees became lunch regulars at a nearby LA restaurant: The Tam O'Shanter.

The Tam O'Shanter opened in 1922 under the name Montgomery's Country Inn. The restaurant is a cozy Scottish pub and was renamed after a poem by Robert Burns in 1925. One of the many old-school dining spots in Los Angeles, it has been owned by the same family since its founding. It was so popular among Disney employees that, even as the studio grew, it was nicknamed "the Disney Studios commissary," according to Atlas Obscura. Disney himself favored sitting at table 31 — which is still there today and commemorated with a plaque — in the corner near the fireplace, as well as dining out on the restaurant's patio.