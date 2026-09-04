12 Discontinued Fast Food Sides That Deserve A Comeback

Fast food sides have come a long way, and here's a fun fact: The original hamburger chain didn't even offer any sides when it first opened. (That was White Castle, which was founded in 1921 and had a menu that only included burgers, apple pie, soda, and coffee.) There are a ton of options out there today, and honestly, some fast food chains have sides that are better than the mains. All good things must come to an end, though, and it's the sad truth that menus are always changing. Sometimes, that means saying goodbye to some fan-favorite sides that we think deserve a second chance.

And we're not the only ones who would like to see these former fast food stars returning to the mainstream. You'll find Reddit users waxing poetic about the good old days when their favorite go-to sides were a reality instead of a bittersweet memory, while others feel so strongly that they've started petitions to bring back some of these items.

And we totally understand, agree, and stand with you, the enterprising petition writers, forum users, and preservers of the memory of menus past. Let's take a walk down memory lane and remember the reasons lunchtime used to be just a little bit better, and late-night snacking felt just a little more rewarding. These might be gone, but they're definitely not forgotten — and given that some discontinued fast food items have made a comeback, we can still be hopeful.