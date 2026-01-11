Why This Fast Food Chain Keeps Baked Potatoes On Its Menu

There has long been a debate in the fast food world about who makes the best french fries. McDonald's often comes out on top, but other restaurants try their best. In recent years, there was a big chicken sandwich war in the fast food world to determine who served the best one. The best fast food burger has also been a spot of contention. But if someone asks you who made the best fast food baked potato, your answer is probably going to be Wendy's. Almost no one else sells them. So have you ever wondered why Wendy's has a baked potato on the menu?

According to Thrillist, Wendy's sells a staggering one million baked potatoes every single week. They were added to the menu, along with the legendary salad bar, as part of the health food craze that was sweeping the nation in the early '80s. This was a big deal at the time. In the early 1980s, the USDA released its first dietary guidelines, suggesting Americans cut back on saturated fats, sodium, sugar, and cholesterol. In 1982, Coca-Cola introduced Diet Coke. The diet craze was in full swing, so Wendy's took its own big swing by offering a baked potato in 1983.

A single, plain baked potato is only 270 calories compared to fries, which can be as much as 470 calories. Sour cream and chives only add another 30 calories, so the potato is a great, lower calorie option.