The Once-Seasonal Culver's Premium Side That Will Likely Never Make A Comeback

Ask a Midwesterner where you can get a good burger, and the answer will often be Culver's, a fast-food chain that debuted in the 1980s in Sauk City, Wisconsin. The restaurant now has locations in 26 states, covering the Midwest and the South, and the trademark ButterBurgers, frozen custard, and cheese curds remain beloved menu staples. Culver's has also debuted its share of seasonal offerings and limited menu items, with perhaps the most anticipated being its sweet potato fries. Sadly, it's been several years since we've seen a sweet potato fry from Culver's, and it looks as though fans need to face the fact that the fries have probably joined the ranks of discontinued Culver's menu items.

Culver's rolled out sweet potato fries in 2011, just as the candy-sweet tubers were becoming popular menu items everywhere due to their healthier blueprint than regular fries. They were offered as a Culver's premium side, and as an upgrade to combo meals. The fries were a hit, and while customers were forewarned that the menu item was only intended to be seasonal, many folks quickly took to social media with pleas to make the sweet potato fries a permanent menu item. Not since the public outcry to make the McRib a permanent item at McDonald's have so many Culver's fans been outspoken about the sweet potato fries. A 2019 Facebook post highlighted customers' love of the fries, with one adoring fan saying, "Sweet potato fries are literally my heart and soul." Despite all the love, the sweet potato fries may never truly make a comeback.