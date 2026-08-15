The Once-Seasonal Culver's Premium Side That Will Likely Never Make A Comeback
Ask a Midwesterner where you can get a good burger, and the answer will often be Culver's, a fast-food chain that debuted in the 1980s in Sauk City, Wisconsin. The restaurant now has locations in 26 states, covering the Midwest and the South, and the trademark ButterBurgers, frozen custard, and cheese curds remain beloved menu staples. Culver's has also debuted its share of seasonal offerings and limited menu items, with perhaps the most anticipated being its sweet potato fries. Sadly, it's been several years since we've seen a sweet potato fry from Culver's, and it looks as though fans need to face the fact that the fries have probably joined the ranks of discontinued Culver's menu items.
Culver's rolled out sweet potato fries in 2011, just as the candy-sweet tubers were becoming popular menu items everywhere due to their healthier blueprint than regular fries. They were offered as a Culver's premium side, and as an upgrade to combo meals. The fries were a hit, and while customers were forewarned that the menu item was only intended to be seasonal, many folks quickly took to social media with pleas to make the sweet potato fries a permanent menu item. Not since the public outcry to make the McRib a permanent item at McDonald's have so many Culver's fans been outspoken about the sweet potato fries. A 2019 Facebook post highlighted customers' love of the fries, with one adoring fan saying, "Sweet potato fries are literally my heart and soul." Despite all the love, the sweet potato fries may never truly make a comeback.
Culver's sweet potato fries were bespoke, but temporary
Culver's sweet potato fries had fans at hello with their signature crinkle shape that was perfect for dipping in Culver's Concrete Mixer shakes. Patrons also took to asking for a side of marshmallow topping to dip the fries in (an arguably sweet side to complement the savory ButterBurger). For at least eight years, from 2011 to 2019, sweet potato fries made sporadic appearances on the menu at Culver's, with the last mention in 2020 on the restaurant chain's Facebook page. Ever since, fans have been seeking answers.
On Facebook, a 2022 plea asked, "Culver's, what's a girl gotta do to get you to bring back sweet potato fries?," and Culver's responded, writing, "We often need to make difficult decisions on certain lower-volume menu items to make room for new offerings. You never know when a guest favorite may return to our menu in the future." Although there was some promise in the reply, other commenters on the thread seemed to have worked at Culver's and cited an overload on the fryers as one reason the side isn't sustainable. Another fan mentioned that the permanent introduction of other popular menu items like pretzel bites and the spicy chicken sandwich leaves little room for an alternative form of fries. Making room on menus for new items is par for the course in the fast food world, and big changes are part of Culver's brand. Fortunately, you can spend some time sampling other celebrated fare from the menu, like this Culver's item Redditors say is the best burger in fast food.