Big Changes Are Coming To Culver's In 2026 - Exclusive

Unlike other chains in the QSR space, Culver's doesn't compete on speed alone. Things move a bit slower at the restaurant and with more intention. It has built its reputation around burgers that are fresh, never frozen, and cooked to order rather than pre-prepared and piled under a heat lamp. It additionally prides itself on its toasted, buttery buns, Wisconsin cheese curds, and slow-churned frozen custard, all served up with a side of Midwestern hospitality.

It makes for a dining experience that's warm, inviting, and a touch nostalgic. It also creates a steady foundation for the chain to continue building on in 2026. Big changes are lurking at Culver's over the next 12 months, and we recently talked with the brand's head of culinary, Kasey McDonald, to get the full scoop on what guests can expect.

McDonald was excited to announce that there's a lot of momentum going into 2026, and there will be something for everyone on the new and improved menu. "We're rolling out new items throughout the year, and across burgers, chicken, frozen custard, and sides, we're really focused on bold innovation with Midwest heart," she says. "If guests love Culver's today, there's going to be a lot for them to be excited about in the year ahead." She also notes that each item represents a different way the chain is pushing itself to innovate, and there are even a few off-menu surprises in store this year. Here's a first look at what's cooking at Culver's in 2026.