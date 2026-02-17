Big Changes Are Coming To Culver's In 2026 - Exclusive
Unlike other chains in the QSR space, Culver's doesn't compete on speed alone. Things move a bit slower at the restaurant and with more intention. It has built its reputation around burgers that are fresh, never frozen, and cooked to order rather than pre-prepared and piled under a heat lamp. It additionally prides itself on its toasted, buttery buns, Wisconsin cheese curds, and slow-churned frozen custard, all served up with a side of Midwestern hospitality.
It makes for a dining experience that's warm, inviting, and a touch nostalgic. It also creates a steady foundation for the chain to continue building on in 2026. Big changes are lurking at Culver's over the next 12 months, and we recently talked with the brand's head of culinary, Kasey McDonald, to get the full scoop on what guests can expect.
McDonald was excited to announce that there's a lot of momentum going into 2026, and there will be something for everyone on the new and improved menu. "We're rolling out new items throughout the year, and across burgers, chicken, frozen custard, and sides, we're really focused on bold innovation with Midwest heart," she says. "If guests love Culver's today, there's going to be a lot for them to be excited about in the year ahead." She also notes that each item represents a different way the chain is pushing itself to innovate, and there are even a few off-menu surprises in store this year. Here's a first look at what's cooking at Culver's in 2026.
Balancing Midwestern roots with culinary innovation
You could plop into a brick-and-blue Culver's location anywhere in the world and know with some certainty it's Midwestern-based. Nearly everything on the menu, from its frozen custard to cheese curds, ties back to its home state of Wisconsin, known fondly as America's Dairyland (and additionally home of the cheese heads). The chain is never going to lose that heartland sparkle, and Kasey McDonald assures us that the Butterburger isn't going anywhere anytime soon.
This strategy is clearly working, seeing as Culver's has opened over 200 new restaurants in the past four years and reached an average unit volume of close to $4.2 million in 2025. But the question is, how can it maintain this growth and continue to pique consumer interest in 2026? McDonald says it's not necessarily about reinventing the wheel but reimagining it. The team looks closely at trending flavors, but always through a Culver's lens. It's all about upcycling some of the foods diners already love, giving comfort foods subtle layers of surprise.
"The challenge (and the fun) is figuring out how to put a twist on them," she says. "That might be through an interesting sauce, a different bun, or a new texture. We want guests to feel that comfort and nostalgia right away, but then have that moment of, 'oh wow, this feels new.'"
Culver's is leaning further into 2025 successes
Fresh menu items are not just shots in the dark. They're backed by a combination of market research, testing, and guest feedback. The company's early 2026 press release leads with the stat that 64% of consumers are expecting new food and beverage trends this year. Culver's is leaning further into this concept of creating new flavors while also building on menu innovations that resonated most in 2025. Instead of "If it ain't broke, don't fix it," Culver's is operating under the philosophy "If it's working, make it work even harder."
For example, the chain's release of Jalapeño Cheese Curds in October, on the 10th anniversary of National Cheese Curd Day, was met with a positive guest response. Kasey McDonald says this success gave Culver's permission to continue pushing the boundaries and taking thoughtful risks with the menu. This is a big hint that more spice could be on the horizon in 2026. "We want to try new, fun flavors that spark curiosity, while still staying grounded in who we are," she adds.
2025 also brought a flock of upgraded chicken sandwiches to Culver's, in the form of crispy, spicy, and grilled. McDonald says the team listened to guests and tweaked the recipes multiple times, finally creating sandwiches that struck a chord with customers. As such, they're here to stay in 2026, and we can even expect new sauces and build variations that further elevate the offering.
Ah, Pub Burgers...we meet again
Pub burgers are another example of bringing back what works. Culver's has been experimenting with this kind of specialty sandwich for years. One of its earlier iterations was released in 2017. Featuring three types of cheese and a creamy garlic mayonnaise, it was a cheesy ode to Wisconsin's cheese makers. Later launches have included the Pretzel Haus Pub Burger in 2018 and the Smokehouse BBQ Cheddar Pub Burger in 2023. In addition, the Colby Jack Pub Burger made a comeback in 2025, and later in the year, the Roasted Garlic & Bacon Pub Burger on a pretzel bun made its debut.
Now, in 2026, Culver's is set to introduce four different pub burgers over the course of the year. Kasey McDonald was tight-lipped on the specifics, but shared a few teasers. She divulged that guests will see new sauces, different buns, unique toppings, exciting sides, and the return of a few fan favorites. She also spoke to the significance of this burger type at Culver's. "Pub burgers are such a natural fit for us," she says. "They're hearty, indulgent, and very rooted in Wisconsin food culture."
Previous pub burgers have been temporary, limited-time installments at the chain. However, depending on their performance, some of the 2026 releases could stay on the menu for longer. When asked about plans to make the burgers permanent menu items, McDonald says, "We're always listening closely to guest feedback, so we'll continue to let our guests help guide what sticks around."
Inviting supper club tradition back to the table
One of the biggest mysteries in the works for 2026 is actually a spin-off of a classic Culver's item. The chain is taking one of its tried-and-true signature offerings and giving it a makeover based on Wisconsin supper club traditions. To fully understand what may be in store for us, we'd have to have a deeper understanding of what these intriguing supper clubs are all about.
These clubs are rooted in a culture of slow, easy breezy meals. They are all about feeding the soul with plenty of food paired with plenty of lighthearted conversation. It's said to have started with the after-church rituals of German immigrants, and now it's known as a multi-course dining experience featuring staples like relish trays and boozy ice cream drinks to finish it off. McDonald says these supper clubs are an important part of Culver's culture, and it was fun to dive deeper into how their influence could show up on the menu. At an establishment where about 60% of the business is done through the bustling drive-thru, it will certainly be interesting to see how this concept further manifests.
Could the new supper club-inspired item be a revised Butterburger? Perhaps it's a new way to enjoy the chain's famous George's Chili Supreme? Unfortunately, we'll have to wait until the leaves start to turn colors in the fall to find out.
Don't worry, Culver's didn't forget about the custard
Anyone who's been to Culver's knows that burgers and cheesy sides are just half the story. The other equally important pillar of its business model is the fresh frozen custard. And luckily, for those customers with a sweet tooth, there will be more where that came from in 2026.
New flavors are set to arrive this year, and McDonald shared some insight into how the chain approaches innovation on the custard side of things. First and foremost, she says the creation process is all about balance. "People already love frozen custard, so we think about how we can introduce new options while sticking to classic, tried-and-true flavors," she shares. "We look closely at what guests gravitate toward, whether that's chocolatey, fruity, coffee-based, or something with crunch, and then build flavors that feel exciting but still familiar."
She notes that texture is another important consideration. Made from farm-fresh dairy and slow-churned in-house, Culver's often touts the thick, creamy consistency of its custard, and that's a reputation it wants to uphold in 2026. McDonald adds that once a new flavor comes to fruition, the team spends a significant amount of time testing to ensure everything comes together harmoniously in your cone or cup.
Rotating desserts make a comeback, but with a 2026 twist
Rotating sweets are Culver's bread and butter. The chain switches up its custard menu daily with its beloved Flavor of the Day program. McDonald says it's that ever-changing nature that makes it so fun. "It gives guests something new to look forward to and keeps them checking back in, whether they're chasing a favorite or excited to try something new," she says.
Currently, Culver's has 30 flavors on rotation at its 1,000-plus nationwide locations. But the big news is that in 2026, there will be two new custard flavors joining the lineup, giving guests even more to indulge in. According to McDonald, dozens of flavors are tested before a new one is introduced, and the team looks closely at which options are most likely to bring guests back to the restaurant. In the past, turtle has been an overwhelmingly popular flavor, and options like chocolate-covered strawberry and dark chocolate decadence have also left a good taste in customers' mouths. However, exactly which flavors will make their way to the custard counter in 2026 remains under wraps.
In addition to two new Flavors of the Day, the fall of 2026 will also bring a harvest of fresh pumpkin-inspired desserts. After a big year of pumpkin spice shakes, salted caramel pumpkin Concrete Mixers, and pumpkin pecan custard in 2025, the chain is promising even more ways to experience the seasonal flavor.
2026 brings a more personalized experience thanks to Delicious Rewards
Culver's is new to the world of loyalty programs. The chain just recently introduced the Delicious Rewards program on November 17, 2025. It was a bit late on the draw on this one – even Culver's CEO Julie Fussner admits it. But in terms of functionality, it's very similar to other fast-food rewards programs that you're already familiar with.
Delicious Rewards works on a point system. So, for every $1 you spend online, in the app, or with your personal code in-restaurant, you earn 10 points. These points can later be redeemed for free food. For example, 500 points gets you a single scoop custard cone, while 1,000 earns you an order of chicken tenders. Other perks include complimentary birthday treats and 25% off your first order after you sign up. Guests will also have even more to look forward to in 2026, as the program continues to evolve.
This new year will bring personalization features like the ability to save preferences, receive notifications about the Flavor of the Day, and even send rewards points to family or friends. Kasey McDonald shares that the program allows Culver's to extend its culture of Midwestern hospitality beyond the restaurant. She adds that gathering this customer data additionally fuels innovation. "From a culinary standpoint, that insight is incredibly valuable," she says. "It helps us better understand what guests love and continue developing menu items that feel personal and relevant."