10 Discontinued Culver's Menu Items You'll Probably Never Eat Again

Culver's has discontinued countless menu items over the span of 40-plus years. While it's mostly known for its signature ButterBurgers and extensive selection of frozen custard flavors, it also has a wide range of chicken and seafood options, along with vegetarian options. In fact, the chain offers more variety than many, including limited-time-only items, which, unfortunately, can be a good or bad thing. The upside is that you may never get bored, as there's always something new to try. The downside is having to continuously watch your favorite items disappear into the ether.

With such an expansive menu, just imagine how many people have walked into Culver's, only to find their go-to missing in action. Some discontinued menu items, like the Pepper Grinder Pub Burger, get a second shot, though it's worth pointing out that Culver's waited almost 10 years before bringing it back. Others, however, inspire fans to make Reddit threads, Facebook posts, and petitions to demand their return. If you're a long-time fan of Culver's, you're probably used to its revolving door of menu items and might recall some of these discontinued items you'll probably never eat again.