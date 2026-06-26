The Discontinued Fast Food Prime Rib Sandwich We May Sadly Never Taste Again (It's Not From Arby's)
When Midwestern-palated foodies think of Culver's, menu pillars like the ButterBurger likely come to mind. But longtime Culver's heads in 2026 are still craving the prime rib sandwich that the chain used to offer. Exactly when and why it was pulled from menus is unclear; the restaurant was running promotions for the sando in 2010, and by 2019, fans were taking to social media to beg for its comeback. Years later, folks are still chasing that fast-fading meaty sunset.
Culver's shaved prime rib sandwich was available in two varieties: the regular succulent Shaved Prime Rib Sandwich topped with Swiss cheese and red onion, and the savory Prime Rib and Mushroom Melt, topped with Swiss cheese and sauteed mushrooms. The savory, thinly-sliced prime rib could also be loaded with other flavorful toppings like lettuce, tomato, and pickles.
In the comments section of a 2010 Facebook post from the official Culver's social media account, fans rave about the shaved prime rib sandwich. "Had two of them this week with mushrooms on it and loved it," writes one. Another echoes, "Favorite sandwich at Culver's by far!" In the years since the sandwich was discontinued, forlorn fast foodies have come back to the comments section of this post to plead their case. A comment from 2019 entreats, "Bring this back. Please!!!!!" Another foodie in 2020 asks, "Why did they remove it???? It was the best." Even as recently as 2022, folks were still asking for a revival.
Culver's shaved prime rib sando lives in fans' memories rent-free
Elsewhere on social media, a 2024 Reddit thread dedicated to Culver's prime rib sandwich trades theories about why the sandwich was ultimately discontinued. Fans postulate culprits like menu optimization and that the sandwich didn't yield a high enough profit margin. Whatever the case, an enthusiastic demand for the menu item seems to remain. An apparent employee writes, "Prime rib was delicious, especially with some of the [limited-time offering] sauces we've had over the years. A1 pepper mayo was fire on the prime rib, I bet the Bistro sauce we have now would've been great on it too. Wish we could bring it back."
Culver's currently offers a shredded Beef Pot Roast sandwich that's notably similar to its retired prime rib sammy, so it doesn't look like fans should expect a comeback any time soon. However, McDonald's brought back the McRib after giving it a dedicated "Farewell Tour" in 2022 ... so anything's possible, we guess. Luckily, with a little ingenuity, foodies can build a Culver's-worthy dupe at home, even utilizing the same toppings that the restaurant used. Whipping up a meaty sandwich can be a flavorful way to transform leftover prime rib from dinner the night before. Just pile on some Swiss cheese, sliced red onion, and sauteed mushrooms, and you're (proverbially) on your way to Culver's. A smear of garlic aioli would also add a complementary umami kick and luscious moisture component to take this sando to stardom. In true Culver's fashion, pair that homemade prime rib sandwich with a side of mashed potatoes and gravy or old-fashioned onion rings.