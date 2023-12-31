Transform Leftover Prime Rib Into A Sandwich That Tastes Brand New

Prime rib makes for one decadent dish — one so delicious that all of your guests will be coming back for seconds. With this in mind, you'll want to make a big batch next time you whip up prime rib for dinner. However, this could easily lead to you overestimating, even considering guests taking on second portions or how much you will need, and ultimately ending up with leftovers. Of course, leftovers of a delicious dish are nothing to fret over. And when it comes to leftover prime rib, we highly recommend turning it into a sandwich.

By adding toppings and placing the meat between bread, you'll get to experience prime rib in a whole new light. In other words, it won't taste like the same dish, but rather a second (but just as delicious) meal. Plus, you can use the opportunity to use up veggies or other ingredients that have been sitting in your fridge and have days left before they go bad.

So what else should you put in your prime rib sandwich?