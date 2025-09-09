Why You'll Never Get To Order Fried Chicken From Culver's Again

The customers' favorite menu items aren't always the employees' favorites to make, especially when it comes to fast food restaurants. Speed and convenience are the name of the game, and that's something that Culver's customers learned the hard way. The chain's beloved fried chicken, which took just a few minutes to munch on, frustrated the employees with a tedious prep and long cooking time, ultimately resulting in it being permanently booted off the menu.

The raw chicken needed to be breaded by hand, which apparently took around five minutes, and then it took an additional 15 to 20 minutes to cook. For a quick-service restaurant, that's a significant amount of time spent on one dish. The chicken was also constantly taking up valuable space in the limited fryers, setting back other orders. Culver's finally pulled the plug on it in 2016, and, according to many online reports, the employees were extremely happy to see it go.

Even though some customers still reminisce about the fried chicken nearly a decade later, others have pointed out that it wasn't a particularly well-selling item to begin with. Culver's is mostly known for its lineup of beefy ButterBurgers and for boasting the best frozen custard, so chicken isn't the chain's top priority.