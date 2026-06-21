10 Fast Food Sides Better Than The Mains
When you think of your all-time favorite fast food orders, towering burgers, crispy fried chicken pieces, or cheesy, fully loaded burritos might first come to mind. There are plenty of iconic menu items that consistently impress diners, and it's typically the mains that get the most attention. However, some of the most memorable offerings on fast food menus aren't the headliners at all. In many cases, it's the side dishes that keep customers coming back.
There's more to the world of fast food sides than fries. From creamy mash to crispy dippers, these supporting snacks can truly take your lunch or dinner to the next level, amping up the indulgence while bringing complementary flavors and textures to the table. Or, they can serve as lighter alternatives if you're not in the mood for a full meal. Either way, there are an array of standouts to consider, and we've rounded up some of the top picks amongst devoted customers. Here are 10 game-changing sides that are absolutely worth adding to your next order.
1. Arby's Onion Rings
First up, we're heading to Arby's. This beloved chain is known for its hearty, deli-style sandwiches and signature sauces, but there are plenty of sides to choose from, too. The curly fries have long been a popular pick, loved for their fluffy-crisp texture and delicious savory seasoning. However, there's another, often overlooked side that's also earned itself many a rave review — the onion rings.
Arby's onion rings are beautifully crispy, generously sized, and perfect for dunking into sweet and tangy sauces. Customers say the breading is well seasoned, and the onion inside is tender and flavorful, creating an irresistible balance of textures. The result is an ultra-comforting bite that'll complement the flavors of meaty sandwiches brilliantly. Try pairing this side with Arby's famous hickory-smoked BBQ sauce or stacking the rings into a slow-roasted beef sandwich for a hit of aromatic crunch. The onions rings also make an ideal grab-and-go snack if you're looking for a quick, handheld way to satisfy those savory cravings.
2. Arby's Mozzarella Sticks
Another top pick on the Arby's menu is its mozzarella sticks. The chain describes this side as "stretchy, cheesy, melty mozzarella that's battered and fried," and it doesn't get much more tempting than that. The sticks can be ordered in either a four-piece or six-piece serving size, and they come with a vibrant marinara sauce. This cuts through the richness of the cheese beautifully, adding a touch of tangy sweetness to every bite.
The Arby's mozzarella sticks come highly recommended by diners, who praise the side for its crunchy, well-seasoned coating and generous amount of creamy, gooey mozzarella filling. As you bite into each stick, you'll be met with an impressive cheese pull, which makes the eating experience feel even more indulgent. And the accompanying sauce truly takes things to the next level. This adds moisture and brightness, while keeping things from feeling heavy. Over on Facebook, one customer recommends pairing the mozzarella sticks with the chain's famous Bronco Berry sauce, which is typically paired with the jalapeño bites and offers a delightfully sweet and spicy flavor profile.
3. KFC Mashed Potatoes and Gravy
At KFC, one of the most popular accompaniments to the crisp, golden, fried chicken is the mashed potatoes and gravy. It's a warming, comforting pick that delivers a crave-worthy dose of savory richness, with the smooth, creamy potatoes perfectly balanced by the umami-rich taste of the gravy.
There are a few factors that contribute to this iconic side's enduring popularity, and the first might surprise you. KFC mashed potatoes are not made from fresh spuds, but instead from an instant dehydrated potato mix. This is simply combined with hot water, and voila — the creamy mash is ready to enjoy. If you thought the use of an instant mix would have a negative impact, think again. The dried version is still made from real potatoes, and since it dissolves readily, it's much easier to achieve a perfectly smooth, fluffy finish. This allows KFC to keep the flavor and texture of its mash consistent, so every batch hits the spot.
When it comes to the gravy, the inclusion of monosodium glutamate (MSG) is likely a key reason for its crowd-pleasing appeal. This flavor enhancer does an excellent job of boosting savory, umami notes, giving the gravy a rich, meaty taste that helps the mild, buttery mash shine. Together, the two elements create a side that's satisfying enough to rival many of the chain's main menu offerings.
4. Popeyes Red Beans & Rice
If heartiness is the goal, Popeyes' red beans and rice is hard to beat. This side blends fluffy, seasoned rice with smooth, saucy red beans (similar to refried beans). At first glance, it seems like a simple combination, but many diners say the flavor is unmatched. On Reddit, one customer boldly calls Popeyes' beans and rice "the #1 side item in fast food," and plenty of other fans consider the side a staple.
Many have attempted to replicate the distinct smoky, savory flavor of this menu item at home, but it's proven tricky to unlock the exact combination of ingredients that makes the original version so irresistible. One Redditor claims that the secret is pork fat, which gives the beans and rice a unique richness and heaps of umami depth. A second user suggests that liquid smoke is also responsible for the side's bold profile. Meanwhile, another fan simply states, "The ingredients they use must be something inaccessible to home cooks and even restaurants or someone would've at least come close."
Whatever the secret is, this fast food side is clearly a highlight on the Popeyes menu. And it's a must-try for anyone looking for a filling, flavor-packed accompaniment to their fried chicken.
5. Wingstop Cajun Fried Corn
Sides don't always have to be carb-forward to hit the spot. The Cajun fried corn from Wingstop is a flavor-packed and unexpectedly satisfying option that fits right in alongside the chain's meaty chicken wings and tenders. This side makes an excellent alternative to fries if you're looking to switch up your usual order, and it might just become your new go-to.
The corn comes on the cob, sliced into easy-to-eat rounds that are smothered in a warming, savory mixture of Wingstop's fry seasoning and Cajun spices. As well as delivering a subtle hit of smoky heat, the coating provides notes of garlic and paprika, with a touch of sweetness, too. It's this carefully crafted seasoning blend that makes the corn so special, with reviewers noting the mouth-watering contrast of the sweet, juicy kernels and bold spices. Wingstop has nailed the texture, too. Frying the corn creates a gloriously crisp exterior and caramelized taste that further amps up the appeal. "It is the best ever !! Hands down," says one fan on Reddit, while another customer in the same thread urges fellow diners to dunk the corn in ranch dressing, plainly describing the combo as "HEAVEN!".
6. Cook Out Hushpuppies
Crispy on the outside and soft in the middle, hushpuppies are a Southern favorite made from deep-fried cornmeal batter, and Cook Out serves up a version that's earned itself a loyal following amongst regulars. There's no denying the carby comfort of this side, and the crunchy, golden bites will complement just about everything else on the Cook Out menu, from the topping-loaded burgers to the sweet, creamy shakes.
When a Reddit user asked for Cook Out recommendations, fans were quick to show their love for the corn-based nuggets. "I can't go there without gettin me some hushpuppies. They're so good," says one customer, while another advises ordering them alongside the chain's Cajun fries for the ultimate carb-filled feast. In a separate discussion, a Redditor proudly states, "Their hush puppies are the best I've ever had," with countless others chiming in to praise the side as a must-order item.
7. Chick-fil-A Waffle Potato Fries
Dubbed "everyone's favorite side" by Chick-fil-A itself, the chain's waffle potato fries are a crispy, crave-worthy classic that are every bit as iconic as its famous chicken sandwiches. This menu item takes a simple approach, with waffle-cut potatoes fried in canola oil and seasoned with sea salt, creating a versatile, crowd-pleasing side with plenty of tender-crisp appeal.
These fries have been delighting Chick-fil-A customers since they hit the menu back in 1985. The waffle cut gives each golden bite a greater surface area than standard versions, so there are more edges to crisp up during frying. The shape also lends itself brilliantly to dunking, so waffle fries are ideal for scooping up creamy, tangy, or spicy dips. One diner took to Facebook to express their enthusiasm, writing, "Seriously!! Those waffle fries are amazinnnng!!!" Meanwhile, over on Reddit, a user calls the fries "perfectly addicting."
Chick-fil-A did, however, cause uproar back in 2024, when it added pea starch to the waffle potato fries recipe. The goal was the make the fries crispier, but customers were quick to notice the difference in flavor, and Reddit was soon filled with a wave of complaints. Thankfully, the chain listened, and as of March 2026, the original recipe is back, much to the delight of long-time fans.
8. Wendy's Baked Potatoes
Wendy's offers a side that's not available at many other fast food chains — baked potatoes. A simple spud might not seem like the most inspiring addition to your meal, but this underrated option is surprisingly versatile, hearty, and flavorful. Wendy's sums this side up perfectly, describing it as "the satisfying simplicity of good, honest, hot, fluffy baked potato perfection." And that's just the plain version. There are also a variety of crave-worthy toppings to consider, including melty chili cheese or luscious sour cream and chive.
It seems that once you've discovered the beauty of the Wendy's baked potato, there's no going back. One Redditor started a discussion in honor of this side, stating, "I hope they never take them from the menu." Many users commented in agreement, with one adding, "I'm obsessed with them," while others dubbed them a healthier and more filling alternative to fries. Wendy's spuds are an especially great choice if you're dining in, and they're better suited to a sit-down meal than eating on the go. That way, you can really savor every bite of that fluffy filling, crispy skin, and rich, savory topping.
9. Popeyes Homestyle Mac & Cheese
Macaroni and cheese can be hit or miss, but Popeyes has most definitely mastered this comfort food classic. This side is consistently praised for its velvety texture and rich, savory flavor. In fact, this fast food side was even a favorite for the late Anthony Bourdain. Popeyes prides itself on using real butter and cream in its homestyle mac and cheese recipe, which sees the cheesy pasta baked until gloriously golden on top. It's a classic, homestyle mac with oodles of cheesy indulgence that'll shine alongside sandwiches, wraps, and tenders alike.
When Popeyes regulars discussed this side on Reddit, many agreed it was a highlight on the menu. One user dubs it the best mac and cheese in the fast food game, while another feels it's the "ultimate comfort food." Customers also love the contrast of the crispy top and gooey, saucy pasta beneath, which gives the mac and cheese a more homemade feel. We love topping Popeyes' cheesy pasta with sauce-smothered chicken tenders for a hearty, meaty upgrade.
10. Jack in the Box Jumbo Egg Rolls
A staple of American-Chinese cuisine, egg rolls are a much-loved appetizer with a crisp, golden wrapper and a savory medley of meat and veggies inside. At Jack in the Box, you'll find a jumbo version on the sides menu. Each crunchy roll comes filled with diced pork, cabbage, celery, carrots, and onions. You'll also get a tub of sweet and sour sauce on the side, which brings a moreish tangy sweetness that plays nicely against the other savory elements.
This menu item seems somewhat out of place alongside the chain's selection of burgers, tacos, and salads, but according to customers, it's an absolute hit. "Yesterday I tried the jumbo egg rolls from Jack in the Box for the first time, and they were so crispy and delicious that I can't stop thinking about them," says one reviewer on Reddit. And they weren't alone in their enthusiasm. Another fan comments, "I consider myself an 'eggroll connoisseur'. I've had them all, and Jack has better eggrolls than most restaurants, in my opinion." Clearly, Jack in the Box has nailed this one, and when you take that first, crispy, filling-loaded bite, you'll definitely understand the hype.
Methodology
Fast food is pretty divisive on the whole, so when you drill down into individual menu items, it's only natural to find some polarizing opinions. That said, some fast food sides receive noticeably more praise from customers than others, and those are the picks we set out to find for this roundup. To do so, we scoured online reviews in Reddit discussions, YouTube videos, and across social media to identify the sides that customers consistently rave about. We aimed to create a varied selection that would cover a range of fast food chains, flavors, and styles, with options ranging from the light and crispy to the rich and hearty. Hopefully, this tempting lineup of customer-approved sides will inspire you to try something new on your next trip to the drive-thru.