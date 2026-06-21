10 Fast Food Sides Better Than The Mains

When you think of your all-time favorite fast food orders, towering burgers, crispy fried chicken pieces, or cheesy, fully loaded burritos might first come to mind. There are plenty of iconic menu items that consistently impress diners, and it's typically the mains that get the most attention. However, some of the most memorable offerings on fast food menus aren't the headliners at all. In many cases, it's the side dishes that keep customers coming back.

There's more to the world of fast food sides than fries. From creamy mash to crispy dippers, these supporting snacks can truly take your lunch or dinner to the next level, amping up the indulgence while bringing complementary flavors and textures to the table. Or, they can serve as lighter alternatives if you're not in the mood for a full meal. Either way, there are an array of standouts to consider, and we've rounded up some of the top picks amongst devoted customers. Here are 10 game-changing sides that are absolutely worth adding to your next order.