The Absolute Best Arby's Sauce Is Perfectly Sweet And Smoky

Nothing satisfies like an impressive underdog. When foodies hit the Arby's drive-thru, they may have their minds set on the chain's classics, like horsey sauce or au jus. Indeed, there's something to be said for sticking to the classics – some discontinued Arby's menu items we'll probably never eat again (the controversial Big Game burger can stay in the past). But when it comes to sauces, we implore foodies to branch out to barbecue. In Tasting Table's definitive ranking of every sauce on the Arby's menu, the hickory-smoked BBQ Sauce shone brighter than all 11 other offerings. To our surprise, this robust BBQ even trumped the chain's eponymous sweet-tangy "Arby's sauce."

For starters, Arby's hickory-smoked BBQ has more to offer than one-note ketchup, and it's more versatile than the (albeit inventive) Bronco Berry sauce. Other back-of-the-pack contenders like the cheddar cheese sauce turned us off with a highly processed profile. With Arby's hickory-smoked BBQ, as our taste-tester noted, "The sauce was aromatic, savory, smoky, and perfectly sweet [...] I appreciated the distinct notes of ground black pepper; it tasted like the peppercorns were freshly ground," boasting "great hickory flavor, thick consistency, and endless versatility." Arby's player in the BBQ category comprises a fairly standard ingredients list of high fructose corn syrup, tomato paste, spices, celery seeds, natural hickory smoke flavor, onion, and garlic. In execution, something about this seemingly straightforward condiment combo hits all the right notes.