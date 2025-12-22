Every Sauce From Arby's, Ranked Worst To Best

If you're a fan of tantalizing sauces and dips, you might want to head to your local Arby's. After all, you'll find at least a dozen varieties to explore, and most are free with your order. Personally, I'm a massive fan of sauces and love them whether they're thick, thin, sweet, os savory. In my opinion, sauces intended for dunking are fun, those designed for spreading enliven everything from sandwiches to burgers, and sauces meant for pouring let you control how much goes on your food.

Since I have a passion for savory solutions, I was innately curious about the selection at Arby's. To quell my curiosity, I popped over to my local store and asked for every sauce they had (oddly, nobody blinked an eye). And while I was expecting the ordinary sauce varieties — BBQ, ranch, and ketchup, for instance — I was surprised when the Arby's team member plopped 12 different sauces on the counter. But I was also excited, and ordered 12 batches of crinkle cut fries (for dipping, obviously) and left with a dozen sauces to investigate.

Truth be told, I adored most of what I tasted. There was a nice variety of flavors, and clearly something for every imaginable craving. Of course, I preferred some sauces over others, and have my reasons why. Here's my honest ranking of Arby's sauces from worst to best.