Arby's Name Doesn't Mean What You Probably Thought

Many brands take pride in honoring the people who founded them. Walk into any Publix grocery store and you'll spot a photo of George W. Jenkins on the wall, a figure as familiar to Southerns as Walt Disney himself. Then there are other brands that make the founder the literal face of the company, such as Ben & Jerry's ice cream with Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield, or Wendy's fast food with Dave Thomas. Fellow fast food chain Arby's, though, has no such namesake to credit the creation of the brand, though the word is a nod to the people who founded it.

The name "Arby's" comes from an abbreviation of the initials of the two founders, the Raffel brothers, "RB." Arby was never a real person, not a cowboy parading around with a big, red hat or a single man with a vision of jumping into the fast food market. Instead, it was two family members who jumped into the restaurant equipment business and saw a gap in selling quick-service roast beef sandwiches (here's the unconventional way Arby's prepares its roast beef). The original name was supposed to be "Big Tex," but when the Raffel brothers discovered that the name was already in use, they pivoted to Arby's. Some urban legends claim the name is also a play-on for "roast beef," those same "RB" initials, but the brand has never officially confirmed this.