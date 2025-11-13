This Polarizing Fast Food Chain Once Had A Burger Made With Elk And Venison Meat
Arby's has the meats, or so it's been telling us for years. Despite being the butt of many jokes, the chain perseveres in the fast food landscape. Back in the early 2010s, Arby's was considered one of the worst restaurants in modern history from a financial standpoint. Things were looking grim. Under new leadership over the past decade, the company has ramped up innovation in a bid to turn things around. One of those innovations was a burger with ingredients including elk and venison.
In 2023, Arby's introduced the Big Game Burger, which combined 34% venison with 33% elk and 33% beef. Aside from the meat trio, it was topped with crispy onions, Swiss cheese, pickles, and a dark cherry sauce. Arby's had already experimented with game meat years before. In 2016, the chain debuted a venison sandwich featuring a steak with crispy onions and a berry sauce. It was only available in select locations, but it sold out in Minnesota in 15 minutes. In 2017, the brand expanded the menu to include an elk sandwich. Venison was available nationwide, while elk was limited to three states. In 2023, they innovated again by introducing the elk and venison burger.
Arby's is known for roast beef sandwiches, not hamburgers, so introducing a burger made with game meat was a notable departure. The meat was all farm-raised, but was not without some controversy.
The game meat burger beef
In 2017, the Montana Wildlife Federation criticized Arby's over the ethics of using game meat. They argued that these animals should remain wild and be protected through conservation efforts rather than farmed for food. This isn't the only ethical complaint Arby's has faced, either. Arby's told NPR the meat wasn't even from the United States and came from a New Zealand game farm.
Despite pushback, the game meat proved popular, as shown by its strong sales in 2016. To help promote the idea as an experience, Arby's opened a pop-up in the Rocky Mountains, 10,000 feet above sea level in Colorado. Folks with the stamina could hike the 4.1-mile trail to the top and enjoy the burger as a reward.
At least some of the people who tried the burger noticed a gamey taste. If you have never had game meat like elk or venison before, it is hard to describe. There's a rich earthiness and an almost herbaceous quality that beef or pork don't have. It's also typically very lean compared to beef, giving it a more subtle flavor that can include a hint of sweetness. The meat also tends to be tougher. When ground with beef, however, this toughness is less noticeable. The Arby's burger was likened to a bison burger, which is usually firmer than a beef patty, while the pickles and cherry sauce were standouts. Will elk and venison return to Arby's one day? Only time will tell.