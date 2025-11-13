This Polarizing Fast Food Chain Once Had A Burger Made With Elk And Venison Meat

Arby's has the meats, or so it's been telling us for years. Despite being the butt of many jokes, the chain perseveres in the fast food landscape. Back in the early 2010s, Arby's was considered one of the worst restaurants in modern history from a financial standpoint. Things were looking grim. Under new leadership over the past decade, the company has ramped up innovation in a bid to turn things around. One of those innovations was a burger with ingredients including elk and venison.

In 2023, Arby's introduced the Big Game Burger, which combined 34% venison with 33% elk and 33% beef. Aside from the meat trio, it was topped with crispy onions, Swiss cheese, pickles, and a dark cherry sauce. Arby's had already experimented with game meat years before. In 2016, the chain debuted a venison sandwich featuring a steak with crispy onions and a berry sauce. It was only available in select locations, but it sold out in Minnesota in 15 minutes. In 2017, the brand expanded the menu to include an elk sandwich. Venison was available nationwide, while elk was limited to three states. In 2023, they innovated again by introducing the elk and venison burger.

Arby's is known for roast beef sandwiches, not hamburgers, so introducing a burger made with game meat was a notable departure. The meat was all farm-raised, but was not without some controversy.