The Seriously Nostalgic Burger King Fries That Are Long Overdue For A Revival

In a theoretical in-memoriam montage of discontinued Burger King items, one stands out as something that may have simply been too far ahead of its time to succeed when first released. Burger King Shake 'Em Up Fries were introduced in 2002 and consisted of French fries and a little baggie of cheese-flavored powder. You'd pour the cheese powder into the bag of fries, shake them up, and be left with cheesy, coated, flavorful spuds.

In the early oughts, this proved to be a little too high-concept for Burger King customers, despite the iconic commercial. Shake 'Em Up Fries were discontinued within a year. But fast-forward a couple of decades, and fans are more than ready for their triumphant return. "Brooooo that was my childhood," one Redditor reminisced. "Go to Burger King for the Shake 'Em fries and the cream Icee. Head home and sit watching the Cartoon Network Friday Night line up."

"I still think about these at least once a week," another fan wrote. "I was obsessed." Others have recalled being so obsessed that they would beg their parents to take them to Burger King just to order the fries. "I was so sad when they left the menu and waited for their return, hoping it wouldn't be too long," one Redditor wrote. "My youthful hope eventually got crushed lol." They're not alone in that sentiment, which is why it might be exactly the right time to bring them back.