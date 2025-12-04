'Everyone But Us Gets The Good Stuff' — US McDonald's Gets Grinch Socks While The UK Got A Full Feast
You'd think being the home of McDonald's would mean the U.S. gets the best promotions, but it turns out the new McD's Grinch menu in the UK puts ours to shame. A few weeks ago, McDonald's announced that a holiday Grinch promotion would begin on December 2. Partnering with the Dr. Seuss team, McDonald's revealed it would be selling a Grinch-themed meal, a Big Mac or 10-piece Chicken McNuggets with fries, that would come with one pair of holiday Grinch socks, a genuinely fun treat for anyone who loves the classic Christmas story. Americans were satisfied and excited to grab their Grinch meals — until social media users posted photos of the menu they got over in Great Britain.
The Brits are getting the Grinch socks too, but as revealed by Instagram users like Snackolator, UK McDonald's customers are getting not one, not two, but nine menu items as part of the Grinch promotion. The only new food the U.S. got was the dill pickle flavor "Grinch Salt" McShaker Fries, which are also available in the UK. The shock and confusion from McDonald's fans at the revelation was clear, with one person saying, "[McDonald's] was established in the [U.S.] but they hate us," and another wondering why "America never gets cool menu items like other parts of the world." Someone else described the issue the most succinctly, saying, "Everyone but us gets the good stuff."
The McDonald's Grinch menu in the UK has eight limited-time menu items the US isn't getting
While the UK Grinch lineup has new items for every corner of the menu, some of the new items are much more Grinch-themed, especially the desserts. The most fun-looking is the Grumble Pie, which is like a handheld McDonald's Apple Pie, but with a vibrant green pastry and a red-and-white filling of apple, cranberry, and custard. There are also two new McFlurrys: A chocolate brownie one with brownie chunks and chocolate drizzle, and the more Grinchy Mischief McFlurry, which features a Christmas-colored mixture of Smarties, candy Christmas trees, and strawberry sauce. For drinks, there is a green-swirled Frozen Grinch Lemonade, with the green being melon flavored. And while we don't quite get the holiday or Grinch connection on the coconut latte, we're still jealous the U.S. isn't getting it.
The savory side is less connected to the overall theme, but it's still wild that, after all that, McDonald's UK is also getting some cheese stick dippers and two new sandwiches. Those would be the Big Tasty, which is a returning burger with a "smoky sauce" on it, and the Cheesy Chicken Stack, a chicken sandwich topped with both a slice of cheese and a fried cheese melt. We know McDonald's international locations get a lot of fun items we don't, but this snub of America by an American company partnering with a beloved American author is more inexplicable than most.