'Everyone But Us Gets The Good Stuff' — US McDonald's Gets Grinch Socks While The UK Got A Full Feast

You'd think being the home of McDonald's would mean the U.S. gets the best promotions, but it turns out the new McD's Grinch menu in the UK puts ours to shame. A few weeks ago, McDonald's announced that a holiday Grinch promotion would begin on December 2. Partnering with the Dr. Seuss team, McDonald's revealed it would be selling a Grinch-themed meal, a Big Mac or 10-piece Chicken McNuggets with fries, that would come with one pair of holiday Grinch socks, a genuinely fun treat for anyone who loves the classic Christmas story. Americans were satisfied and excited to grab their Grinch meals — until social media users posted photos of the menu they got over in Great Britain.

The Brits are getting the Grinch socks too, but as revealed by Instagram users like Snackolator, UK McDonald's customers are getting not one, not two, but nine menu items as part of the Grinch promotion. The only new food the U.S. got was the dill pickle flavor "Grinch Salt" McShaker Fries, which are also available in the UK. The shock and confusion from McDonald's fans at the revelation was clear, with one person saying, "[McDonald's] was established in the [U.S.] but they hate us," and another wondering why "America never gets cool menu items like other parts of the world." Someone else described the issue the most succinctly, saying, "Everyone but us gets the good stuff."