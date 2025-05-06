The Tragic Tale Of McDonald's Mozzarella Sticks

Thanks to its long history and the fact that there's one in just about every city, McDonald's has been at least a small part of most people's lives since childhood. We all have our memories and favorite menu items, including some we feel were gone too soon. One of the most sorely missed had one of the messiest downfalls: McDonald's mozzarella sticks failed spectacularly, with a botched rollout and a lawsuit ruining our chances of experiencing that crispy, gooey goodness again.

McDonald's had experimented with limited releases of mozzarella sticks since the 1990s. You might rememberordering them between 2000 and 2005 — or maybe you don't, as it seems demand never justified keeping the item. In 2015, McDonald's went all in with a bigger mozz launch, pricing the sticks at $1.39 for an order of three and getting cheese-pull enthusiasts fired up. The results were disastrous. First, people began posting photos of their sticks totally empty. Mozzarella sticks without mozzarella are just ... sticks? McDonald's issued a mea culpa explaining their prep methods weren't flawless before the launch; cheese was melting out of the sticks when they were heated. They vowed to fix the issue, but before they could recover, they were met with a class-action lawsuit from angry customers alleging the sticks — which McDonald's claimed were 100% real cheese — actually included 3.76% starch filler. McDonald's refuted this and the case was dropped, but the damage was done.