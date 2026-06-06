10 Discontinued Chick-Fil-A Menu Items We'll Probably Never Eat Again

While seasonal and new items come and go from the Chick-fil-A menu, there are also a few beloved items that have been completely discontinued. While it has proven possible to make enough noise to get discontinued menu items back on the menu at Chick-fil-A (we're looking at you, Side Salad), we're pretty sure the 10 items on this list are gone forever. In fact, the chain has even released recipes for a few of these in a final act of finality after fans lamented their loss. Plus, the company has run farewell video messages for several of the items on its YouTube channel, eulogy style. So, no matter how many Change.org petitions are created or Facebook fan pages customers make, we don't expect to see anything on this list show back up on the Chick-fil-A menu. However, the world is full of surprises.

Chick-fil-A's discontinued items fall in a variety of menu categories. The category hit the hardest, though, is the breakfast category, with five items now gone that we don't expect to see again. Even though some of these products date back to the opening of the restaurant in 1967, they still didn't escape the chopping block. As you read this list of discontinued Chick-fil-A menu items, we hope we aren't dredging up too many cravings you can never expect to satisfy again.