10 Discontinued Chick-Fil-A Menu Items We'll Probably Never Eat Again
While seasonal and new items come and go from the Chick-fil-A menu, there are also a few beloved items that have been completely discontinued. While it has proven possible to make enough noise to get discontinued menu items back on the menu at Chick-fil-A (we're looking at you, Side Salad), we're pretty sure the 10 items on this list are gone forever. In fact, the chain has even released recipes for a few of these in a final act of finality after fans lamented their loss. Plus, the company has run farewell video messages for several of the items on its YouTube channel, eulogy style. So, no matter how many Change.org petitions are created or Facebook fan pages customers make, we don't expect to see anything on this list show back up on the Chick-fil-A menu. However, the world is full of surprises.
Chick-fil-A's discontinued items fall in a variety of menu categories. The category hit the hardest, though, is the breakfast category, with five items now gone that we don't expect to see again. Even though some of these products date back to the opening of the restaurant in 1967, they still didn't escape the chopping block. As you read this list of discontinued Chick-fil-A menu items, we hope we aren't dredging up too many cravings you can never expect to satisfy again.
Asian salad
The first discontinued Chick-fil-A menu item that comes to mind is the Asian salad. Since it hasn't been around since 2016, we fear that it's long gone with no chance of return. The salad had only been around since 2013, but it was beloved enough to have a fan base of people asking for its return on Change.org. Plus, there are plenty of copycat versions of the salad out there from people trying to recreate it.
It seems like Asian salads were far more common in the past. Even Wendy's had one that's now among its discontinued menu items. The one at Chick-fil-A had the advantage of including delicious Chick-fil-A chicken. This salad greens had added crunch from wontons, almonds, cabbage, and carrots, as well as a distinctive flavor from oranges and honey sesame dressing.
Chick-fil-A did a goodbye video for its Asian salad on its YouTube channel in the spring of 2016, which seems to be a good indication it's not planning to bring the salad back. While plenty of customers loved it and its delightful flavor, it just wasn't meant to be. It was replaced by the Southwest salad, which is still on the menu.
Bagels
Once upon a time, Chick-fil-A had bagels on its breakfast menu. Unfortunately, that option became unavailable in early 2021. While there are plenty of great Chick-fil-A breakfast items, your only bread choices are now biscuits, English muffins, small rolls, or tortillas. Basically, the change came as the chain decided it wanted to try to streamline its menu options for efficiency's sake. Plus, removing the bagels allowed more space for the restaurant to dream up new menu items to offer.
While the chicken, egg, and cheese bagel left the menu at the same time as the sunflower multigrain bagel, customers seem to miss the sunflower multigrain bagel the most. The bagel had a fan following, with plenty of people taking to Change.org to request the restaurant bring them back. Those who would like to see their return liked them because they were not only tasty but represented a healthier bread choice than biscuits.
Fans of the sunflower multigrain bagels have looked for something comparable, but haven't been successful. Someone on Reddit claimed the bagels arrived at their Chick-fil-A via a Dave's Killer Bread truck, making them assume it was a Dave's Killer Bread product. Unfortunately, if it were, the company does not currently have it available for retail sale.
Carrot raisin salad
Carrot raisin salad was on the menu the first year Chick-fil-A opened in 1967, but has been gone from the menu long enough that many of us have forgotten it existed in the first place. Well, except for the hard-core fans. After all, it was on the menu for four decades before it was discontinued in 2013.
While it's a popular Southern salad, carrot raisin salad didn't seem to be as popular everywhere. A person on Reddit claiming to be an employee said their location only sold a couple of carrot raisin salads per day while it was on the menu. The regional appeal of the dish is probably why you can still find it at Chick-fil-A's sister restaurants in Georgia: Dwarf House and Truett's Grill.
The nice thing is that if you find yourself getting nostalgic for Chick-fil-A's raisin salad, you can find the official recipe on the chain's website. It's made with shredded carrots, canned pineapples, raisins, mayo, sugar, and lemon juice, and the proportions matter.
Cheesecake
Cheesecake is one of many menu items that Chick-fil-A eventually retired to make room for new items. If you're a fan of the chocolate chunk cookie that's still on the dessert menu, it's there courtesy of the cheesecake leaving in 2012. Although one new dessert option that replaced it that year, a variety of sundaes, didn't stay on the menu.
A few fans of the New York Style cheesecake that used to be on the dessert menu occasionally take to the internet to lament its loss. There's a Facebook page dedicated to bringing it back, and people occasionally talk about missing it on other social media platforms, but the memory of it seems to have faded more as the years have passed.
Luckily, if you're one of those who still remember Chick-fil-A's cheesecake fondly and find yourself craving it, it still exists. However, you'll have to travel to Dwarf House in Atlanta, where so many discontinued Chick-fil-A menu items still live on in all their delicious glory.
Chicken biscuit and gravy
Chick-fil-A no longer offers chicken and biscuits with gravy on its breakfast menu, and you won't find a lot of chains that do. While we've found one on the menu at some more obscure chains like The Big Biscuit and the Buttered Biscuit as well as plenty of stand-alone restaurants that have great chicken biscuits. However, it's not the same because none of these have the distinctive crave-worthy flavor of Chick-fil-A chicken. Plus, it's not served the same way.
The original chicken biscuit and gravy came in a bowl with a chicken biscuit cut up into chicken gravy. That particular version hasn't been around since probably the early 2000s in most locations, based on the memory of people on social media who miss it. However, for a while, you could order a chicken and biscuit with a cup of sausage gravy on the side, but it just wasn't the same as chicken gravy.
Those on social media who miss it place its disappearance somewhere in the mid to late 2010s, with no gravy on the breakfast menu in many locations since about 2017. Thus, customers are left with just a dry chicken biscuit now. As you can imagine, there are a few people over on Change.org petitioning for the return of the chicken biscuit and gravy, but not a lot. So, with the company streamlining its menu all around, we're not holding our breath for the return of this menu item.
Chicken salad
Many chicken salad lovers were disappointed when the chain removed it from the menu in 2017. Chicken salad is one of the items that the restaurant has released a recipe for so that you can make it at home. That said, you'll still have to go to Chick-fil-A to get the main ingredient: Chick-fil-A chicken. The other items seem fairly straightforward, including celery, sweet pickle relish, mayonnaise, and boiled eggs. Of course, even if you procure filets from the restaurant, there's still no clear indication which brands of relish and mayonnaise are best, which also matter. You could always get some mayo packets from the restaurant, which could help get your homemade chicken salad a little closer to the original.
While there is a petition on Change.org to bring back the chicken salad, it doesn't have many signatures. So, maybe the restaurant was right to think it wouldn't be missed all that much, especially since the company published the recipe to replicate it.
Cinnamon cluster
Chick-fil-A's cinnamon clusters had a fairly long run between 2005 and 2016. Since it was on the menu for so long, it felt like it would be there forever. But alas. With the chain posting a farewell video to the menu item on social media, we don't think there's much of a chance it will ever return, like so many other discontinued fast food menu items.
Cinnamon clusters were a sweet breakfast item that many people were loved when they were on the menu. It was a personal-sized portion of six mini-cinnamon rolls clustered together and ready to pull apart to make more manageable but sticky bite-sized pieces.
The company that helped to develop cinnamon clusters, Sweet Eddie's, is still in business in Smyrna, Georgia. While it claims to have the best cinnamon rolls in the world, it only provides cinnamon rolls to wholesale customers. Unfortunately, it doesn't disclose who those customers are. However, some people on social media have compared cinnamon clusters to Burger King's Cini Minis, which sometimes show up on the menu from time to time.
As for Chick-fil-A, despite petitions to have cinnamon clusters return, the only time we got close to getting cinnamon rolls back on the menu was in the late 2010s. At that time, the company toyed with the idea of biscuit cinnamon rolls but decided against them because the company didn't think employees could get consistent results making them fresh daily.
Cole slaw
Since it was a side item that existed on the original Chick-fil-A menu from 1967, cole slaw seemed like something that should always be on the menu. However, Chick-fil-A decided otherwise, discontinuing it in 2016 after a nearly 50-year run. With the company continuing to add new menu items, some oldies had to go to make room. Sadly, the restaurant replaced cole slaw with a superfood kale and broccolini salad with maple vinaigrette, which didn't even stay on the sides menu.
According to social media, for some people, it was the only cole slaw they even liked. Some customers even liked it as a sandwich topping, so the company lost more than just a side. This is yet another menu item that disappeared, with Chick-fil-A trying to placate everyone by publishing the recipe for fans of the dish to make at home. It called for cabbage, carrots, white vinegar, sugar, mustard, salt, and mayonnaise. Of course, getting the mayo right is tricky, as it takes twice as much mayo as the chicken salad, making it more difficult to use Chick-fil-A mayo packs to get it right.
Decaf coffee
Chick-fil-A removed decaf coffee from its menu at the same time it removed bagels (the spring of 2021). Thus, if you want decaf coffee to go with your breakfast order, Chick-fil-A is not the place to go anymore. There are plenty of reasons for people to want decaf coffee, from already reaching their caffeine limit for the day to medical reasons, but you're just going to have to get your coffee fix elsewhere if you fall in this category.
Like the bagels, Chick-fil-A decided to remove this item from the menu to streamline everything and make room for other menu items. After all, having to keep a pot of decaf coffee going for those rare customers who want some takes up extra countertop space that could be used for something else. Plus, you've probably experienced coffee that's been sitting on the burner for a while and know that the quality decreases over time if there's no reason for the employees to brew a fresh pot. So, it makes sense for the chain to take it off the menu for a variety of reasons.
At the same time decaf coffee disappeared from the menu, the restaurant also decided to serve its regular coffee in a 12-ounce cup and its iced coffee in a 16-ounce cup. Streamlining coffee to just two options in a singular size definitely streamlines what's happening in the kitchen, which helps those long Chick-fil-A lines move a little faster.
Dwarf House lemon pie
Dwarf House lemon pie has a long history that goes back 1946, when Chick-fil-A founder, Truett Cathy put it on the menu of the newly-opened The Dwarf Grill in Atlanta, Georgia (now called Dwarf House). Cathy made the first pies himself, starting with a crust made from butter-infused graham crackers, adding vanilla wafers around the edges, filling it with tangy lemon custard and topping it with meringue.
Chick-fil-A included the Dwarf House lemon pie on its menu for many years, but the chain discontinued it. Luckily, if you're in Atlanta, you can still get lemon pie at Dwarf House. Chick-fil-A has also released the recipe on its website, which seems like a good bet we shouldn't expect it to come back. However, that hasn't stopped fans from wishing for it and even creating a Facebook fan page demanding its return (albeit less hopefully in more recent years).
Multigrain oatmeal
Chick-fil-A's multigrain oatmeal had a decent run between 2011 and 2016, but it wasn't meant to be. The oatmeal was supposed to be part of a lineup of healthier breakfast alternatives like the multigrain bagel, which eventually left the breakfast menu as well. However, the chain kept two other healthier breakfast choices: the yogurt parfait and the fruit cup. The multigrain oatmeal was discontinued at the same time as the Cinnamon Clusters and Spicy Chicken Biscuit (now back on the menu). Like with many items on our list, those left to make room for something new: the egg white grill, which turned into enough of a success to stay.
Not only did the multigrain oatmeal contain rolled oats, but it also included steel-cut oats and flax as well as whole wheat and buckwheat flours. Toppings included cinnamon, brown sugar, nuts, seeds, and dried fruits. A person on Reddit claiming to be a former employee said that the oatmeal actually came to the restaurant frozen and in a bag. To heat it for serving, they say that they'd simply place the bag in hot water. However, like the salads, the toppings you added to the oatmeal were up to you because the cinnamon brown sugar, nuts, and mixed fruit came in three separate packages so you could choose which toppings you wanted and which you didn't. There are still plenty of fast-food chains selling oatmeal for breakfast, just not Chick-fil-A.