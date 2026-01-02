17 Southern Salad Recipes Everyone Should Try At Least Once

If you're craving a crunchy side that's full of flavor, you're likely to want to keep Southern salads in mind. They include not just lettuce based salads and potato salads, but also include ones with creative pairings of meats, veggies, and fruits. Plus, there are several dessert salads.

We have to admit that there are some very loose definitions of "salad" in the South, like the pear salad that's nothing but a canned pear half topped with mayo, shredded cheddar, and a maraschio cherry. Some of these salads will have you raising an eyebrow wondering how it was ever deemed a salad and whether or not it will taste good. However, we assure you that Southerners are all about flavor and will not steer you wrong. Granted, you have to be a mayonnaise fan to enjoy a lot of them. And some Southerners will fight you over whether you should be using Duke's real mayonnaise or Miracle Whip. However, there are certainly a few that use a vinegar-based dressing or other creamy ingredients besides mayo.

The best places to experience a good Southern salad in the wild are picnics, potlucks, barbecues, and holiday get-togethers, nestled among the deviled eggs and dinner rolls. However, you can easily try making one of these 17 Southern salad recipes at home and have everyone reaching for seconds.