This Beloved Fast Food Item Was Discontinued, And Fans Were Told To Make It Themselves
The life cycle of a fast food item can be quite fickle. A good majority make a permanent home on the menu, enjoyed daily by loyal customers. Others vanish without a trace, and some only live on in memories, nostalgia, and spontaneous cravings. In fact, you might be surprised to learn just how many discontinued fast food items out there still have a cult following. Chick-fil-A's infamous coleslaw is a shining example of this category, and at the same time, a peculiar exception due to the way the brand took it off the menu.
Although not as frequently mentioned, coleslaw actually belongs in the same Chick-fil-A hall of fame as its chicken sandwiches and waffle fries. Having been on the menu since 1967, it's a trusty side dish to Chick-fil-A's versatile range of chicken items. Decades of history, unfortunately, could not save it from getting axed in 2016 as the brand aimed to bring more superfood items to the line-up and cleared up coleslaw's slot for newer dishes. In place of this iconic dish was a salad featuring kale, broccolini, dried cherries, roasted nuts, and a maple vinaigrette.
Needless to say, this cancellation did not go well with the brand's customer base. Anger and disappointment flooded the comment section of its coleslaw farewell Facebook post. Some even swore they would boycott the fast food chain for this. Already foreseeing this outcome, Chick-fil-A released the well-kept recipe for its infamous coleslaw, a goodbye gift that keeps this dish alive long after gone.
Recreate the Chick-fil-A magic in your own kitchen
As of right now, Chick-fil-A still has no plans of reviving this beloved side dish. Fortunately, Chick-fil-A's coleslaw recipe can easily be made at home. It includes fundamentals such as white vinegar, sugar, dry mustard, kosher salt, mayonnaise, shredded cabbage, and carrots. Make it by whisking each condiment together and adding the seasoning. Leave the mayonnaise out until the sugar dissolves. Once dissolved, add in the mayonnaise, and toss the completed dressing with the shredded and chopped vegetables. Refrigerate for two hours, and the dish is good to serve.
No different than before, your homemade Chick-fil-A coleslaw is a stunner beside the brand's mains, or perhaps even its discontinued chicken salad that also comes with a make-at-home recipe. Copycat Chick-fil-A favorites, such as its fried chicken sandwich and nuggets, also pair well with this flexible side dish. More than anything, it's a fantastic addition to your daily meals. At picnics and cookouts, it's the effortless treat to accompany grilled food, burgers, hot dogs, and wrap dishes everyone adores.
If you don't mind altering the original taste, this recipe is also open to different interpretations. It could simply be an adjustment of ingredient ratios to fit your dietary needs, or straight-up adding other spices and condiments. Spiciness calls for a few slices of jalapeños or a pinch of cayenne pepper, while aromatic depths arrive in your favorite herbs. Just a squeeze of lemon juice can make a vibrant difference, as well. Other veggies, like corn, red onions, radish, or bell peppers, or even a fruit like apples, are marvelous for extra crunch.