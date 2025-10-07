This Beloved Fast Food Item Was Discontinued, And Fans Were Told To Make It Themselves

The life cycle of a fast food item can be quite fickle. A good majority make a permanent home on the menu, enjoyed daily by loyal customers. Others vanish without a trace, and some only live on in memories, nostalgia, and spontaneous cravings. In fact, you might be surprised to learn just how many discontinued fast food items out there still have a cult following. Chick-fil-A's infamous coleslaw is a shining example of this category, and at the same time, a peculiar exception due to the way the brand took it off the menu.

Although not as frequently mentioned, coleslaw actually belongs in the same Chick-fil-A hall of fame as its chicken sandwiches and waffle fries. Having been on the menu since 1967, it's a trusty side dish to Chick-fil-A's versatile range of chicken items. Decades of history, unfortunately, could not save it from getting axed in 2016 as the brand aimed to bring more superfood items to the line-up and cleared up coleslaw's slot for newer dishes. In place of this iconic dish was a salad featuring kale, broccolini, dried cherries, roasted nuts, and a maple vinaigrette.

Needless to say, this cancellation did not go well with the brand's customer base. Anger and disappointment flooded the comment section of its coleslaw farewell Facebook post. Some even swore they would boycott the fast food chain for this. Already foreseeing this outcome, Chick-fil-A released the well-kept recipe for its infamous coleslaw, a goodbye gift that keeps this dish alive long after gone.