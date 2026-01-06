9 Discontinued Wendy's Items We'll Probably Never See Again

Wendy's: It's the fast food restaurant you visit when you're looking for a mouthwatering Frosty, square burger patties, and surprisingly good chicken sandwiches. If you've been to the restaurant more than a few times, then you probably have your favorite menu items that you keep going back to again and again. But unfortunately, some of Wendy's best (and, to be honest, some of its worst) options have disappeared from the menu altogether. Maybe these items were discontinued because they simply didn't generate enough sales, or perhaps the company was simply making room for other menu items to take their place.

Whatever the reason that these dishes were removed from the menu, we sorely miss some of them — and have all but forgotten some of the others. Let's all take a walk down memory lane as we remember the Wendy's items that have come and gone ... and now exist only in our memories.