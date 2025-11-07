The 15 Best Chicken Biscuits You Can Find In The US
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
There are always those dishes that many of us just can't turn down. Pizza night is always a win, every day could be Taco Tuesday as far as we're concerned, and nachos are always appreciated. We'd also like to add chicken biscuits to that list, because there's something magical about the combination of a light, perfectly textured biscuit and delightfully crunchy fried chicken. Opt for some sweet additions that can take your favorite chicken biscuit to the next level, and it's ideal for any meal of the day.
Unfortunately, making chicken biscuits isn't as simple as a one-pot meal. It's a little more complicated than that, and while you can definitely recreate some of your favorite restaurant-style chicken biscuits at home, it might not be the kind of thing you're up for after a long and busy day. You know, the days when chicken biscuits would really hit the spot.
With that in mind, we decided to put together a list of the best chicken biscuits in the U.S. In order to assemble our list, we looked for places that have gotten a ton of press, praise, and accolades for this comforting classic. The very best needed to have a ton of rave reviews, but we also looked for places that were putting a unique spin on the traditional dish. We also took into account factors such as sourcing and a commitment to freshly baked biscuits. Here's who came out on top.
Biscuit Head — Asheville, North Carolina and Greenville, South Carolina
Biscuit Head came on the scene in 2013, and since then, no conversation about chicken biscuits is complete without a mention of this North and South Carolina staple. The popularity of this place is down to a few things, starting with the super-fun jam bar, and continuing with dishes like the mimosa-fried chicken biscuit.
While Biscuit Head has expanded into multiple locations, customers are quick to note that it's kept that local feel while being the kind of place that out-of-towners make it a point to stop at. The biscuits alone are lauded as some of the best biscuits in the South, and when you add that piece of mimosa-fried chicken, you have the kind of dish that you'll find plenty of copycat recipes for. Do they come close? That's debatable, but we have good news: You can pick up a copy of Biscuit Head's cookbook on Amazon, and yes, the mimosa chicken is in there.
Multiple locations
District Biskuits — North Kansas City, Missouri
District Biskuits began as a pop-up operating during the off-hours of a host restaurant, and in 2022, Guroux Khalifa opened his stand-alone location in North Kansas City. After a slow start, word began to spread about the outstanding chicken biscuits being served here, and while that means you might have to stand in line these days, fans say it's absolutely worth it.
There are a few different types of chicken biscuits on offer here, and they all have fans. The Wonder (pictured) is a fried filet and fried egg with American cheese and bacon, and customers say that this is the biscuit sandwich that all other biscuit sandwiches wish they could be. Anyone who likes things spicy can opt for The Charlie Hustle with Nashville hot fried chicken, hot honey, coleslaw, pickles, and the restaurant's own sauce, combining just the right amount of heat and sweet with a delightfully crunchy fried chicken for a sandwich that can't be beat. Pro tip: Don't overlook adding the bacon jam.
(816) 216-7210
504 Armour Rd, North Kansas City, MO 64116
The Toasted Coconut — Houston, Texas
When Guy Fieri stopped by The Toasted Coconut for an episode of "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives," he put the spotlight on some pork dumplings and a chicken biscuit sandwich that was off the charts. Sour cream-based biscuits were perfectly flavored with salt and pepper, then coated with spicy honey butter that makes this a standout dish. The fried chicken was just as carefully prepared with a pickle brine, a buttermilk soak, and a flavorful, slightly spicy batter. Fieri was blown away, and customers agree.
Perfectly moist chicken with a perfect crunch and the absolute burst of flavor has won some serious fans. Those who head to this place and follow in Fieri's culinary footsteps say that it's just as good as it looks, and add that this entire place is a vibe. It's so good that some pack multiple visits into a matter of days, while others are quick to note that the hidden speakeasy is the icing on the cake.
(713) 485-4775
1617 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX 77006
H&H Soul Food — Macon, Georgia
Saying that H&H Soul Food is a Macon, Georgia institution is sort of an understatement. Founded in 1959, this place has a rich history that includes a decades-long friendship with the Allman Brothers, in a story that's one of the most heartwarming in rock history. We're here to talk about chicken biscuits, though, and there are a few standards on the menu here. The Midnight Rider (pictured) adds pimento cheese and bacon jam to a slab of fried chicken, and it's easy to see why customers say it's a favorite. Meanwhile, the Jimmy Hall adds a pop of flavor from hot sauce and dill pickles (and yes, those pickles are made in-house). Simply put? Rave reviews say that not only is this place serving some of the best fried chicken around, but the same is being said about the biscuits.
Specials are regularly posted on the restaurant's social media, and we're talking about creative options like the Dragon Slayer Biscuit (with pepperjack, egg, bacon, and sriracha), and the Cherry Bomb, with cherry bacon jam and an egg made your way. Creative interpretations built on a solid foundation of delicious chicken and biscuits? It's a winning recipe.
(478) 621-7044
807 Forsyth St, Macon, GA 31201
High Bank Distillery — Ohio
A distillery might be the last place you expect to see in a piece where we're talking about outstanding chicken and biscuits, but you don't even have to trust just us on this one. Guy Fieri headed to High Bank Distillery for an episode of "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives," and the hot chicken and biscuits were described as true comfort food.
Chicken tenders are marinated overnight in buttermilk and hot sauce, dredged through a batter that includes paprika, onion, garlic, and pepper, and deep-fried to perfection. There's sausage gravy involved in this one, too, and there's an extra kick from hot sauce and a slew of spices. It's served with cheddar drop biscuits made to be deliciously flaky, and as if that's not enough, everything's covered in hot honey. Sounds delicious, right? Loyal fans say this isn't just the best chicken and biscuits around, it's the best meal around. It's the kind of brunch that you'll want to sit, savor, and enjoy, and there's good news: This is available at all three of the distillery's locations.
Multiple locations
Callie's Hot Little Biscuit — South Carolina
You know you're in the South when you find yourself face-to-face with massive, flaky biscuits that really require two hands to manage, and that's what you'll find at Callie's. This popular biscuit place has a few locations in South Carolina, and if you're fortunate enough to be there, there are a lot of great options. We're talking chicken, though, and you'll definitely need to try the fried chicken biscuits here. The only question is whether or not you're going to include the pickle, but really? Either way, it's simply an outstanding meal.
We're talking about perfectly cooked, rich, flavorful chicken, and if you love pimento cheese, fans say that this deliciously creamy addition makes a great sandwich even better. It's a perfectly legit option whether you're looking for a hearty breakfast or a tasty lunch, and don't worry, spicy fans: The hot chicken biscuit gets rave reviews, too.
Multiple locations
Rowley Farmhouse Ales — Santa Fe, New Mexico
The story of Rowley Farmhouse Ales starts with a homebrew beer kit, and today, that beer kit has turned into a seriously attention-getting restaurant and brewery that's putting out farm ales and food — including some incredible chicken biscuits. The food here is described as upscale, farm-to-table classics, and that's certainly the case.
When Guy Fieri stopped by this place on an episode of "Diners, Drive-ins & Dives," he got the behind-the-scenes look at this fan favorite dish. Chicken is brined overnight, then allowed to sous vide before being fried. Why? The inside is completely cooked and shockingly juicy, while the outside is perfectly yet lightly crispy. The chicken is the best of both worlds, and adding in goat cheddar biscuits, horseradish, house-made pickles, and a side of onion rings makes it simply a stellar, standout sandwich. It's a case of the whole being greater than the sum of its parts, and when the parts are this delicious to start with, you know you're in for something special.
(505) 428-0719
1405 Maclovia St, Santa Fe, NM 87505
Sunrise Biscuit Kitchen — North Carolina
Every so often, we stumble across customer reviews that make us take a step back and just appreciate the fact that someone out there is living their best life possible. That happened when we were reading thoughts that customers shared on Sunrise Biscuit Kitchen's chicken biscuits, and found one from a loyal fan who noted that these biscuits make the perfect pre-game treat for tailgating early afternoon football games.
There are a lot of tips that can make your tailgating party better, but that might be the best, especially considering the chicken biscuits here get some serious praise for the perfect execution of juicy interior and crispy exterior. The biscuits, meanwhile, are on the buttery side, and if you imagine what the ideal Southern biscuit is, that's on order here. It makes sense, as this place has been using an old family biscuit recipe since it opened in 1978. Some customers say that, simply put, chicken biscuits like these are the kind of dishes that can make traditional fast food obsolete.
Multiple locations
Pine State Biscuits — Oregon
That featured image is of a menu item called the Reggie Deluxe, and there's a lot going on here. In between biscuit halves (which are lauded for being the kind of ultra-fresh biscuit that melts in your mouth), there's a fried egg, cheddar cheese, gravy, bacon, and a piece of fried chicken. Honestly, it's no wonder that customers report that there's usually a line out the door at this place.
If that biscuit looks like something you'd get somewhere in the deep South, you're not actually that far off. There are a few locations of Pine State Biscuits around Portland, but the founders hail from North Carolina. That's where the inspiration for their biscuits came from, and some things just work. The Reggie Deluxe, in particular, is described as more than just a sandwich; it's an epic meal of epic proportions. If you find yourself going back a few days in a row, don't worry — you're not the only one.
Multiple locations
Roost Chicken & Biscuits — Chicago, Illinois
There are some seriously legit options on the menu here for anyone who loves chicken biscuits, including the House Style (with cucumber coleslaw, pickles, and chipotle buttermilk ranch) and the Sunrise, with an over-easy egg, cheddar, and bacon. Is it possible to say that every one is a fan favorite? Customers give regular shout-outs to the Carolina Style for being seriously fresh, tender, and having the downright delightful combination of pimento cheese and hot honey, while the Sunrise gets celebrated as a stellar breakfast on a perfect biscuit.
The House gets a ton of love, too, especially when opting for the Nashville hot-style chicken. We get it. The only thing better than Nashville hot chicken is when it's paired with the creaminess of coleslaw, giving you the heat of the chicken and the blissful coolness of the slaw. Add in a focus on quality and made-to-order sandwiches, and it's no wonder that this place has been a massive hit.
Multiple locations
Pies 'n' Thighs — Brooklyn, New York
Pies 'n' Thighs takes us to Brooklyn, where there are some serious chicken biscuits being served up by this popular place. Before we get to that fan-favorite meal, we'd like to take a second to talk about just how beloved Pies 'n' Thighs is. During the pandemic, it was front and center, feeding frontline workers and sending food deliveries — sometimes funded by loyal customers — to local hospitals.
Now, to the chicken biscuits, because seriously, just look at it. That's a knife-and-fork kind of meal if there ever was one, and customers confirm that this hot sauce- and honey butter-smothered dish isn't the sort of thing you'd want to eat with your fingers. (Unless you're into that; no judgment.) It's the sort of meal that's described as a thing of beauty, or — as some others prefer — something that looks like it came straight from heaven above.
Multiple locations
Bird Bird Biscuit — Austin, Texas
Have you ever had a meal that's so good that you have to stop midway through, because you feel like you must be doing something wrong by enjoying something so much? That's the vibe that some customers get from the chicken biscuit sandwiches at Bird Bird Biscuit, an Austin-based restaurant that's so successful it has three locations around the city. The biscuits on offer here were in development for a whopping two years before owners Brian Batch and Ryan McElroy were happy with the product, and it shows.
There are a few different options on the menu here, and no matter what you get, customers report that everything works in harmony for a simply outstanding meal. Ultra-soft biscuits, crisp yet juicy chicken, and extras like the pickles and the spicy black pepper honey take this place above and beyond. In case you're wondering, you should definitely try the dough-doughs biscuit doughnut holes.
Multiple locations
Buford's Biscuits — Leesburg, Virginia
Buford's Biscuits is another great place that specializes in biscuits, and it has a few simply amazing options for chicken. Pictured is The Nashville, with slaw and house-made pickles, but there's also The Cure (with gravy, egg, and cheddar) or the Bless Your Heart, with pickles and mac and cheese. If you've ever wondered whether or not mac and cheese belongs on chicken biscuits, the answer to that is definitely yes.
Customers walk away from this place amazed: The biscuits are light, airy, and fluffy, but can more than hold their own against heavy, saucy ingredients like all that gravy, melty cheese, and sauce. The Nashville hot chicken is more flavorful than just simply hot, the serving sizes are massive, and because dark meat thighs are being used here, the chicken is extra-flavorful and extra-juicy. Has the kitchen here discovered the secret to the best chicken biscuits? Maybe!
(703) 687-7699
7 West Market St, Leesburg, VA 20176
Loveless Cafe — Nashville, Tennessee
Nashville's Loveless Cafe opened in 1951, and although it's a hotspot serving up everything from full, take-home Thanksgiving dinners to hearty breakfast platters, dinner options like meatloaf and catfish, and house-made pies, the original dish that kicked everything off back in 1951 was the chicken and biscuits. Chicken biscuit sliders are still on the menu, and this place is still using the same biscuit recipe it's been using for decades.
If you're wondering just how good the biscuits are, consider this: The cafe's single location goes through about 10,000 a day, and no, that's not a typo. The biscuits here are a little different from what many other places offer, and are described as being between a traditional biscuit and a roll. They're the stuff of fond memories and daydreams for those who haven't been back in a while, and as for the fried chicken? Well, that's just a must.
(615) 646-9700
8400 Hwy 100, Nashville, TN 37221
Buttermilk Kitchen — Atlanta, Georgia and Camden, Maine
When we here at Tasting Table gave a shout-out to the best places in Atlanta to get brunch, Buttermilk Kitchen got a mention. There's one in Camden, Maine, as well, and no matter which one you go to, you can be sure you'll find some outstanding chicken biscuits. This place takes biscuits so seriously that there are even biscuit-making classes that customers can take, and how fun is that?
The chicken is taken just as seriously here, with customers happily reporting that the chicken biscuits aren't just the best in the state, but the best ever. Praise doesn't get much higher than that, but there are plenty of accolades out there. Chicken with just the right amount of crispy crunch comes together flawlessly with the must-try biscuits, and it does so in portions so big that pictures don't quite capture these dishes in their true glory.
Multiple locations
Methodology
In order to make it onto our list of the best chicken biscuits in the country, we kept a few guidelines in mind. In addition to getting a ton of rave reviews from customers who keep coming back to order these favorites, we looked for places that were serving true Southern biscuits — light, airy, and fluffy — and stellar chicken that's as juicy on the inside as it is crispy on the outside.
We also took into consideration different options (such as those that added hot honey or pimento cheese), awards and accolades from press, media, and organizations like the James Beard Foundation, and finally, we gave extra points to those places lauded for serving customers a side of Southern hospitality.