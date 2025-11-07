The 15 Best Chicken Biscuits You Can Find In The US

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are always those dishes that many of us just can't turn down. Pizza night is always a win, every day could be Taco Tuesday as far as we're concerned, and nachos are always appreciated. We'd also like to add chicken biscuits to that list, because there's something magical about the combination of a light, perfectly textured biscuit and delightfully crunchy fried chicken. Opt for some sweet additions that can take your favorite chicken biscuit to the next level, and it's ideal for any meal of the day.

Unfortunately, making chicken biscuits isn't as simple as a one-pot meal. It's a little more complicated than that, and while you can definitely recreate some of your favorite restaurant-style chicken biscuits at home, it might not be the kind of thing you're up for after a long and busy day. You know, the days when chicken biscuits would really hit the spot.

With that in mind, we decided to put together a list of the best chicken biscuits in the U.S. In order to assemble our list, we looked for places that have gotten a ton of press, praise, and accolades for this comforting classic. The very best needed to have a ton of rave reviews, but we also looked for places that were putting a unique spin on the traditional dish. We also took into account factors such as sourcing and a commitment to freshly baked biscuits. Here's who came out on top.