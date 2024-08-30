17 Best Brunch Restaurants In Atlanta

Who doesn't love brunch? This weekend-favorite meal that combines breakfast and lunch is a culinary-scene staple for many a city. New York and LA may be more famous for their brunch offerings, but Atlanta just might be a contender in this foodie race.

A melting pot of cultures, Atlanta celebrates brunch with a blend of hearty classics, bold flavors, and farm-fresh ingredients. It's exactly this eclectic dining scene that draws top-tier chefs to the Southern metropolis, such as James Beard Award nominees Kevin Gillespie, Ford Fry, and Asha Gomez. Local foodies have long been wise to the caliber of cooking found in Georgia's capital, and with the Michelin Guide Atlanta's introduction in 2023, word is beginning to spread.

As an Atlanta native with a brunch problem, I've tried my fair share of buttery biscuits, hearty hash, and rich shrimp and grits at varied restaurants in and nearby the city. I'll spare you Atlanta's notorious traffic and instead send you directly to the community's top brunch spots, no detours required.