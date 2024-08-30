17 Best Brunch Restaurants In Atlanta
Who doesn't love brunch? This weekend-favorite meal that combines breakfast and lunch is a culinary-scene staple for many a city. New York and LA may be more famous for their brunch offerings, but Atlanta just might be a contender in this foodie race.
A melting pot of cultures, Atlanta celebrates brunch with a blend of hearty classics, bold flavors, and farm-fresh ingredients. It's exactly this eclectic dining scene that draws top-tier chefs to the Southern metropolis, such as James Beard Award nominees Kevin Gillespie, Ford Fry, and Asha Gomez. Local foodies have long been wise to the caliber of cooking found in Georgia's capital, and with the Michelin Guide Atlanta's introduction in 2023, word is beginning to spread.
As an Atlanta native with a brunch problem, I've tried my fair share of buttery biscuits, hearty hash, and rich shrimp and grits at varied restaurants in and nearby the city. I'll spare you Atlanta's notorious traffic and instead send you directly to the community's top brunch spots, no detours required.
Ladybird Grove & Mess Hall
If you're strolling along the Atlanta Beltline Eastside Trail by the Old Fourth Ward and find yourself craving a bite of brunch, swing by Ladybird Grove & Mess Hall. Inspired by the great outdoors and a love of camping, this mess-hall-themed spot is beloved for its extra-large backyard, repurposed trailer bars, and its crave-worthy brunch offers.
Thanks to its extended hours (brunch here runs Fridays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.), you can linger over a midday meal and then commence sipping cocktails without a side of judgment. Grab a seat on the dog-friendly patio to nosh on hearty pastrami hash or a smoked salmon everything bagel, alongside sips of bloody marys and mimosas. As the afternoon rolls around, nibble on shareable bites like crab hush puppies with a beer in hand and watch as revelers begin their evening festivities.
(404) 458-6838
684 John Wesley Dobbs Ave, Atlanta, GA 30312
Pancake Social
Pancake Social is the kind of place that you instantly fall in love with. Its nostalgic interior presents a warm and welcoming vibe that's perfect for a laid-back weekend brunch. As the name suggests, pancakes are the star here, whether they're flavored with classic buttermilk, gluten-free banana and oat, or lemon ricotta. If you're not in the mood for a sweet stack, you'll find plenty of savory options on the menu, too. Avocado toast, eggs Benedict, and a creamy grits bowl are all mouthwatering options, as are more lunch-leaning options like a juicy patty melt.
If you're brunching with a group, be sure to check out the tantalizing shareable plates that pair perfectly with Pancake Social's morning cocktails. Nibble on hot honey chicken bites with a classic bloody mary, or dunk bagel chips into warm pimento cheese dip while sipping on the bourbon-based porch punch.
Multiple locations
Atlanta Breakfast Club
This down-home eatery in downtown Atlanta is something of an icon in the city's brunch scene. In the eight years that it's been operating out of its Ivan Allen Jr. Boulevard location, Atlanta Breakfast Club has earned widespread acclaim, as its management proudly boasts of being featured on Food Network, Travel Channel, and CNN — even Wolfgang Puck is a fan of this storied Atlanta restaurant.
But this Southern kitchen doesn't rest on its hard-earned laurels. Chef Anthony Sanders walks the walk, churning out homestyle brunch staples like chicken and waffles, peach cobbler French toast, and simple but delicious breakfast sandwiches. The no-frills dining room invites you to pull up a chair and relax while you wait for these treats to come to your table, hot and ready to enjoy.
(470) 428-3825
249 Ivan Allen Jr. Blvd NW, Atlanta, GA 30313
Buttermilk Kitchen
Tucked inside a quaint blue house in Atlanta's tony Buckhead neighborhood, Buttermilk Kitchen serves up the kind of morning comfort food that chef Suzanne Vizethann always dreamed of cooking. After spending too many nights in restaurant kitchens, the seasoned chef took her talents to the brunch scene, whipping up farm-to-table Southern staples like omelets stuffed with bacon and pimento cheese, chicken salad fritters, and stick-to-your-ribs shrimp and grits.
As the name suggests, Buttermilk Kitchen is best known for its scratch-made buttermilk biscuits. These hand-sized pastries are regularly recognized as some of Atlanta's best, and often draw huge weekend crowds. Luckily, this Buckhead favorite offers reservations through Tock to ease your brunch experience.
Want to bring a taste of Buttermilk Kitchen home with you? The venue sells its own dry biscuit mix (along with house-made jam and jelly), and even offers a popular biscuit-making class to satisfy your appetite for hands-on learning.
(678) 732-3274
4225 Roswell Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30342
Ria's Bluebird
A fun and funky venue near Grant Park, Ria's Bluebird is a must-visit if you find yourself cruising along Memorial Drive. Pancakes are the highlight here — they were once featured in The New York Times, and they're made extra special with seasonal toppings like roasted pears with chai syrup or blueberries and lemon curd.
If you're not a fan of flapjacks, there's still plenty to please your palate at Ria's Bluebird. Check the menu for intriguing offers like the tempeh Reuben sandwich, the white cheddar quesadilla with salsa verde, or the pepper turkey melt with caramelized onions. This central Atlanta spot gets crowded, so you'll need to be prepared to queue for a table, especially on weekends ... but those pancakes are well worth the wait.
(404) 521-3737
421 Memorial Dr SE, Atlanta, GA 30312
Bomb Biscuit Company
As a purveyor of the South's favorite carb, Bomb Biscuit Company brings the baking expertise of founder Erika Council to the masses. What started as a pop-up enterprise has transformed into a full-blown breakfast joint serving light and flaky buttermilk biscuit sandwiches packed with flavorful proteins like hot honey chicken, lemon pepper chicken, country ham, and savory sausage. In order to satisfy all kinds of appetites, Bomb Biscuit even offers gluten-free biscuits and vegan sandwiches on butter-free biscuits.
Council's skills are so renowned that when the Michelin Guide came to Atlanta in 2023, Bomb Biscuit walked away with Bib Gourmand recognition. Just be sure to plan ahead before visiting this acclaimed biscuit spot — Bomb Biscuit is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.
(678) 949-9439
668 Highland Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30312
Hen Mother Cookhouse
You'll have to journey a bit outside the city for this one, but the drive is well worth the destination. A small, nondescript restaurant tucked inside a John's Creek strip mall, Hen Mother Cookhouse is small in square footage but big on flavor. This labor of love from chef Soraya Khoury has legions of loyal followers, who willingly line up at this no-reservations spot to get a taste of her regularly evolving menu.
Specific dishes change with the seasons, but you can expect to find favorites like picture-perfect avocado toast topped with specialties like salmon and feta cheese, farm-fresh market hash packed with locally sourced veggies, and puffy brown-butter pancakes. A pastry case is lined with fresh babkas, kolaches, and other baked goods, but you won't want to skip the grandmama of breakfast delights: Hen Mother's gargantuan cinnamon roll topped with frosting. Look out for a second location expected to open in Alpharetta later this year.
(770) 417-8404
11705 Jones Bridge Rd, Suite B201, Johns Creek, GA 30005
BeetleCat
Seafood-forward BeetleCat is a local darling for its oysters and hearty lobster rolls, but its brunch is an under-the-radar attraction you won't want to miss. The delightfully themed "Doughnut Brunch" proves that this Ford Fry eatery is no one-trick pony. Dig into the freshly fried round pastries in flavors like PBJ or pistachio praline, perfectly paired with a mudslide cocktail.
Opt for the savory route by trying BeetleCat's signature seafood made brunch-friendly in dishes like crab toast or trout poke. However, the pièce de résistance of this Atlanta brunch hotspot is the sweet-meets-savory Captain's Favorite: a spicy chicken sandwich topped with a sunny-side-up egg and served on pillowy glazed donuts.
(678) 732-0360
299 N Highland Ave NE, Atlanta, GA, 30307
Cultivate Food and Coffee
Part European-inspired cafe, part artisanal coffee shop, and part art gallery, Cultivate Food and Coffee is 100% a brunch lover's paradise. Coffee comes first at this aesthetically pleasing space, followed by trendy dishes that helpfully adhere to a wide variety of dietary requirements. In other words, this is the perfect spot to bring a notoriously picky group of friends — everyone is bound to find what they're craving on Cultivate's eclectic menu.
Start your meal with a handcrafted coffee (oat milk and honey iced espresso, anyone?) paired with a serving of vegan and gluten-free beignets, before digging into mains like the waffle BLT, salmon hash, or a build-your-own bowl with your choice of eggs, cheeses, meats, and more. If you're dining with a group, be sure to order up a mimosa bucket — it's the easiest way to transform breakfast into brunch. The original West Buckhead location is still a favorite, but a newly opened second location at The Battery is sure to attract a whole new crowd of hungry brunch lovers.
Multiple locations
West Egg Café
Housed near a historic railway juncture, West Egg Café combines the best of Atlanta's past and present into a bastion of Southern comfort. Started by former attorneys Jennifer and Ben Johnson, this cozy hangout offers a modern, energetic environment befitting of Atlanta's West Midtown neighborhood. Here you're likely to find a melting pot of college students from nearby Georgia Tech, young professionals, and longtime Atlanta residents all stopping in for hearty Southern fare, especially during weekend brunch.
The brunch menu runs the gamut from fried green tomatoes and classic chicken hash to rich sour cream pancakes with spiced honey butter. But the highlight here is the award-winning shrimp and grits — if you're going to try this Southern staple in Atlanta, this is the place to do it.
(404) 872-3973
1100 Howell Mill Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
Home Grown
Simple is the name of the game at Home Grown, a Reynoldstown staple serving classic Southern fare in its vintage dining room. Grab a seat at the 1950s-style counter to take a gander at the Michelin-approved menu, which is bound to have a few surprises. The offerings may not be trendy, but they're anything but boring — think breakfast tacos stuffed with chorizo and eggs, country-fried steak slathered with Buffalo sauce, or a bagel sandwich topped with whipped onion goat cheese.
If you're having trouble making up your mind, go for the fried chicken biscuit. This longtime Home Grown staple is a favorite for a reason — the blend of scratch-made biscuit and fresh fried chicken, all smothered with a homestyle pork sausage gravy, is the stuff Southern brunch dreams are made of.
(404) 222-0455
968 Memorial Drive SE, Atlanta, GA 30316
Rising Son
Rising Son in Avondale Estates is one of those cozy neighborhood spots that instantly feels like home. This laid-back eatery is a favorite for relaxed, feel-good brunches served from Wednesday through Sunday, celebrating seasonally inspired Southern fare. The atmosphere is warm and welcoming, making it the perfect place to unwind with friends or family.
While you'll find brunch staples like waffles, biscuit sandwiches, and shrimp and grits, Rising Son is known for putting creative twists on the usual offerings. For something different, try the fried trout served over creamy cheese grits — it's a hearty and satisfying dish that's sure to impress. Or opt for the veggie-forward flatbread, topped with creamy hummus and made brunch-ready with two sunny-side-up eggs. To complete your meal, don't miss out on one of their house-made sodas, crafted with seasonal fruits for a refreshing, unique treat.
(404) 600-5297
124 N Avondale Rd, Avondale Estates, GA 30002
Sun in my Belly
Housed within a former hardware store in Atlanta's historic Kirkwood neighborhood, Sun in my Belly is everything a laid-back brunch joint should be. The simple homestyle interiors feel art-directed, and the food follows suit.
The typical meat-and-eggs plate gets a gourmet makeover, as perfectly fluffy scrambled eggs are paired with creamy Boursin cheese and protein options like honey-glazed bacon, while a fragrant lavender biscuit is tossed in for good measure. Items like the fried green tomatoes or the BLT with a hefty helping of pimento cheese both add Southern flair to the menu, while elegant coffees and cocktails elevate the experience. As an added bonus, Sun in my Belly's side gig as a catering company means it can easily accommodate parties, or deliver a mouthwatering spread to your door.
(404) 370-1088
2161 College Ave NE, Atlanta, Georgia 30317
Murphy's
A longtime locale of Atlanta's trendy Virginia-Highland neighborhood, Murphy's has been slinging favorites like crab cake Benedict and fluffy quiche for over 40 years. The menu features classic brunch fare with a side of well-crafted cocktails, but the real draw at Murphy's is the patio. On cool spring days, this shaded space is packed with patrons sipping espresso martinis and digging into plates of Eggs Virginia Highland — a specialty of focaccia topped with spinach, mushrooms, poached eggs, and a sun-dried-tomato hollandaise.
Seasonal twists on classic dishes come courtesy of executive chef Matt McCarthy, whose father filled the same role at Murphy's years ago. If you don't have time for a full sit-down brunch, you can always swing by the bakery for a fresh pastry to go.
(404) 872-0904
997 Virginia Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30306
Fellows Cafe
It doesn't get more picturesque than sipping an iced coffee on a sprawling porch beneath the shade of a century-old oak tree. Luckily, that's your average morning at Fellows Cafe. This sunshine-yellow house in the Atlanta suburb of Roswell is an eclectic mix of antiques and aesthetics, with an internationally inspired menu to match.
The venue specializes in sourdough bread, baked daily and starring in a suite of stacked toasts topped with fresh ingredients like avocado, smoked salmon, or heirloom tomatoes, or served alongside simple scrambled eggs and lightly dressed greens. The sourdough cinnamon roll brings a bit of decadence to your morning meal. Handcrafted coffee drinks, smoothies, and cocktails round out the refreshing offerings. If the weather takes a turn for the dreary, you can always cozy up to one of the tables inside, surrounded by leafy greenery.
(678) 983-1481
1088 Green St, Roswell, GA 30075
Saints + Council
If you're looking to switch up your brunch routine, Saints + Council may be just the place to scratch that culinary itch. Among its brunch staples, this Midtown spot serves up a light and fluffy Dutch baby, which is a culinary cousin of the classic American pancake. Try the traditional version given a gourmet twist with a lemon curd topping, go for the streusel-topped Berry Crunch Dutch Baby, or mix sweet and savory with the Crispy Chicken + Dutch.
Saints + Council certainly has a soft spot for over-the-top offerings, as evidenced by its array of specialty hot chocolates, an appetizer of donut dippers served with a quintet of sauces, and Bick's Famous Peanut Butter Pie. There are a handful of lighter offerings on the menu, but if you're going to do brunch, why not go all in?
(770) 731-8159
Colony Square, 1221 Peachtree St, Suite 130, Atlanta, GA 30361
Local Three
Perhaps better known for its excellent bourbon bar and farm-fresh Southern fare, Local Three brings its culinary chops to a buffet brunch that's anything but typical. At just under $40 per person for an all-you-can-eat feast, it's also one of the best deals in town.
Start your culinary journey with light and fresh salads, like the Southern-inspired Caprese made with heirloom tomatoes, peaches, and candied pecans. Next, make your way to the breakfast station to pile your plate high with a daily changing quiche, cinnamon French toast, and light and flaky buttermilk biscuits. Finally, a spread of lunch fare rounds out the buffet with specialties like hot lemon-pepper wings or mac and cheese that's good enough to impress your in-laws.
(404) 968-2700
3290 Northside Pkwy, Atlanta, GA 30327
Methodology
When choosing Atlanta's best brunch spots, there was a lot to consider. First and foremost, I wanted to highlight places that have a specialty. While a restaurant with a massive menu might seem appealing, it often means the quality can be hit-or-miss. I'm more interested in smaller, focused menus where every dish is crafted with care and attention — places where you know you're getting something exceptional.
However, variety is still crucial. I looked for spots that offer a good range of choices to satisfy different tastes, including gluten-free and vegan options. While these considerations were important, a lack of dietary options didn't automatically disqualify a place if it truly excelled in other areas.
Another key factor was showcasing Atlanta's diverse culinary scene. Many of the spots I chose focus on Southern fare, but each venue puts its own unique twist on these traditional dishes. This variety is what makes Atlanta's brunch scene so exciting and diverse, and is why this city should be a must-stop on any culinarily minded traveler's itinerary.