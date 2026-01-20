The Chick-Fil-A Side Fans Are Nostalgic For Lives On With The Official Recipe

When you think about what inspires a Chick-fil-A craving, you'll probably picture an original chicken sandwich with a side of waffle fries and that famous lemonade. They're the most popular menu items, after all, but sometimes the thing that speaks the loudest is what isn't there. Because if you dig through social media, you'll still see people pining for a simple side that's been missing for over a decade. And the side in question is none other than Chick-fil-A's carrot raisin salad.

Carrot raisin salad is one of many classic Southern salads that everyone should try, and for many years, Chick-fil-A was able to show everybody why that was the case. However, the fast food chain decided to stop serving the side in 2013 after four decades on the menu, leaving loyal fans hungry and disappointed. It was a lighter choice that felt healthy while still being tasty, especially with all of the vegetables and fruit. And as one Facebook commenter wrote, it also happened to be "the best carrot raisin salad EVER!"

The good news, though, is that Chick-fil-A knows how to ease the heartbreak that accompanies certain items leaving its menu, as the company has released the recipes for discontinued fan favorites like its coleslaw and chicken salad. So it makes sense that the company also dropped the carrot raisin salad recipe, and the best part is that all it takes is some shredded carrots, raisins, mayonnaise, sugar, lemon juice, and pineapple — plus a few minutes of your time.