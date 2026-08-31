High-Protein Vegan Pasta Bake Recipe

Years ago, casseroles took over weeknight cooking, and it's easy to see why. A meal that combines layers of flavor and textures, and which can be made ahead with minimal effort and popped into the oven on a busy night, is a valuable tool for the household cook. Perhaps one of the most popular casseroles over the years is the pasta bake, which provides all of the comfort, satisfaction, and tastiness of saucy pasta in one easy no-fuss dish.

This high-protein vegan pasta bake leans on tempeh for the protein, while also mimicking the ground beef in a bolognese sauce. The neutral flavor of tempeh takes on the seasonings it is cooked with, and in this case, it soaks up all the garlic, oregano, red pepper, and fennel. Fennel seed is the key spice here, and it gives the tempeh a flavor reminiscent of sausage. Chopped mushrooms, with their umami flavor profile and meaty texture, further convince the non-vegans they won't miss their meat. The sauce is easy to throw together in the same pan and develops into a thick and smoky coating for the high-protein chickpea pasta.

Making one casserole dish per week is one of my favorite tricks for a smooth week of eating. If we don't eat the whole recipe in one night, it makes for a couple of great lunches. I usually pair this meal with a simple green salad for a well-rounded meal.