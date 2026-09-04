Unwritten Rules To Know Before Visiting McDonald's

This is perhaps the simplest rule of ordering at any McDonald's restaurant. In fact, it's a good rule to follow whenever you're ordering at a kiosk or speaker. Standing in front of the cashier while trying to decide what to order is a selfish move. There are likely to be plenty of people who know exactly what they want and could have gotten their order made in the time it took you to decide. It isn't a sit-down restaurant where you can ask the waiter for more time. Along with fellow customers, it's also unfair to staff. They will be busy, and you'll be taking up their time and potentially getting them behind on their work.

McDonald's offerings may seem simple enough, but in reality, there is a huge number of menu options. It would be an easy mistake to make thinking it'll be quick to decide your order on the spot, and then you fall into the trap of being distracted by the choices. The more people you're ordering for, the more important this rule is.

As you'll see, there are also other issues to consider if you need to make a complicated order or make any changes. Of course, things happen. McDonald's infamously faulty ice cream machine may be out of order, or the chain may be out of your favorite drink. The main thing is to know what you're ordering when you reach the counter and have any obvious choices settled.