Unwritten Rules To Know Before Visiting McDonald's
If you spend enough time at McDonald's, you'll get to learn there are plenty of unwritten rules that are useful to know. It may seem like regular customers like myself know them instinctively, but in reality, they come from far too many visits to this infamous eatery. Over the years, I've had more than enough trips to learn these little habits, the expectations placed on you as a customer, and the expectations you should have of the restaurant. If you want your McDonald's trip to go smoothly, it's good to know how to avoid some common mistakes.
Of course, none of these rules are official, and you won't get kicked out from not knowing them. Yet, you might find yourself wasting your own time, wasting the time of others, or being met with some disapproving looks. Instead, these rules are simply based on common sense, personal experience, and the things you quickly learn after becoming a regular customer. Whether you're a McDonald's regular or someone who only visits occasionally, here are some unwritten rules worth knowing before your next trip.
Know your order before you get to the McDonald's counter
This is perhaps the simplest rule of ordering at any McDonald's restaurant. In fact, it's a good rule to follow whenever you're ordering at a kiosk or speaker. Standing in front of the cashier while trying to decide what to order is a selfish move. There are likely to be plenty of people who know exactly what they want and could have gotten their order made in the time it took you to decide. It isn't a sit-down restaurant where you can ask the waiter for more time. Along with fellow customers, it's also unfair to staff. They will be busy, and you'll be taking up their time and potentially getting them behind on their work.
McDonald's offerings may seem simple enough, but in reality, there is a huge number of menu options. It would be an easy mistake to make thinking it'll be quick to decide your order on the spot, and then you fall into the trap of being distracted by the choices. The more people you're ordering for, the more important this rule is.
As you'll see, there are also other issues to consider if you need to make a complicated order or make any changes. Of course, things happen. McDonald's infamously faulty ice cream machine may be out of order, or the chain may be out of your favorite drink. The main thing is to know what you're ordering when you reach the counter and have any obvious choices settled.
Don't block the collection area
McDonald's has changed a lot over the years. It used to be that the collection area was just for those who wanted to collect from the kiosk they'd just ordered at. These days, the area gets plenty of traffic for other reasons. It can be tempting to just stand wherever there is space, but you'll quickly find that you will be in someone's way. Table service is now common at this fast food chain, and staff need to be able to move orders from the kitchen without having to squeeze through a crowd.
There is also the issue of blocking traffic coming the other way. Delivery drivers regularly need quick access to this area to collect orders for customers. If people are standing directly in front of the counter, it can make their job unnecessarily difficult. It will all get even more hectic during busy periods. The best approach is to stand slightly away from the collection point and ideally towards the side, keeping a clear path for anyone who might need it. Get out of the way, watch the screen, and step forward when your order is ready.
Double-check your bag before you leave McDonald's
This is a rule I've been guilty of not following. You get your McDonald's order, you have people behind you waiting, and you just want to get out of everyone's way to enjoy your food. But checking your bag only takes a few seconds. Know what you have ordered and see if it's there. On a few occasions, I've just driven off at the drive-thru, only to need to come back to fix an issue once I'd actually checked the order. Mistakes can be fairly common in a place as busy as McDonald's, but these mistakes are usually minor: putting in the wrong type of burger, missing out on a side, forgetting to give you a straw, and so on. Mistakes happen.
It can feel slightly awkward checking through your bag in front of staff, almost as if you're predicting they've done something wrong. However, if there is an issue, your life is made a whole lot easier if you find out while still inside the restaurant or by the drive-thru window. If something is wrong, you can point it out, and staff will sort it out right away. Fixing the problem after you've left is a lot more inconvenient, and sometimes, you'll think it's not worth the effort.
You don't need to empty the whole bag and check the contents. Customized items should be labeled, and you just need to know that all the pieces of your order are there. You're not being rude; it's just a practical habit.
Always use the app (or your code), even if ordering inside
The McDonald's app is nothing new, but its rewards system has only been around for about five years, at the time of this writing. For regular McDonald's visitors, it has become a must-use part of your ordering routine. A big part of that is because the rewards system is genuinely good and is one of the best ways to save money at McDonald's. You only need to use the McDonald's app fairly often to get some free items and enticing offers. If you don't use the app, then you don't get the points building up in your rewards. Even if you're heading through the drive-thru and only have a simple order, it makes sense to run it through the app first. It also allows you to be fully in control of what you're ordering without feeling the need to rush.
You also should use it if you're ordering in-store. The touch screens now give you the option to put in a code from your app. It doesn't give you the same functionality as if you were ordering on the app, but it does mean you get points added on to your account. You can also usually scan your code at the kiosk if you're ordering that way.
Getting into this habit also means you can see what offers are listed for that day. Sometimes, these offers only last for a short period, so you may miss out otherwise. The ability to occasionally get a free or cheaper meal makes it an essential step.
Use self-service kiosks for complicated orders
Even if you know what you're ordering, processing a complicated McDonald's order can be a hassle. The self-service machines can make the process a whole lot easier. Here you can make several customizations and change several ingredients while taking your time. It's harder for a member of staff to process a complicated order, and it also takes a lot more time, potentially holding up those behind you. Then there's the chance that you may mistakes, as it's easy to forget one of your changes or leave something out.
Making the order at the self-service area allows you to clearly see the order in front of you. On the checkout screen, you can review your whole order to double-check if you have done everything right. The other option is to simply do it through the app and collect your order. Either method takes the pressure away from both yourself and the staff, and it also ensures you're not holding up the queue.
Learn the different collection methods at McDonald's
If you're completely new to McDonald's, you may get a little confused by the number of ways you can order food. You can order food at the kiosk or counter, and if you do, you can have it delivered to your table or wait to pick it up. You can also park outside and get it delivered to your car. Or you can go through the drive-thru, where you can either order on the app or at the speaker. You also have the option of ordering delivery, or ordering from the app and picking it up at the counter. One thing you can't do is sit down and expect table service, which I once saw a lovely, yet clueless older couple do at a McDonald's location.
All of these ordering methods are there to give you the most convenient option. Yet, if you're a little flustered, you may end up choosing the wrong option. You may sit down after ordering, expecting your food to be sent to you, but you never selected that option. Pay attention to the instructions and keep a note of your order number.
The best collection method will depend on what you're doing, and you may wish to pick different options at different times. Get familiar with the system before you order to avoid any stress.
Avoid the busiest times if you want the best food and service
Sometimes, you don't have the flexibility to choose when you visit McDonald's, and you just need to accept that it's going to be busy. If you do have a choice, then avoiding the busiest periods can make a notable difference to your experience. When a restaurant is packed, staff are naturally under more pressure to prepare and serve a large number of orders as quickly as possible. At these times, I've found that the food isn't always as good as it can be. The fast food chain's famous chicken nuggets may be a little rubbery, the fries soggy, or the burgers sloppily made.
McDonald's is designed to handle a constant stream of orders, but some locations can struggle to cope at peak times. Busy periods can also mean longer queues, more crowded seating areas, and a longer wait for your food. The busiest times can change from one location to the next depending on local factors. 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. is often the most hectic, but there may be other peaks, too.
If you do want McDonald's for lunch, it may be best to go a little earlier or later. A good hack here is to check the "popular times" feature on Google to see the normal peak times and how busy the restaurant is right now.
Ask about the sauces when your food is delivered
If there's one part of a McDonald's order that's the easiest to forget, it would be the sauces. They are small enough to be overlooked, but they can form a crucial part of the meal for customers. Sometimes, they'll be given to you before the rest of your order, sometimes in the bag, and sometimes as the last items. Instead of checking your bag and rooting around for sauces, it's a good idea to raise a quick question. This is especially true if it's a specialty dipping sauce that you're excited about. A simple, "Are the sauces in the bag?" is usually enough.
In my experience, some restaurants can be very bad at this. If the member of staff has forgotten about them, it's a simple remedy. If they have remembered them, you can go on your way. Each restaurant can be different in regard to how it handles its sauce allocation. This can make it difficult for a customer to be sure about whether or not they've received them.
This is why it's best to just ask, as going back into the restaurant can feel like more effort than it's worth. It might feel a little awkward to ask, but it's a short interaction to avoid future frustration.
Don't be afraid to customize your order
Another assumption it would be fair to make is that, as it's a fast food restaurant, you have to accept every McDonald's item exactly as it comes. Minor changes are usually easy to make. Customizing can feel as though you're making extra work for the staff, but these changes often require little effort as the food is being made all of the time.
For example, from the tasty chicken menu, I enjoy a McChicken but don't like mayonnaise. It's a simple change to add ketchup instead, and it's a minor inconvenience for the cooking staff. There is also a well-known upgrade you can ask for when ordering a Quarter Pounder. To link with the first rule on this list, it's just important that you know what changes you want before heading to a kiosk, counter, or drive-thru.
There are plenty of other fun McDonald's order hacks you can make, and it's good to remember this is your order, and you shouldn't feel guilty about getting exactly what you want. Yet, as we've seen, if your request is complicated or requires several changes, using the self-service kiosk can make things easier. In contrast, it's also worth considering if the change is worth the extra fuss. Don't like pickles on your double cheeseburger? Sometimes it's easier to just pick them off yourself. "Have It Your Way" may be a famous Burger King slogan, but it applies to McDonald's, as well.
Don't use the McDonald's drive-thru for big orders
The McDonald's drive-thru is designed to make grabbing a quick meal as convenient as possible. For large orders, it's not always the best option, even if the order itself is relatively simple. Usually, it's the best idea to just head inside. Large orders take considerably longer to prepare, meaning you usually need to park up anyway. Whichever way your order is delivered to you, staff may need to bring several bags of food and drinks, along with sauces and condiments, to hand over. This can just feel awkward, as everything will end up needing to be passed over to you and into the car, while you're trying to double-check it at the same time.
Mistakes can be more likely to happen here, and it's best for you to have time to place your order down on a table and check everything is there before heading back to your car. Having this time also allows you to place it in your car safely, ensuring no spills as you start driving off. If you're on your own, then a drive-thru may end up being the more practical option, and there's nothing wrong with that. However, there is often a presumption that he drive-thru is the most convenient option, but that isn't always the case.
You don't have to order a meal
It's easy to assume that ordering an entire meal at McDonald's is going to be your best option. Everything gets bundled together, and the price you pay is going to be a little less than if the items were bought separately. Yet, it's always worth considering whether you actually need a whole meal. It could be that you're only a little hungry and you just want an individual item. It may be that you already have your own drink, so adding one to the order would just be an extra expense you don't need. Without the drink, you may be able to buy a side that you'd prefer anyway.
If you don't focus on getting a meal, then you are free to just buy the items you actually want. Of course, there are times when a meal makes the most sense, but it's a good idea to be flexible. And don't be ashamed of a small order, either. If all you're craving are some McDonald's fries, then just get that. The unwritten rule here is that there are no rules when it comes to ordering what you want.
Clean up and be polite
One of the simplest unwritten rules at McDonald's is to be polite both verbally and with your actions. The first step is to be polite to the serving staff. Working in any restaurant can be stressful, and it's easy to get overwhelmed. If mistakes are made, they will be innocent ones. If machines are broken or there are menu items that didn't live up to your expectations, that won't be the fault of the person you're speaking to.
Once you've had your meal, a quick tidy-up is also the polite thing to do for not only the staff but also fellow customers. I know that I hate it when I want to sit down at a table, only to find it full of other people's rubbish. You don't need to start scrubbing the table or do the staff's entire job. Simply collect your trash, empty any leftover food or packaging into the appropriate bin, and leave the table in a reasonable condition. If you've spilled something, it's also polite to let a member of staff know rather than simply walking away and leaving it for someone else to discover.
A few seconds of your time makes it much easier for everyone else. Staff are there to keep the restaurant running, but that doesn't mean customers should make their job harder than it needs to be.