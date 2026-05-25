I Tried 8 McDonald's Ordering Hacks And These Are Worth The Hype

The 2020s will forever be known as the decade of the fast food hack. Social media is teeming with all the unique ways you can customize an order at your favorite chain for quick eats, especially if your go-to spot is McDonald's. Unbeknownst to some, the uncontested king of American fast food doesn't limit you to just plain old burgers and nuggets — you just have to know what to ask for. Whether you're trying to save a few bucks at McDonald's with a clever hack or create an epic Franken-meal, there's an endless stream of ways to change things up at the Golden Arches.

If you flock to TikTok or Instagram for some McDonald's hacks to try, you're sure to be met with, let's just say, a little too much creativity. Surely not every viral fast food hack is worth its weight in fries. To pick through the special ordering requests that McDonald's employees can't stand and the ones that yield a downright nasty meal, I tried a few popular ordering hacks to find those worth the hype. These are the hush-hush tricks that level-up a boring fast food order and (probably) won't make the employees at your local McDonald's sic Grimace on you.