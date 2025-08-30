The Easy Way To Order An Affogato-Style Treat At Nearly Any Fast Food Place

Affogato is the ultimate caffeinated treat. Creamy, indulgent, with a bitter edge and a beautiful contrast of both flavors and temperatures, the classic Italian dessert just oozes sophistication. It can be enjoyed at any time of day — some Italians have affogato as an afternoon pick-me-up, others order it after heavy meals. It's even said to have been a popular breakfast item in the Piedmont region, which honestly makes us want to move there immediately. And, luckily, affogato is incredibly easy to make. Essentially meaning "drowned" in English, it's just a shot of espresso poured over a scoop of vanilla ice cream. You can whip it up virtually anywhere, including at your favorite fast food restaurant.

All you need to do is order a vanilla ice cream and an espresso separately (preferably a double espresso to make sure you have enough liquid) and then mix them together. If there isn't espresso available, regular ol' black coffee should work just fine, but it's worth asking if there's any way to get an extra strong one. Make sure it doesn't come with cream or sugar either, as you don't want any external flavors influencing the taste — we're trying to be authentic here. Likewise, get the ice cream in a large container so that the affogato doesn't spill everywhere. You can choose any flavor you want, but vanilla is the most traditional.