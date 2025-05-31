10 Fast Food Soft Serve Hacks Everyone Should Know

Chick-fil-A's Icedream is an ideal treat for anyone who wants to finish off their chicken sandwich with something sweet. But if you want to turn that treat into a larger, more interesting dessert, you'll want to order some of the chain's beloved lemonade alongside the soft serve. Drink down some of the lemonade so there's a bit of extra room in your cup, then scoop the Icedream from the cone directly into a cup. In one simple step, you've created a sweet and tart lemonade float that, if you ask us, should be on the menu anyway. Just keep in mind that unless you're super careful, this process can get a bit messy, so ideally, you'll want to do this at a kitchen sink and not inside of your car.

If the Chick-fil-A you're at isn't particularly busy and you need some help building your Icedream float, you can simply ask the staff if they'd be willing to dispense that soft serve directly into your cup of lemonade. They may not be able to oblige, depending on the location you visit, so don't be rude if they can't help you out, but it's worth a try if you're on the go but still want to indulge in a sweet and summery lemonade float.