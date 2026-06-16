Why It Seems Like McDonald's Ice Cream Machine Is Always Broken, According To An Employee

We've all been there. Visions of McDonald's McFlurries have been floating in your head all day, and you jump in your car to beat the lunch rush at the nearest drive-thru. But then a voice crackles through the speaker: "The ice cream machine isn't working today." For decades, this experience has become such a running joke that it's permanently a meme in the internet archives of shame. But according to current and former employees, the machine isn't technically broken. However, it's a sophisticated machine that requires a lengthy cleaning process, including pasteurization and high-heat cycles.

Thanks to McDonald's employees spilling secrets online, we can deduce this is indeed the case. One Reddit user explains: "Cleaning the machines take hours then it will also go into heat mode which helps to kill bacteria. It's faster to say it's not working vs. going into the why. Sometimes it is broken but in most cases it's the other 2 options." Another self-identified McDonald's employee chimed in to say, "If it's overnight or mornings, it's possibly being cleaned. It must be cleaned at least once a week, so you'll find it's off at the same day and time each week, and a proper clean should be at least 4-5 hours."

These explanations line up with what many franchisees, technicians, and former employees have said over the years. Mickey D's restaurants use specialized Taylor soft-serve machines that are designed to handle ice cream, shakes, and McFlurries. Because dairy products can harbor all kinds of bacteria, deep cleanings are non-negotiable.