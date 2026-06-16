Why It Seems Like McDonald's Ice Cream Machine Is Always Broken, According To An Employee
We've all been there. Visions of McDonald's McFlurries have been floating in your head all day, and you jump in your car to beat the lunch rush at the nearest drive-thru. But then a voice crackles through the speaker: "The ice cream machine isn't working today." For decades, this experience has become such a running joke that it's permanently a meme in the internet archives of shame. But according to current and former employees, the machine isn't technically broken. However, it's a sophisticated machine that requires a lengthy cleaning process, including pasteurization and high-heat cycles.
Thanks to McDonald's employees spilling secrets online, we can deduce this is indeed the case. One Reddit user explains: "Cleaning the machines take hours then it will also go into heat mode which helps to kill bacteria. It's faster to say it's not working vs. going into the why. Sometimes it is broken but in most cases it's the other 2 options." Another self-identified McDonald's employee chimed in to say, "If it's overnight or mornings, it's possibly being cleaned. It must be cleaned at least once a week, so you'll find it's off at the same day and time each week, and a proper clean should be at least 4-5 hours."
These explanations line up with what many franchisees, technicians, and former employees have said over the years. Mickey D's restaurants use specialized Taylor soft-serve machines that are designed to handle ice cream, shakes, and McFlurries. Because dairy products can harbor all kinds of bacteria, deep cleanings are non-negotiable.
Machine outages are often caused by lengthy cleaning cycles
There's really no human say-so on when the machines need to be deep-cleaned. The computer in the machine is programmed to undergo these automatic cleaning cycles every night, according to users of the Taylor machine. Unless you're a biochemist, the simplest explanation is that the machine heats the ice cream mix to a high-enough temperature to kill any bacteria, then cools it back down to serving temperatures. This sanitation procedure can take up to four hours, which obviously means no ice cream can be served during this time. Adding to the frustration is that when machines break, they require a special technician to service them.
This may seem like a trivial matter, but the federal government actually got involved to figure out what the heck was going on. There was even a 2022 lawsuit involving McDonald's ice cream machines and an outside company that attempted to fix the fussy machines. Without getting into the sticky details, it involved right-to-repair advocates, and eventually made it easier for McD's franchisees to diagnose and repair their own commercial equipment. The people needed their McDonald's affogato hacks, and they needed it now.
If all else fails and you still can't find a soft serve near you, there's an enterprising software engineer who created a website that reports which ice cream machines are broken and which are working around the country. Proving that heroes do still exist, the next time you're craving a McDonald's Shamrock Shake, check McBroken.com instead.